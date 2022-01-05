CA Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Low clouds;43;31;SSW;5;87%;55%;1 Arcata;A shower in the p.m.;56;50;SSE;5;88%;98%;1 Auburn;Mostly cloudy;52;45;SSE;4;99%;62%;1 Avalon;Fog to sun;65;48;SSW;4;48%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Periods of sun;55;41;ESE;4;90%;3%;3 Beale AFB;Mainly cloudy;55;48;SSE;5;87%;62%;1 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;57;31;SW;5;59%;1%;3 Bishop;Partly sunny;57;27;NW;5;44%;1%;3 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;48;35;S;4;70%;69%;1 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;E;5;37%;0%;3 Burbank;Sunny and nice;72;49;E;4;47%;0%;3 Camarillo;Sunshine;66;47;E;5;64%;1%;3 Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;62;46;NE;5;71%;0%;3 Campo;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;N;6;33%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;N;3;70%;0%;3 Chico;Mostly cloudy;54;49;SE;5;98%;59%;1 China Lake;Mostly sunny;62;32;WNW;3;52%;0%;3 Chino;Plenty of sunshine;72;47;NE;4;43%;1%;3 Concord;Decreasing clouds;58;49;SW;3;85%;30%;1 Corona;Sunny and nice;76;44;ESE;5;40%;0%;3 Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;53;48;SSE;12;92%;98%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;64;39;WSW;4;44%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;60;34;W;2;69%;0%;3 El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;WSW;3;31%;0%;3 Eureka;A shower in the a.m.;55;51;SSE;6;88%;98%;1 Fairfield;Low clouds may break;56;50;WSW;5;90%;30%;1 Fresno;Fog, then some sun;56;43;E;3;84%;13%;2 Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;70;49;ESE;2;56%;0%;3 Hanford;Some sun, fog early;56;43;ESE;4;92%;10%;2 Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;NE;3;58%;1%;3 Hayward;Decreasing clouds;57;49;WSW;5;85%;30%;1 Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;WSW;3;31%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;ESE;4;65%;0%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;60;36;W;5;63%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Fog, then some sun;57;43;E;4;81%;12%;1 Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;55;50;SSE;5;94%;30%;1 Livermore;Decreasing clouds;57;46;WSW;5;89%;30%;1 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;63;47;NW;6;82%;1%;3 Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;66;49;E;2;66%;1%;3 Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;69;47;SSE;4;65%;1%;3 Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;70;49;E;4;52%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;70;49;E;4;52%;1%;3 Madera;Some sun, fog early;56;44;ESE;4;88%;14%;2 Mammoth;Cloudy;43;35;SSW;7;83%;61%;1 Marysville;Areas of morning fog;53;49;SSE;5;99%;75%;1 Mather AFB;Areas of morning fog;55;49;S;4;95%;58%;1 Merced;Fog, then some sun;56;44;E;2;86%;18%;2 Merced (airport);Fog, then some sun;56;44;E;2;86%;18%;2 Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;E;4;56%;0%;3 Modesto;Fog in the morning;57;47;NE;2;87%;62%;1 Moffett Nas;Decreasing clouds;59;49;SSW;3;86%;44%;1 Mojave;Mostly sunny;58;35;NW;6;56%;1%;3 Montague;Low clouds;49;40;S;7;82%;74%;1 Monterey Rabr;Decreasing clouds;61;49;WNW;4;79%;28%;1 Mount Shasta;Low clouds may break;44;38;SE;1;90%;98%;1 Napa County;Rather cloudy;57;50;SW;5;92%;30%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny;69;43;NNW;8;33%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny;65;52;E;2;66%;0%;3 Oakland;Decreasing clouds;55;49;WSW;5;82%;44%;1 Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;N;3;70%;0%;3 Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;72;47;NE;4;43%;1%;3 Oroville;Mostly cloudy;55;51;SE;5;97%;65%;1 Oxnard;Sunny, but cool;61;48;NE;5;74%;1%;3 Palm Springs;Sunny and beautiful;75;51;W;3;30%;0%;3 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;61;38;SSW;4;56%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Clouds and sun;62;41;E;5;81%;9%;3 Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;63;48;NE;5;63%;1%;3 Porterville;Partly sunny;56;40;NE;4;84%;7%;3 Ramona;Plenty of sun;71;37;ESE;5;44%;1%;3 Redding;Mostly cloudy;55;48;SSW;3;89%;84%;1 Riverside;Sunny and beautiful;74;46;ESE;5;45%;0%;3 Riverside March;Sunny, nice and warm;73;41;ESE;5;45%;1%;3 Sacramento;Fog in the morning;53;50;SSE;5;99%;30%;1 Sacramento International;Areas of morning fog;57;49;S;4;88%;44%;1 Salinas;Partly sunny;64;51;W;6;80%;29%;2 San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;72;47;ESE;5;41%;0%;3 San Carlos;Decreasing clouds;56;49;W;5;89%;44%;1 San Diego;Mostly sunny;64;50;SSE;5;67%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;ESE;3;47%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;N;3;53%;0%;3 San Francisco;Decreasing clouds;55;49;W;5;94%;30%;1 San Jose;Decreasing clouds;60;49;NE;3;85%;44%;1 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;67;45;NNE;7;66%;6%;3 San Nicolas Island;Fog to sun;60;51;NW;7;82%;1%;3 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warmer;60;44;W;11;43%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Sunny and pleasant;70;49;SE;4;62%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;63;46;NNE;4;84%;2%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;64;47;WSW;7;75%;4%;3 Santa Monica;Plenty of sun;64;49;N;3;67%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;55;50;WSW;4;92%;63%;1 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;68;41;NNE;4;77%;4%;3 Santee;Plenty of sunshine;72;43;SE;5;44%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Partial sunshine;45;31;WSW;7;70%;25%;3 Stockton;Areas of morning fog;56;50;SSE;4;89%;30%;1 Thermal;Sunny and nice;75;39;WNW;3;36%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;A thick cloud cover;45;29;S;3;82%;25%;1 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;W;5;30%;1%;3 Ukiah;Periods of sunshine;58;49;SSW;1;83%;77%;2 Vacaville;Low clouds may break;57;47;SW;3;91%;30%;1 Van Nuys;Plenty of sun;72;49;ESE;5;49%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;61;46;NNW;9;79%;2%;3 Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;S;4;59%;0%;3 Visalia;Fog, then some sun;57;43;ESE;3;88%;9%;2 Watsonville;Decreasing clouds;62;49;NNE;4;84%;29%;1