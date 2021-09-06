CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Remaining very warm;92;44;S;5;23%;0%;6 Arcata;Sun and clouds;67;52;NW;4;64%;1%;2 Auburn;Hot;99;72;E;5;21%;0%;7 Avalon;Mostly sunny;81;69;WNW;6;57%;0%;8 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;76;NNE;5;19%;0%;8 Beale AFB;Hazy sun and hot;101;68;SSE;4;25%;0%;7 Big Bear City;Sunny and delightful;81;55;SSW;7;41%;0%;9 Bishop;Very hot;103;57;NW;6;13%;0%;7 Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;87;71;ENE;6;22%;0%;7 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;110;86;SSW;7;32%;0%;8 Burbank;Sunny and very warm;89;65;S;5;44%;0%;8 Camarillo;Partly sunny;81;64;NE;7;62%;0%;8 Camp Pendleton;Sunshine, pleasant;77;66;WSW;6;74%;0%;8 Campo;Mostly sunny;93;63;SW;7;37%;1%;9 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, humid;79;64;N;7;74%;0%;8 Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;E;4;24%;0%;6 China Lake;Sunny and hot;109;73;WSW;4;14%;0%;8 Chino;Sunny and hot;94;68;W;6;40%;0%;8 Concord;Sunshine;95;63;SW;8;35%;0%;7 Corona;Warm with sunshine;95;67;W;6;40%;0%;8 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;59;51;NNE;3;86%;4%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;109;77;WSW;8;16%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Sunshine and hot;106;68;SW;4;17%;0%;8 El Centro;Remaining very warm;108;82;SW;5;41%;1%;8 Eureka;Clouds and sun;64;52;NW;4;68%;1%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;98;63;WSW;9;31%;0%;7 Fresno;Hot;106;73;NW;6;24%;0%;7 Fullerton;Sunshine;86;68;S;5;62%;0%;8 Hanford;Hot;104;66;NW;5;28%;0%;7 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;79;66;W;6;69%;0%;8 Hayward;Mostly sunny;83;62;SW;7;47%;0%;7 Imperial;Remaining very warm;108;82;SW;5;41%;1%;8 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, humid;76;67;SSW;9;85%;0%;8 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;104;69;WSW;6;16%;0%;8 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;105;67;NNW;10;20%;0%;7 Lincoln;Hot with hazy sun;102;68;SE;5;26%;0%;7 Livermore;Abundant sunshine;96;64;WSW;7;27%;0%;7 Lompoc;Clouds and sun, nice;76;59;NNW;7;77%;0%;8 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;80;66;SW;6;66%;0%;8 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;81;65;SW;6;61%;0%;8 Los Angeles;Abundant sunshine;85;65;SW;5;60%;0%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Abundant sunshine;85;65;SW;5;60%;0%;8 Madera;Hot;105;65;NW;5;25%;0%;7 Mammoth;Partly sunny and hot;93;53;WNW;7;24%;0%;6 Marysville;Hazy and hot;102;66;SSE;4;28%;0%;7 Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;101;64;SE;6;26%;0%;7 Merced;Sunshine and hot;104;67;NNW;9;24%;0%;7 Merced (airport);Sunshine and hot;104;67;NNW;9;24%;0%;7 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;82;65;SSW;6;69%;0%;8 Modesto;Sunny and hot;99;68;NNW;11;27%;0%;7 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;SW;8;58%;0%;7 Mojave;Sunny and hot;102;71;WNW;7;15%;0%;8 Montague;Very hot;98;58;NNW;5;21%;0%;6 Monterey Rabr;Patchy fog, then sun;73;61;SSE;7;64%;0%;6 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;92;54;N;1;24%;0%;6 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;87;58;W;10;51%;0%;7 Needles;Hot with sunshine;112;85;SW;5;24%;0%;8 North Island;Mostly sunny, humid;77;68;S;7;73%;0%;8 Oakland;Mostly sunny;75;62;SW;8;54%;0%;7 Oceanside;Mostly sunny, humid;79;64;N;7;74%;0%;8 Ontario;Sunny and hot;94;68;W;6;40%;0%;8 Oroville;Hazy sun and hot;101;72;E;4;29%;0%;6 Oxnard;Partly sunny;74;61;NNE;7;78%;0%;8 Palm Springs;Sunshine and hot;110;82;WNW;6;24%;0%;8 Palmdale;Hot, becoming breezy;104;70;SW;7;19%;0%;8 Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;98;60;NNW;9;32%;0%;7 Point Mugu;Nice with some sun;75;61;NW;8;70%;0%;6 Porterville;Near-record heat;103;67;SSE;5;24%;0%;7 Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;N;6;52%;0%;8 Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;103;66;N;3;18%;0%;6 Riverside;Sunny and seasonable;96;68;W;6;39%;0%;8 Riverside March;Sunny;96;66;WNW;6;41%;0%;8 Sacramento;Hot with sunshine;102;66;S;5;30%;0%;7 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;102;66;SSE;5;29%;0%;7 Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;ESE;8;58%;0%;7 San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;97;69;WSW;5;38%;0%;8 San Carlos;Sunshine, pleasant;83;61;WSW;8;51%;0%;7 San Diego;Mostly sunny, humid;78;69;WNW;6;72%;0%;8 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;83;67;W;6;59%;0%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;82;67;SSW;6;67%;0%;8 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;71;62;WSW;11;56%;0%;7 San Jose;Mostly sunny;87;64;SSW;8;47%;0%;7 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;82;60;ESE;6;63%;0%;8 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;73;62;W;6;75%;0%;8 Sandberg;Hot;95;76;WNW;11;18%;0%;8 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;85;67;W;5;57%;0%;8 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;75;58;S;5;71%;0%;8 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;77;59;WNW;6;72%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;NW;6;74%;0%;8 Santa Rosa;Fog in the morning;84;57;WSW;6;41%;0%;7 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, warm;89;58;NNE;5;72%;0%;8 Santee;Mostly sunny;88;66;NW;6;55%;0%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sun and warm;79;41;WSW;5;36%;0%;7 Stockton;Sunny;98;65;WNW;7;30%;0%;7 Thermal;Sunny and very warm;110;79;NW;6;33%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy and very warm;89;42;ESE;5;29%;0%;7 Twentynine Palms;Brilliant sunshine;107;82;W;5;22%;0%;8 Ukiah;Partly sunny and hot;99;59;NW;5;26%;0%;7 Vacaville;Sunshine and hot;103;67;SW;5;24%;0%;7 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;87;65;SSE;5;49%;0%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun, nice;74;58;NNW;5;75%;0%;8 Victorville;Sunny;101;63;S;6;25%;0%;8 Visalia;Sunny and hot;103;65;NW;5;34%;0%;7 Watsonville;Patchy fog, then sun;78;60;SW;6;50%;0%;7 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather