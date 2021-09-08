CA Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;87;45;WNW;8;35%;56%;6 Arcata;Periods of sun, cool;62;51;W;4;82%;44%;2 Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;SSE;6;24%;30%;7 Avalon;Partly sunny;86;72;WNW;7;43%;0%;8 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;NNE;6;21%;0%;7 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;SSE;7;33%;30%;6 Big Bear City;A stray t-shower;81;58;SSW;8;44%;42%;8 Bishop;A stray t-shower;98;54;WNW;8;18%;41%;7 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, warm;83;61;SE;7;25%;56%;7 Blythe;Mostly sunny;111;89;SSW;5;28%;2%;8 Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;SE;5;38%;0%;8 Camarillo;Patchy fog, then sun;83;65;NW;6;60%;0%;8 Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;80;68;WNW;6;68%;10%;8 Campo;Periods of sun;96;67;WNW;6;34%;12%;8 Carlsbad;Patchy fog, then sun;81;66;W;6;68%;10%;8 Chico;Sunny and hot;100;67;SE;5;30%;53%;6 China Lake;Partly sunny and hot;107;74;WSW;6;19%;10%;7 Chino;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;WSW;6;37%;5%;8 Concord;Sunny and very warm;89;60;SSW;10;42%;28%;7 Corona;Partly sunny and hot;102;73;W;6;37%;5%;8 Crescent City;Periods of sun;59;51;SSE;4;90%;28%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;WSW;9;22%;14%;8 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny and hot;102;71;WSW;6;23%;8%;8 El Centro;A stray t-shower;108;83;SSW;5;39%;42%;8 Eureka;Clouds and sun, cool;60;52;NW;5;85%;4%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;91;58;WSW;11;41%;28%;7 Fresno;Hot;104;73;WNW;6;28%;2%;7 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;92;72;W;4;52%;2%;8 Hanford;Hot;104;66;NW;4;33%;1%;7 Hawthorne;Patchy fog, then sun;81;69;WSW;6;62%;0%;8 Hayward;Mostly sunny;79;59;WSW;8;57%;27%;7 Imperial;A stray t-shower;108;83;SSW;5;39%;42%;8 Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;79;69;NW;9;81%;13%;8 Lancaster;Partly sunny;101;72;WSW;8;20%;0%;8 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;105;67;WNW;7;25%;1%;7 Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;SSE;6;31%;30%;6 Livermore;Sunny and very warm;93;60;WSW;7;35%;28%;7 Lompoc;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;NNW;7;78%;0%;7 Long Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;86;68;W;6;58%;1%;8 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;87;67;SW;5;63%;1%;8 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;90;70;SSW;5;53%;0%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;90;70;SSW;5;53%;0%;8 Madera;Hot;103;65;NW;4;29%;2%;7 Mammoth;Warm with some sun;89;52;W;9;33%;58%;6 Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;62;SSE;5;33%;30%;6 Mather AFB;Partly sunny and hot;96;61;S;7;32%;30%;6 Merced;Hot;102;66;W;5;29%;6%;7 Merced (airport);Hot;102;66;W;5;29%;6%;7 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;85;69;NW;6;61%;10%;8 Modesto;Hot with sunshine;97;64;NNW;7;32%;15%;7 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;76;58;NW;7;63%;27%;7 Mojave;Partly sunny, warm;98;72;WNW;8;20%;8%;8 Montague;Sunshine and warm;89;57;NNW;7;33%;63%;6 Monterey Rabr;Sunshine and nice;71;59;WSW;7;70%;3%;7 Mount Shasta;Warm with some sun;87;52;NNW;1;39%;63%;6 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;81;55;SW;10;59%;28%;7 Needles;Record-tying heat;113;89;W;6;22%;2%;8 North Island;Patchy fog, then sun;79;70;NW;8;70%;11%;8 Oakland;Mostly sunny;73;59;SW;9;64%;27%;7 Oceanside;Patchy fog, then sun;81;66;W;6;68%;10%;8 Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;WSW;6;37%;5%;8 Oroville;Sunny and warm;99;68;SSE;4;34%;54%;6 Oxnard;Patchy fog, then sun;75;61;NW;8;76%;0%;8 Palm Springs;A stray t-shower;108;86;WNW;7;29%;44%;8 Palmdale;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;WSW;8;23%;1%;8 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;98;60;SSW;8;35%;2%;7 Point Mugu;Patchy fog, then sun;75;62;NNW;7;69%;0%;8 Porterville;Hot;104;69;SSE;6;24%;2%;7 Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;95;65;NNE;6;48%;10%;8 Redding;Sunshine and warm;99;64;WNW;5;30%;53%;6 Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;WSW;6;36%;6%;8 Riverside March;Partly sunny;102;73;NW;5;36%;7%;8 Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;97;61;S;6;36%;30%;6 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;97;61;SSE;8;36%;30%;6 Salinas;Mostly sunny;75;59;S;8;67%;4%;7 San Bernardino;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SSW;5;35%;7%;8 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;79;57;WSW;8;60%;27%;7 San Diego;Patchy fog, then sun;81;71;WNW;7;69%;11%;8 San Diego Brown;Periods of sun;87;70;WNW;5;53%;13%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;86;70;NW;6;60%;10%;8 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;70;58;WSW;12;64%;27%;7 San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;60;NNW;7;51%;27%;7 San Luis Obispo;Patchy fog, then sun;85;60;SSW;6;62%;1%;7 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;75;62;WNW;8;71%;0%;8 Sandberg;Breezy and hot;94;75;WSW;13;23%;0%;8 Santa Ana;Clouds and sun, warm;91;71;WSW;5;52%;4%;8 Santa Barbara;Patchy fog, then sun;77;62;NE;5;74%;0%;8 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;77;58;WNW;5;71%;0%;7 Santa Monica;Patchy fog, then sun;78;67;SSW;6;67%;0%;8 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;82;54;SW;6;52%;28%;7 Santa Ynez;Warm with sunshine;93;59;NNE;5;71%;0%;8 Santee;Partly sunny;94;71;W;6;51%;11%;8 South Lake Tahoe;A stray t-shower;75;43;SW;5;39%;50%;4 Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;95;60;W;6;34%;29%;7 Thermal;A stray t-shower;109;81;NW;7;35%;45%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Turning cloudy, warm;84;46;S;7;32%;54%;6 Twentynine Palms;A stray t-shower;101;79;WSW;7;26%;44%;6 Ukiah;Sunny and hot;94;55;WNW;4;35%;30%;6 Vacaville;Sunshine and hot;96;60;SW;7;33%;29%;7 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;SE;5;42%;0%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Patchy fog, then sun;74;57;NNW;5;73%;0%;7 Victorville;Partly sunny;96;63;S;8;32%;8%;8 Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;103;67;WNW;5;37%;1%;7 Watsonville;Sunshine and nice;76;58;S;6;61%;6%;7 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather