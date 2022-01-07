Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;39;19;ESE;4;75%;0%;2

Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;52;39;ESE;4;75%;6%;2

Auburn;Partly sunny;53;37;ESE;4;82%;9%;2

Avalon;Clouds breaking;59;48;E;6;78%;3%;2

Bakersfield;Clouds and sun;58;41;ENE;5;77%;7%;2

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;55;37;SE;5;79%;9%;2

Big Bear City;High clouds;49;23;S;6;89%;7%;3

Bishop;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;22;N;5;44%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Not as cold;44;34;ENE;4;57%;12%;3

Blythe;Partly sunny;68;43;NNE;4;50%;1%;3

Burbank;Clouds breaking;63;46;NE;4;71%;5%;3

Camarillo;Clouds breaking;62;47;ENE;5;71%;5%;2

Camp Pendleton;Some sun returning;61;44;NE;6;78%;4%;2

Campo;Cloudy and cool;58;43;ENE;5;60%;1%;1

Carlsbad;Some sun returning;61;42;N;4;80%;25%;2

Chico;Partly sunny;56;39;ENE;6;66%;11%;2

China Lake;Partly sunny;61;29;NW;4;57%;0%;3

Chino;Clouds breaking;62;46;NNE;4;76%;5%;3

Concord;Low clouds;55;40;E;5;79%;25%;1

Corona;Clouds breaking;65;44;ENE;4;69%;4%;3

Crescent City;Partly sunny;50;41;E;4;74%;11%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;64;36;SE;8;47%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;59;29;NE;3;63%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;71;47;WNW;3;46%;1%;2

Eureka;Partly sunny;51;40;ESE;5;75%;6%;2

Fairfield;Low clouds;56;40;ENE;6;79%;3%;1

Fresno;Clouds and sun;56;39;N;4;80%;8%;1

Fullerton;Clouds breaking;64;46;NE;3;71%;5%;2

Hanford;Rather cloudy;56;39;N;5;85%;9%;2

Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;62;49;NNE;3;70%;5%;2

Hayward;Partly sunny;54;41;E;6;81%;3%;3

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;71;47;WNW;3;46%;1%;2

Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;61;48;ENE;6;77%;25%;2

Lancaster;Partly sunny;60;30;NNE;6;67%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun;57;38;WNW;5;77%;9%;2

Lincoln;Periods of sun;55;36;ESE;5;82%;7%;2

Livermore;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;38;E;6;88%;3%;2

Lompoc;High clouds;62;41;SE;5;77%;3%;3

Long Beach;Some sun returning;61;47;NNE;3;75%;5%;2

Los Alamitos;Some sun returning;63;43;ENE;4;77%;5%;2

Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;63;46;NNE;4;76%;5%;2

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;63;46;NNE;4;76%;5%;2

Madera;Low clouds;55;36;NE;5;86%;6%;1

Mammoth;Partly sunny;38;19;SE;4;76%;1%;2

Marysville;Partly sunny;55;37;SE;6;76%;9%;2

Mather AFB;Clouds and sun;54;39;SE;5;87%;6%;2

Merced;Low clouds;55;39;N;4;83%;5%;1

Merced (airport);Low clouds;55;39;N;4;83%;5%;1

Miramar Mcas;Some sun returning;62;45;ENE;5;78%;25%;2

Modesto;Low clouds;55;40;SSW;5;82%;5%;1

Moffett Nas;Variable cloudiness;55;41;SSE;3;80%;3%;2

Mojave;Partly sunny;58;34;NNE;7;65%;0%;3

Montague;Periods of sun;44;25;N;4;77%;16%;2

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;59;43;E;4;71%;2%;3

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, chilly;41;24;SSE;1;75%;21%;2

Napa County;Clouds and sun;55;40;ENE;5;84%;3%;2

Needles;Partly sunny;70;47;NNW;6;36%;0%;3

North Island;Some sun returning;62;49;ENE;4;77%;2%;2

Oakland;Clouds and sun, cool;54;42;E;6;74%;3%;2

Oceanside;Some sun returning;61;42;N;4;80%;25%;2

Ontario;Clouds breaking;62;46;NNE;4;76%;5%;3

Oroville;Periods of sun;58;39;ENE;5;67%;9%;2

Oxnard;Clouds breaking;60;47;NE;5;75%;4%;2

Palm Springs;High clouds and nice;72;51;WNW;3;36%;1%;3

Palmdale;Partly sunny;58;32;E;6;57%;1%;3

Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;59;37;E;6;77%;6%;2

Point Mugu;Clouds breaking;60;50;NE;5;71%;4%;2

Porterville;Clouds and sun;56;36;ENE;4;82%;8%;2

Ramona;Clouds breaking;61;36;E;5;83%;25%;2

Redding;Partly sunny;58;36;N;5;68%;16%;2

Riverside;Clouds breaking;64;44;N;4;74%;5%;3

Riverside March;Some sun returning;62;38;E;4;75%;4%;3

Sacramento;Low clouds may break;55;39;SSW;6;86%;27%;1

Sacramento International;Clouds and sun;56;38;ESE;6;80%;27%;2

Salinas;Partly sunny;61;43;E;7;73%;3%;3

San Bernardino;Some brightening;63;44;NNE;4;76%;4%;3

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;53;39;E;6;84%;2%;3

San Diego;Some sun returning;61;47;SSE;6;77%;2%;2

San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;62;45;E;5;74%;25%;2

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;63;47;ENE;4;73%;25%;2

San Francisco;Partly sunny;54;44;E;6;85%;2%;2

San Jose;Variable cloudiness;58;42;SSE;4;78%;3%;2

San Luis Obispo;Some brightening;64;42;NE;6;65%;6%;3

San Nicolas Island;High clouds and cool;58;51;NNE;6;87%;4%;2

Sandberg;Partly sunny;53;40;ENE;11;64%;6%;3

Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;64;46;ENE;4;67%;5%;2

Santa Barbara;High clouds;59;40;ENE;5;78%;4%;2

Santa Maria;High clouds;62;40;E;7;70%;3%;3

Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;60;47;NNE;4;77%;5%;2

Santa Rosa;More clouds than sun;56;37;E;4;83%;2%;2

Santa Ynez;High clouds and cool;61;36;ENE;4;83%;4%;3

Santee;Clouds breaking;64;43;ENE;5;63%;25%;2

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;38;13;SE;4;62%;0%;3

Stockton;Low clouds may break;54;40;SE;5;83%;26%;1

Thermal;High clouds and nice;74;43;NW;3;41%;1%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Periods of sun;39;13;SE;1;74%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;65;41;WNW;6;46%;1%;3

Ukiah;Periods of sun;56;32;E;1;76%;3%;2

Vacaville;Low clouds;56;38;NNE;5;78%;3%;1

Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;62;47;NNE;5;72%;5%;2

Vandenberg AFB;High clouds and cool;61;42;SE;7;74%;4%;3

Victorville;Partly sunny;59;28;E;5;73%;3%;3

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;56;39;NNE;4;87%;8%;1

Watsonville;Variable cloudiness;60;40;ENE;5;83%;3%;2

