CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

540 FPUS55 KVEF 080507

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1005 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

CAZ519-081100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1005 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. West

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming light. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to

49. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

CAZ521-081100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1005 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 73 to

78. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ520-081100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1005 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

55 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Cooler. Highs around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

46. Highs 69 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ522-081100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1005 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...64 to

67 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...94 to 97 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Not as

warm. Lows around 50 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace

Creek. Highs around 70 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

43 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 65 to

68 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around

92 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-081100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1005 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Lows 51 to 54. West winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 92. Lows

61 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 72 to 75.

Lows 46 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

$$

CAZ524-081100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1005 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 54 to 57. West winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs

92 to 95. Lows 61 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 75 to

78. Lows 50 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

$$

CAZ525-081100-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1005 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around

Yucca Valley. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...

55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...82 to

85 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley.

Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca

Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 80 to

83 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Lows 52 to

55 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley.

$$

CAZ526-081100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

1005 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 63 to 66. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 92. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 98.

Lows 65 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 82 to

85. Lows 53 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

$$

_____

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast