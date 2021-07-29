CA Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partial sunshine;91;59;E;5;32%;22%;10 Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;64;54;WSW;5;74%;0%;4 Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;5;26%;0%;10 Avalon;Fog, then some sun;74;65;WNW;8;61%;1%;10 Bakersfield;Clouds and sun, hot;102;82;NE;7;22%;16%;11 Beale AFB;Partly sunny and hot;102;68;SSE;6;33%;0%;10 Big Bear City;A t-storm around;72;49;WNW;6;51%;55%;8 Bishop;A t-storm around;94;63;WNW;7;36%;55%;7 Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;84;69;E;5;33%;13%;8 Blythe;A t-storm around;103;87;SSE;7;39%;55%;9 Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;SSE;6;43%;11%;11 Camarillo;Low clouds and fog;78;65;W;8;64%;5%;10 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds and fog;76;66;NW;8;74%;20%;10 Campo;A t-storm around;92;66;ESE;7;31%;40%;12 Carlsbad;Low clouds and fog;77;66;WNW;8;75%;19%;10 Chico;Hot with some sun;103;74;SE;5;27%;1%;10 China Lake;A t-storm around;102;83;NNE;7;30%;55%;5 Chino;Partly sunny and hot;96;69;WSW;6;44%;23%;11 Concord;Partly sunny and hot;93;60;SW;11;43%;0%;10 Corona;Partial sunshine;97;66;WNW;6;44%;22%;11 Crescent City;Partly sunny;58;53;S;4;89%;11%;4 Daggett-Barstow;A t-storm around;97;77;SSE;8;29%;55%;5 Edwards AFB;A t-storm around;101;75;SW;6;23%;55%;10 El Centro;Not as warm;100;83;S;10;42%;38%;5 Eureka;Periods of sun;61;53;NW;5;80%;0%;4 Fairfield;Partly sunny, warm;92;59;WSW;13;44%;0%;10 Fresno;Clouds and sun, hot;105;78;NW;5;28%;23%;9 Fullerton;Low clouds and fog;86;67;SSW;5;57%;13%;11 Hanford;Partly sunny and hot;105;74;NNE;5;30%;15%;9 Hawthorne;Low clouds and fog;75;64;SSW;8;71%;6%;11 Hayward;Partly sunny;80;59;W;8;59%;1%;10 Imperial;Not as warm;100;83;S;10;42%;38%;5 Imperial Beach;Low clouds and fog;75;67;NW;11;85%;19%;10 Lancaster;A t-storm around;102;78;WSW;7;21%;50%;11 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;106;71;NW;8;27%;4%;9 Lincoln;Partly sunny and hot;103;68;SSE;6;30%;0%;10 Livermore;Partly sunny, warm;95;61;WSW;8;35%;1%;10 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;69;57;NNW;9;81%;0%;6 Long Beach;Low clouds and fog;80;65;SW;7;65%;7%;11 Los Alamitos;Low clouds and fog;82;65;SW;6;65%;7%;11 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;83;66;S;6;61%;10%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;83;66;S;6;61%;10%;11 Madera;Very hot;105;70;NW;6;27%;11%;10 Mammoth;Remaining very warm;93;63;NNW;5;32%;19%;10 Marysville;Clouds and sun, hot;104;66;SSE;6;30%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Partly sunny and hot;101;63;S;8;32%;1%;10 Merced;Partly sunny and hot;104;71;WNW;7;29%;2%;10 Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;104;71;WNW;7;29%;2%;10 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds and fog;81;66;NNW;8;65%;22%;10 Modesto;Partly sunny and hot;102;70;N;9;30%;1%;10 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;77;61;N;8;68%;0%;10 Mojave;Periods of sun;99;78;N;8;25%;37%;10 Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;NNE;4;30%;12%;10 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;71;59;W;7;73%;0%;8 Mount Shasta;A stray t-shower;93;59;N;0;38%;43%;10 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;79;56;WSW;12;63%;0%;10 Needles;A stray thunderstorm;103;87;WSW;7;34%;71%;5 North Island;Low clouds and fog;75;67;NW;10;75%;19%;11 Oakland;Partly sunny;71;59;W;9;72%;1%;9 Oceanside;Low clouds and fog;77;66;WNW;8;75%;19%;10 Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;96;69;WSW;6;44%;23%;11 Oroville;Very hot;104;74;SE;4;30%;1%;10 Oxnard;Low clouds and fog;71;62;WNW;10;79%;3%;10 Palm Springs;A t-storm around;102;84;WNW;6;29%;52%;7 Palmdale;A t-storm around;100;76;SW;9;20%;50%;11 Paso Robles;Windy in the p.m.;95;59;SSW;10;42%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Low clouds and fog;72;62;NW;9;73%;3%;6 Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;6;29%;31%;9 Ramona;Partly sunny;92;64;NNW;6;47%;22%;11 Redding;Partly sunny and hot;106;73;NNE;6;28%;1%;8 Riverside;A t-storm around;100;69;W;6;38%;48%;11 Riverside March;A t-storm around;99;70;WSW;6;38%;48%;11 Sacramento;Partly sunny and hot;101;61;S;7;35%;1%;10 Sacramento International;Partly sunny and hot;102;63;SSE;7;35%;1%;10 Salinas;Partly sunny;70;59;NNW;9;72%;0%;9 San Bernardino;A t-storm around;101;71;SW;6;36%;48%;11 San Carlos;Partly sunny;81;58;WSW;8;59%;1%;9 San Diego;Low clouds and fog;77;68;NW;7;76%;19%;11 San Diego Brown;Low clouds and fog;81;67;NW;7;59%;21%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds and fog;80;67;NNW;8;65%;22%;10 San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;68;58;WSW;11;71%;1%;9 San Jose;Partly sunny;83;61;NNW;7;56%;0%;10 San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;77;58;W;6;71%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Fog, then some sun;70;58;WNW;13;76%;3%;6 Sandberg;A t-storm around;91;72;SW;12;25%;46%;12 Santa Ana;Low clouds and fog;84;66;SW;6;55%;10%;10 Santa Barbara;Low clouds and fog;76;59;SSW;7;72%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;72;57;WNW;6;79%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Low clouds and fog;74;63;ESE;7;74%;6%;11 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;82;52;WSW;7;56%;0%;10 Santa Ynez;Very warm and humid;92;55;NNW;6;81%;0%;11 Santee;Partly sunny;89;66;WNW;6;52%;28%;11 South Lake Tahoe;A stray t-shower;73;56;SW;6;44%;54%;8 Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;99;65;NW;7;35%;0%;10 Thermal;A t-storm around;100;79;NE;7;35%;51%;7 Truckee-Tahoe;A p.m. t-shower;83;52;SSE;5;45%;59%;8 Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;97;81;WSW;7;36%;42%;4 Ukiah;Very hot;106;61;SW;5;27%;0%;10 Vacaville;Partly sunny and hot;101;65;SW;8;30%;1%;10 Van Nuys;Warm with some sun;89;66;SSE;6;50%;9%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;68;56;NW;6;79%;0%;6 Victorville;A t-storm around;96;69;SSW;7;34%;54%;7 Visalia;Clouds and sun, hot;102;73;WSW;5;42%;25%;9 Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;73;58;SW;7;69%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather