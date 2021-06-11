CA Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, nice;78;44;SSW;8;45%;2%;11 Arcata;A shower or two;71;55;S;6;72%;66%;4 Auburn;Sunny;84;60;S;6;41%;0%;11 Avalon;Some sun;77;61;WSW;7;45%;1%;11 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;ESE;6;29%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;90;63;SSE;6;42%;1%;11 Big Bear City;Sunny and beautiful;78;51;SW;7;25%;2%;13 Bishop;Sunny and very hot;99;61;SW;8;11%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;70;57;ESE;6;50%;1%;12 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;109;78;S;7;8%;0%;12 Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;SE;6;34%;1%;12 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;79;61;SSE;7;45%;1%;12 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;72;59;SSE;6;65%;1%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;89;56;NW;8;17%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;74;58;S;7;61%;1%;11 Chico;Mostly sunny;90;68;SE;5;37%;7%;11 China Lake;Sunny and hot;101;70;WSW;5;10%;0%;12 Chino;Sunny and very warm;92;63;WSW;7;28%;2%;12 Concord;Warm with sunshine;86;62;WSW;10;51%;14%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;60;SSW;7;29%;1%;12 Crescent City;A shower or two;65;57;SSE;8;83%;84%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;102;70;WSW;9;10%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Hot, turning breezy;97;60;SW;6;13%;0%;12 El Centro;Sunny and hot;108;74;W;4;11%;0%;12 Eureka;A shower or two;70;55;S;7;73%;66%;4 Fairfield;Brilliant sunshine;87;61;WSW;12;49%;12%;11 Fresno;Abundant sunshine;91;66;NW;7;40%;0%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;84;63;SSE;5;49%;1%;11 Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;91;64;NNW;6;37%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;74;61;SE;7;55%;1%;11 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;75;61;WSW;10;64%;15%;11 Imperial;Sunny and hot;108;74;W;4;11%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;71;60;WNW;8;74%;1%;11 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;97;67;WSW;9;12%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;92;63;NNW;11;41%;0%;11 Lincoln;Brilliant sunshine;89;61;S;6;41%;2%;11 Livermore;Sunny;82;60;WSW;10;54%;11%;11 Lompoc;Partly sunny;72;56;NW;13;62%;0%;8 Long Beach;Partly sunny;78;62;SSE;7;52%;1%;11 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;82;62;SSW;6;47%;1%;11 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;86;65;S;6;39%;2%;12 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;86;65;S;6;39%;2%;12 Madera;Sunny and seasonable;92;63;NW;8;36%;0%;11 Mammoth;Warmer with some sun;77;51;SSW;10;44%;11%;11 Marysville;Mostly sunny;91;63;S;6;39%;2%;11 Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;89;60;S;7;46%;2%;11 Merced;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;NNW;11;48%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;91;63;NNW;11;48%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Some sun;79;57;W;6;51%;1%;11 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;88;63;NNW;13;49%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;78;62;NW;9;64%;14%;11 Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;NW;9;10%;0%;12 Montague;Warmer;82;58;NW;10;42%;37%;8 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;73;60;WNW;8;64%;6%;10 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warmer;77;56;NE;2;52%;39%;8 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;80;59;W;13;65%;15%;11 Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;111;82;WSW;6;5%;0%;12 North Island;Partly sunny;70;60;NW;7;71%;1%;11 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;72;60;WSW;11;65%;17%;10 Oceanside;Partly sunny;74;58;S;7;61%;1%;11 Ontario;Sunny and very warm;92;63;WSW;7;28%;2%;12 Oroville;Mostly sunny;91;66;SE;5;37%;3%;11 Oxnard;Partly sunny;71;59;SSE;8;60%;1%;11 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;108;77;WNW;6;12%;0%;12 Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;WSW;8;12%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;93;58;NW;6;39%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;SE;8;60%;1%;11 Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;E;6;31%;0%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;90;51;ENE;7;35%;2%;12 Redding;Partly sunny, warmer;90;66;N;5;39%;22%;10 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;95;63;WSW;7;27%;1%;12 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;93;57;NNE;7;29%;2%;12 Sacramento;Sunny and very warm;89;61;SSW;7;44%;2%;11 Sacramento International;Sunshine;90;62;S;6;48%;3%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;76;61;SSW;10;62%;4%;11 San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;95;65;SSW;6;26%;1%;12 San Carlos;Partly sunny;76;61;W;10;63%;17%;10 San Diego;Partly sunny;73;60;W;7;60%;1%;11 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;60;N;6;50%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;78;59;W;6;54%;1%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;69;59;W;11;74%;19%;10 San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;NNW;10;60%;13%;11 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;81;58;NNW;16;49%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Windy in the p.m.;67;56;WNW;15;69%;1%;11 Sandberg;Sunny and warm;83;63;NW;15;22%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;62;SSW;6;42%;2%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;78;57;NNE;6;54%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;76;56;WNW;14;56%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;72;60;E;7;57%;1%;11 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;W;9;66%;18%;10 Santa Ynez;Sunshine and hot;95;54;N;7;59%;0%;12 Santee;Sunny and very warm;89;58;W;7;29%;1%;12 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and beautiful;71;44;WSW;7;42%;0%;12 Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;87;61;W;10;46%;5%;11 Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;108;72;NW;6;12%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;76;41;SSW;8;43%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;WSW;7;8%;0%;12 Ukiah;Warmer with some sun;85;60;NW;5;49%;28%;9 Vacaville;Sunny;90;63;WSW;8;48%;10%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;86;61;SE;6;36%;2%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;71;54;NW;14;64%;0%;8 Victorville;Sunshine;93;56;SSW;7;20%;1%;12 Visalia;Sunny and seasonable;90;63;NW;6;46%;0%;11 Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;W;7;60%;7%;11 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather