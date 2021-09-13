CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 15, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Plenty of sun;85;38;W;4;30%;0%;6 Arcata;Patchy morning fog;63;49;SSE;4;71%;1%;5 Auburn;Sunny and very warm;92;67;ESE;5;25%;0%;6 Avalon;Patchy fog, then sun;81;62;W;5;49%;0%;7 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;98;71;E;5;20%;0%;7 Beale AFB;Sunny and very warm;96;60;SE;4;34%;0%;6 Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;78;45;S;7;29%;2%;8 Bishop;Sunny and very hot;96;53;NW;6;15%;0%;7 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;81;65;ENE;6;23%;0%;6 Blythe;Sunny and hot;109;79;S;7;12%;0%;7 Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;SE;5;38%;0%;7 Camarillo;Sunny and nice;78;58;W;6;60%;0%;7 Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;76;60;SSE;6;66%;0%;7 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;91;54;NNE;10;15%;0%;8 Carlsbad;Nice with sunshine;78;59;SW;7;68%;0%;7 Chico;Hot with sunshine;101;66;E;4;29%;0%;6 China Lake;Sunny and hot;100;64;SW;5;13%;0%;7 Chino;Sunlit and very warm;93;63;WSW;6;30%;1%;7 Concord;Sunny and very warm;93;57;SW;7;43%;1%;6 Corona;Sunny and warm;96;58;S;6;30%;0%;7 Crescent City;Clouds and sun;62;50;NNW;10;72%;3%;5 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;102;67;WSW;11;9%;0%;7 Edwards AFB;Hot, becoming breezy;96;58;SW;8;13%;0%;7 El Centro;Sunny and hot;108;74;W;9;13%;0%;7 Eureka;Fog in the morning;60;50;S;5;74%;1%;5 Fairfield;Sunny and very warm;96;56;WSW;7;37%;1%;6 Fresno;Sunny and hot;99;66;NW;5;28%;0%;6 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;84;63;SSE;5;56%;0%;7 Hanford;Sunny and hot;99;58;WNW;4;34%;1%;7 Hawthorne;Sunshine, pleasant;77;61;SW;6;65%;0%;7 Hayward;Plenty of sun;84;56;WSW;6;49%;1%;6 Imperial;Sunny and hot;108;74;W;9;13%;0%;7 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, humid;74;63;S;9;82%;0%;7 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;95;57;WSW;7;14%;0%;7 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;100;58;WNW;6;24%;0%;7 Lincoln;Sunny and very warm;96;62;SE;4;33%;1%;6 Livermore;Sunshine and hot;97;58;WSW;5;34%;1%;6 Lompoc;Patchy fog, then sun;69;54;NW;8;80%;0%;4 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;79;61;SW;6;64%;0%;7 Los Alamitos;Nice with sunshine;80;61;SSW;5;59%;0%;7 Los Angeles;Sunshine;83;60;S;5;54%;1%;7 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine;83;60;S;5;54%;1%;7 Madera;Sunny and hot;98;59;NW;5;30%;1%;6 Mammoth;Sunny and warm;85;45;NW;5;30%;0%;6 Marysville;Sunny and hot;97;59;SE;4;34%;0%;6 Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;96;57;SSE;5;34%;1%;6 Merced;Hot with sunshine;99;60;NW;5;32%;0%;6 Merced (airport);Hot with sunshine;99;60;NW;5;32%;0%;6 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;81;59;SSW;6;61%;0%;7 Modesto;Sunny and hot;95;60;N;6;36%;0%;6 Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;78;58;NNE;6;64%;1%;6 Mojave;Sunny and very warm;94;61;WNW;7;13%;0%;7 Montague;Sunny and warm;89;49;N;3;30%;1%;5 Monterey Rabr;Patchy morning fog;71;57;E;6;70%;1%;6 Mount Shasta;Sunny and warm;87;50;NW;1;32%;1%;6 Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;SW;9;65%;1%;6 Needles;Sunny and hot;109;79;SW;6;10%;0%;7 North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;75;65;SSE;8;70%;0%;7 Oakland;Mostly sunny;75;58;WSW;7;57%;1%;6 Oceanside;Nice with sunshine;78;59;SW;7;68%;0%;7 Ontario;Sunlit and very warm;93;63;WSW;6;30%;1%;7 Oroville;Sunny and hot;98;65;E;4;35%;2%;6 Oxnard;Patchy fog, then sun;71;56;NW;7;75%;0%;7 Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;106;74;WNW;7;11%;0%;7 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;95;60;SW;10;11%;0%;7 Paso Robles;Sunshine and warm;90;49;SSW;7;39%;0%;7 Point Mugu;Patchy fog, then sun;72;55;NNW;8;69%;0%;7 Porterville;Sunny and hot;97;63;SSE;5;27%;1%;7 Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;91;51;ESE;7;35%;1%;8 Redding;Hot;102;63;NE;5;20%;1%;6 Riverside;Sunny and warm;96;61;WSW;6;29%;0%;7 Riverside March;Sunny;95;60;SE;5;26%;1%;7 Sacramento;Hot with sunshine;98;58;S;4;37%;1%;6 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;97;57;SSE;5;38%;0%;6 Salinas;Mostly sunny;72;56;ENE;8;71%;1%;6 San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;96;62;SSW;6;26%;0%;7 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;83;55;WSW;6;51%;1%;6 San Diego;Mostly sunny;77;64;WNW;6;63%;0%;7 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;81;61;SW;6;53%;0%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;82;62;S;6;61%;0%;7 San Francisco;Sunshine and nice;71;58;WSW;9;57%;1%;6 San Jose;Sunny;85;58;WNW;6;53%;1%;6 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;W;5;68%;0%;7 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, cool;70;56;WNW;10;73%;1%;7 Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;87;66;WSW;11;17%;0%;7 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;85;62;SSW;5;51%;1%;7 Santa Barbara;Patchy fog, then sun;73;54;WNW;5;73%;1%;7 Santa Maria;Patchy fog, then sun;72;54;NW;6;77%;0%;7 Santa Monica;Patchy fog, then sun;73;59;S;6;69%;0%;7 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;84;49;SW;5;48%;1%;6 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;85;53;NE;5;74%;1%;7 Santee;Mostly sunny;90;60;SSW;6;32%;0%;7 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;75;39;SW;5;36%;0%;7 Stockton;Sunny and very warm;96;57;NW;5;38%;1%;6 Thermal;Sunny and hot;107;71;WNW;5;12%;0%;7 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;84;37;NNW;4;33%;0%;6 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;101;72;W;6;8%;0%;7 Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;100;54;W;4;30%;1%;6 Vacaville;Sunny and hot;97;57;SW;4;34%;1%;6 Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;SSE;5;42%;1%;7 Vandenberg AFB;Patchy fog, then sun;68;53;WNW;5;78%;0%;4 Victorville;Sunny;93;56;SSW;8;21%;0%;7 Visalia;Sunny and hot;97;58;WSW;5;36%;0%;7 Watsonville;Fog in the morning;73;53;SW;6;62%;1%;6 _____