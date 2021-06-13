Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;79;42;SW;11;36%;0%;11

Arcata;Breezy in the p.m.;65;50;N;9;84%;26%;6

Auburn;Sunshine;82;55;SSE;7;41%;2%;11

Avalon;Nice with sunshine;80;68;WNW;8;44%;0%;12

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;94;64;N;7;33%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Sunshine;88;56;SSE;10;43%;3%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny and warm;83;54;SW;8;22%;1%;13

Bishop;Very hot;101;58;WNW;11;12%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sunshine;67;53;ESE;9;54%;5%;12

Blythe;Sunny and very hot;114;83;S;7;11%;0%;12

Burbank;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;NE;6;32%;0%;12

Camarillo;Partly sunny;83;63;W;8;51%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;SSE;7;62%;0%;11

Campo;Very hot;99;66;NNW;8;13%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;77;60;W;7;64%;0%;11

Chico;Sunny;88;60;SE;9;35%;5%;11

China Lake;Sunshine and hot;105;75;W;8;14%;0%;12

Chino;Very hot;100;73;W;7;26%;0%;12

Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;83;55;WSW;13;44%;7%;11

Corona;Record-breaking heat;101;69;S;7;26%;0%;12

Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;64;52;ESE;8;82%;18%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;109;75;W;11;13%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Hot, becoming breezy;102;64;W;10;20%;0%;12

El Centro;Sunny and hot;110;78;WSW;5;19%;0%;12

Eureka;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;NNE;13;85%;26%;6

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;85;54;WSW;15;49%;7%;11

Fresno;Sunny and warm;92;64;NW;9;42%;1%;11

Fullerton;Very warm;91;68;SE;5;48%;0%;12

Hanford;Sunny and warm;93;62;NNW;7;35%;1%;11

Hawthorne;Some sun;79;65;SSW;8;57%;0%;11

Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;73;55;WSW;11;67%;8%;11

Imperial;Sunny and hot;110;78;WSW;5;19%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;74;65;NW;10;77%;0%;11

Lancaster;Very hot;101;67;W;10;16%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and seasonable;94;60;NNW;11;40%;1%;11

Lincoln;Sunshine;87;54;SSE;8;39%;3%;11

Livermore;Mostly sunny;80;53;WSW;11;51%;7%;11

Lompoc;Partly sunny;69;53;NW;13;73%;0%;11

Long Beach;Partly sunny;83;65;SW;7;53%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;88;67;S;7;44%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;92;74;SSE;6;37%;0%;12

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;92;74;SSE;6;37%;0%;12

Madera;Sunny and warm;92;59;NW;9;38%;1%;11

Mammoth;Breezy in the p.m.;75;41;WNW;11;39%;6%;11

Marysville;Sunny;88;54;S;8;37%;3%;11

Mather AFB;Sunshine;85;52;SSE;9;44%;3%;11

Merced;Sunny and warm;90;58;NNW;11;45%;1%;11

Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;90;58;NNW;11;45%;1%;11

Miramar Mcas;Some sun;83;62;NNW;7;52%;0%;11

Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;NW;13;44%;4%;11

Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;74;55;WNW;10;58%;8%;10

Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;NW;11;15%;0%;12

Montague;Rain and drizzle;78;49;N;9;42%;60%;10

Monterey Rabr;Breezy in the p.m.;71;55;NW;12;64%;6%;11

Mount Shasta;A shower;73;45;NNW;9;57%;70%;11

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;77;51;W;15;56%;8%;11

Needles;Very hot;119;89;SW;9;5%;0%;12

North Island;Partly sunny;73;63;WNW;10;71%;0%;11

Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;71;56;WSW;11;69%;8%;10

Oceanside;Partly sunny;77;60;W;7;64%;0%;11

Ontario;Very hot;100;73;W;7;26%;0%;12

Oroville;Brilliant sunshine;89;60;SE;8;35%;3%;11

Oxnard;Partly sunny;73;60;WNW;10;68%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Sunny and very hot;114;85;W;6;11%;0%;12

Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;W;10;17%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;92;53;NW;7;44%;1%;11

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;56;NNW;9;65%;0%;7

Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;59;NNW;6;33%;1%;11

Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;96;61;NE;7;28%;0%;12

Redding;Mostly sunny;88;60;WNW;7;39%;27%;11

Riverside;Very hot;103;73;WSW;6;26%;0%;12

Riverside March;Hot;101;66;NNE;7;24%;0%;12

Sacramento;Brilliant sunshine;86;54;SSW;9;42%;3%;11

Sacramento International;Sunny;87;55;S;10;44%;3%;11

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;53;SSW;10;63%;6%;11

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;NW;6;22%;0%;12

San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;74;54;WNW;14;61%;8%;10

San Diego;Partly sunny;76;65;WNW;8;55%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;82;65;NW;7;51%;0%;12

San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;81;64;NW;7;56%;0%;11

San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;67;55;W;15;73%;10%;10

San Jose;Breezy in the p.m.;75;55;NNW;12;57%;8%;11

San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;78;57;NNW;16;56%;1%;11

San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunshine;69;58;NW;27;73%;0%;8

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;88;65;NW;13;30%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Hot;89;68;S;6;42%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Sunshine and warm;83;60;N;6;57%;0%;12

Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;73;54;WNW;14;68%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;77;65;N;7;59%;0%;12

Santa Rosa;Breezy in the p.m.;74;48;W;11;65%;8%;11

Santa Ynez;Sunshine, hot, humid;92;54;NNW;8;69%;0%;12

Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;94;65;NNW;7;28%;0%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;71;44;WSW;11;37%;0%;12

Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;84;53;W;10;45%;5%;11

Thermal;Sunlit and very hot;112;77;WNW;6;12%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;74;40;S;11;41%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Very hot;110;82;WNW;7;7%;0%;12

Ukiah;Breezy in the p.m.;80;51;WNW;9;42%;27%;11

Vacaville;Sunshine;86;54;WSW;10;41%;5%;11

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;NNE;6;34%;0%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;69;53;NNW;15;74%;0%;12

Victorville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;58;WSW;9;21%;0%;12

Visalia;Sunny and very warm;93;60;NW;8;49%;1%;11

Watsonville;Breezy in the p.m.;77;50;NNW;10;58%;7%;11

