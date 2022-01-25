CA Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sun;51;16;ENE;4;45%;0%;3 Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;56;36;ESE;4;73%;0%;3 Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;ENE;5;49%;1%;3 Avalon;Mostly sunny;70;58;NW;4;28%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;ESE;5;43%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Fog in the morning;62;34;NNE;4;53%;0%;3 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;46;19;NW;6;40%;2%;4 Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;58;28;NW;5;24%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;51;40;ENE;4;31%;1%;3 Blythe;Partly sunny;67;36;N;7;23%;0%;3 Burbank;Winds subsiding;73;49;NE;5;22%;0%;3 Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;72;47;NE;13;20%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;65;47;ENE;5;41%;0%;3 Campo;Breezy in the a.m.;60;36;ENE;13;23%;0%;4 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;68;37;N;5;45%;0%;3 Chico;Mostly sunny;64;38;NE;5;46%;1%;3 China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;59;28;NW;5;27%;0%;3 Chino;Breezy in the a.m.;70;47;NNE;5;23%;0%;3 Concord;Mostly sunny;62;38;ESE;5;62%;0%;3 Corona;Mostly sunny;74;46;E;6;20%;0%;3 Crescent City;Plenty of sun;55;41;E;3;62%;3%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;SSW;5;25%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Sunshine;59;24;ENE;6;28%;0%;3 El Centro;Partly sunny, nice;69;38;W;5;24%;0%;4 Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;54;36;E;4;76%;0%;3 Fairfield;Areas of morning fog;63;35;N;7;57%;0%;3 Fresno;Plenty of sun;65;38;N;3;56%;0%;3 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;74;45;NE;4;23%;0%;3 Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;65;32;NNW;4;65%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;NNE;3;27%;0%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny;64;41;ENE;6;61%;1%;3 Imperial;Partly sunny, nice;69;38;W;5;24%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;44;E;6;50%;0%;4 Lancaster;Plenty of sun;59;24;E;7;31%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;66;34;NW;4;56%;0%;3 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;62;34;NE;5;56%;2%;3 Livermore;Mostly sunny;62;38;ENE;7;65%;0%;3 Lompoc;Sunny;66;36;E;5;55%;0%;3 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;NNE;5;28%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;74;44;NE;5;36%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Breezy in the a.m.;73;49;NNE;5;32%;0%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Breezy in the a.m.;73;49;NNE;5;32%;0%;3 Madera;Sunny and mild;66;32;N;5;64%;1%;3 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;49;14;ESE;4;52%;0%;3 Marysville;Areas of morning fog;63;32;N;6;55%;1%;3 Mather AFB;Areas of morning fog;62;34;N;4;59%;1%;3 Merced;Areas of morning fog;64;35;NNW;2;65%;0%;3 Merced (airport);Areas of morning fog;64;35;NNW;2;65%;0%;3 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;69;40;ENE;5;38%;0%;4 Modesto;Fog in the morning;62;36;NNW;3;68%;0%;3 Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;S;3;60%;0%;3 Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;56;29;N;7;26%;1%;3 Montague;Mostly sunny;55;22;NNE;2;47%;3%;3 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;65;44;ESE;3;54%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;55;26;WSW;1;41%;3%;3 Napa County;Fog in the morning;63;37;NE;9;58%;0%;3 Needles;Mostly sunny;65;43;NNW;12;21%;0%;3 North Island;Partly sunny;66;46;ENE;4;50%;0%;4 Oakland;Mostly sunny;62;43;ENE;7;60%;1%;3 Oceanside;Partly sunny;68;37;N;5;45%;0%;3 Ontario;Breezy in the a.m.;70;47;NNE;5;23%;0%;3 Oroville;Plenty of sun;64;41;NE;6;46%;2%;3 Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;NE;10;30%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;WNW;4;14%;0%;3 Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;58;28;E;6;28%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;69;33;E;2;50%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Breezy in the a.m.;70;49;NE;11;28%;0%;3 Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;65;34;ESE;4;59%;1%;3 Ramona;Partly sunny, nice;69;35;ENE;6;25%;0%;4 Redding;Sunny and mild;68;38;NNE;4;37%;3%;3 Riverside;Breezy in the a.m.;72;46;NE;6;22%;0%;3 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;70;38;ENE;6;24%;0%;3 Sacramento;Areas of morning fog;62;33;NNW;6;65%;1%;3 Sacramento International;Areas of morning fog;62;34;NNW;5;60%;0%;3 Salinas;Mostly sunny;68;42;ESE;8;52%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;69;47;NNE;6;23%;0%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;64;42;E;5;65%;0%;3 San Diego;Partly sunny;67;43;NNE;5;50%;0%;4 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, nice;69;43;E;5;34%;0%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;70;43;ENE;4;37%;0%;4 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;61;45;NE;7;72%;0%;3 San Jose;Sunny;66;42;SE;3;56%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Sunny and nice;69;39;NE;4;49%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;64;50;NW;8;55%;1%;4 Sandberg;Winds subsiding;51;40;N;17;23%;0%;4 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;74;48;E;5;34%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Brilliant sunshine;67;40;NE;5;54%;1%;3 Santa Maria;Sunny;67;37;E;5;53%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;NNE;5;29%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Areas of morning fog;65;34;ENE;6;60%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;Sunny;68;32;ENE;5;56%;1%;3 Santee;Partly sunny, nice;73;39;E;5;30%;0%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sun;42;12;SE;4;48%;0%;3 Stockton;Areas of morning fog;63;33;WNW;4;66%;0%;3 Thermal;Partly sunny, nice;73;38;NW;4;19%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;44;11;ESE;1;60%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;62;39;WNW;6;21%;1%;3 Ukiah;Areas of morning fog;66;33;N;2;47%;0%;3 Vacaville;Areas of morning fog;63;37;NNW;6;51%;0%;3 Van Nuys;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;NNE;5;24%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;63;40;ENE;5;61%;0%;3 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;59;27;SSW;5;33%;1%;3 Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;NNW;3;68%;0%;3 Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;ENE;5;65%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather