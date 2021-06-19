CA Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Very hot;96;51;SSW;7;20%;0%;11 Arcata;Clouds and sun;69;55;WSW;5;62%;10%;4 Auburn;Sunshine and hot;97;65;SE;6;21%;0%;11 Avalon;Fog, then sun;81;63;W;6;50%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Sunshine, very hot;106;75;NNE;9;13%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Hot with sunshine;103;62;SSE;9;26%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;83;50;W;8;32%;1%;13 Bishop;Very hot;105;64;NW;6;12%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunny and very warm;85;66;E;7;22%;0%;12 Blythe;Very hot;118;85;SSW;12;12%;0%;12 Burbank;Sunny and hot;92;65;SSE;6;38%;0%;12 Camarillo;Fog, then sun;76;59;W;8;66%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;75;61;W;8;72%;0%;11 Campo;Breezy and very hot;97;61;W;13;21%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Fog, then sun;75;59;WSW;7;74%;0%;11 Chico;Hot;104;68;SE;6;22%;0%;11 China Lake;Hot, turning windy;109;79;WSW;12;9%;0%;12 Chino;Sunlit and very hot;96;64;WSW;8;38%;0%;12 Concord;Sunny and warm;88;59;WSW;11;43%;1%;11 Corona;Sunny and very hot;98;64;SW;8;38%;0%;12 Crescent City;Clouds and sun;62;53;NW;6;84%;12%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy and very hot;110;81;SW;22;10%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Sunny, windy and hot;105;71;SW;19;12%;0%;12 El Centro;Very hot;115;82;W;12;15%;0%;12 Eureka;Partly sunny;65;54;WNW;5;67%;10%;5 Fairfield;Sunny and very warm;90;57;WSW;14;39%;1%;11 Fresno;Very hot;107;70;NW;6;19%;0%;11 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;84;64;SSW;6;62%;0%;12 Hanford;Hot;107;64;SE;6;19%;1%;11 Hawthorne;Fog, then sun;74;61;SW;8;72%;0%;11 Hayward;Mostly sunny;81;59;W;8;50%;2%;11 Imperial;Very hot;115;82;W;12;15%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Fog, then sun;74;62;NW;10;82%;0%;11 Lancaster;Hot with sunshine;102;72;WSW;15;11%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and hot;108;63;WSW;8;19%;0%;11 Lincoln;Hot with sunshine;101;61;SSE;7;26%;0%;11 Livermore;Hot with sunshine;95;56;WSW;8;34%;1%;11 Lompoc;Fog, then sun;70;53;NNW;9;72%;1%;7 Long Beach;Fog to sun;78;61;SW;7;67%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Fog to sun;82;63;SSW;6;55%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;65;S;7;53%;1%;12 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;65;S;7;53%;1%;12 Madera;Sunshine, very hot;105;63;NW;5;19%;1%;11 Mammoth;Sunshine, very hot;97;58;WSW;6;21%;0%;11 Marysville;Sunshine and hot;104;61;SSE;7;25%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;98;57;SSW;9;29%;0%;11 Merced;Hot;105;63;WNW;7;25%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Hot;105;63;WNW;7;25%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Fog, then sun;83;60;NW;7;60%;0%;11 Modesto;Sunshine and hot;101;61;NNW;7;26%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;81;59;N;8;57%;2%;11 Mojave;Breezy and very hot;100;75;WNW;15;9%;0%;12 Montague;Sunshine, very hot;103;63;N;5;23%;0%;11 Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;73;57;SW;6;63%;3%;10 Mount Shasta;Hot;97;59;SE;2;25%;0%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;80;55;WSW;13;59%;1%;11 Needles;Sunshine, very hot;120;91;WNW;9;7%;0%;12 North Island;Fog, then sun;72;62;NW;9;77%;0%;11 Oakland;Partly sunny;74;60;W;9;60%;2%;10 Oceanside;Fog, then sun;75;59;WSW;7;74%;0%;11 Ontario;Sunlit and very hot;96;64;WSW;8;38%;0%;12 Oroville;Sunshine and hot;104;70;SE;6;24%;0%;11 Oxnard;Fog, then sun;69;57;WNW;10;81%;0%;11 Palm Springs;Very hot;115;82;WNW;12;14%;0%;12 Palmdale;Sunny and hot;102;70;SW;17;14%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;97;51;SSW;8;29%;1%;12 Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;70;57;NW;10;75%;0%;11 Porterville;Very hot;107;69;SE;7;18%;1%;11 Ramona;Fog, then sun;97;57;E;7;35%;0%;11 Redding;Very hot;108;72;S;8;17%;0%;11 Riverside;Sunshine, very hot;100;68;WSW;8;33%;0%;12 Riverside March;Sunny and very hot;100;63;SW;8;32%;0%;12 Sacramento;Sunny and hot;99;58;S;8;32%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;99;60;S;9;32%;0%;11 Salinas;Fog to sun;73;56;NNW;10;64%;1%;10 San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;101;69;SSW;8;31%;0%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny;81;56;WSW;7;49%;5%;10 San Diego;Fog to sun;77;64;NW;7;62%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Fog, then sun;81;62;WNW;6;59%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then sun;81;62;NW;7;62%;0%;11 San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;70;60;WSW;11;59%;6%;10 San Jose;Mostly sunny;84;57;SW;7;48%;2%;11 San Luis Obispo;Fog, then sun;79;55;WSW;8;57%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;67;55;WNW;13;79%;1%;12 Sandberg;Sunny, breezy, hot;95;71;WSW;15;15%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Fog to sun;84;62;SSW;6;54%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Fog, then sun;77;56;NW;4;67%;2%;11 Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;73;53;WNW;7;69%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Fog, then sun;71;61;SW;7;76%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Patchy fog, then sun;83;53;W;6;51%;2%;11 Santa Ynez;Fog to sun;101;51;N;6;55%;1%;11 Santee;Fog, then sun;94;62;W;7;32%;0%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;79;48;WSW;6;32%;1%;12 Stockton;Sunny and hot;98;57;NNW;7;32%;1%;11 Thermal;Sunshine, very hot;117;79;NNW;10;13%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;88;45;ENE;7;27%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Hot, becoming breezy;110;79;W;13;9%;0%;12 Ukiah;Sunshine, very hot;100;56;SW;5;28%;3%;11 Vacaville;Sunny and hot;97;59;SW;10;31%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;SSE;7;44%;1%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;68;53;NNW;7;73%;1%;7 Victorville;Sunny and hot;100;63;SSW;12;19%;0%;12 Visalia;Sunshine, very hot;107;65;SSW;5;26%;0%;11 Watsonville;Fog to sun;76;54;WSW;7;59%;1%;10 _____