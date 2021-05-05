CA Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, breezy;79;37;WNW;14;27%;2%;9 Arcata;A shower in the p.m.;57;48;N;6;83%;66%;2 Auburn;Partly sunny;81;48;SSE;7;29%;1%;10 Avalon;Clouds and sun;71;54;SW;6;52%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;94;60;NNW;7;18%;2%;10 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;87;50;S;12;31%;1%;9 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;68;41;SW;7;41%;3%;12 Bishop;Sunshine and warm;90;50;NW;10;14%;2%;11 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;67;47;SSE;9;31%;1%;10 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;S;8;14%;0%;11 Burbank;Mostly sunny;82;56;SSE;6;41%;0%;11 Camarillo;Fog, then sun;73;53;E;7;64%;0%;9 Camp Pendleton;Fog, then sun;69;57;SE;7;72%;0%;10 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;81;47;WSW;9;31%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Fog, then sun;71;56;SSE;7;72%;0%;10 Chico;Partly sunny;89;54;ESE;9;30%;2%;9 China Lake;Sunshine and warm;96;65;WSW;8;14%;0%;11 Chino;Mostly sunny;84;54;WSW;8;41%;2%;11 Concord;Breezy, not as warm;77;51;WSW;15;44%;1%;9 Corona;Mostly sunny;85;53;WSW;8;41%;0%;11 Crescent City;Showers around;54;45;NNW;7;90%;82%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and very hot;97;66;WSW;11;13%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;91;57;SW;11;17%;0%;11 El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;98;64;WSW;7;23%;0%;11 Eureka;A shower in the p.m.;55;49;N;6;84%;73%;2 Fairfield;Not as warm;82;49;WSW;15;41%;1%;10 Fresno;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;NW;8;25%;2%;10 Fullerton;Patchy fog, then sun;78;60;S;6;63%;0%;11 Hanford;Mostly sunny;93;54;NW;7;25%;2%;10 Hawthorne;Fog, then sun;70;57;SSE;7;68%;0%;10 Hayward;Not as warm;66;51;WSW;10;59%;2%;9 Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;98;64;WSW;7;23%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Fog, then sun;67;57;S;8;79%;0%;10 Lancaster;Warm with sunshine;89;59;SW;11;17%;0%;11 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;93;52;NW;9;25%;2%;10 Lincoln;Partly sunny;87;48;SSE;9;31%;2%;9 Livermore;Cooler;75;48;WSW;11;46%;2%;10 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;65;50;NW;9;71%;1%;10 Long Beach;Fog to sun;72;59;SSE;7;65%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Fog to sun;75;59;SSW;7;55%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Patchy fog, then sun;78;58;S;6;53%;2%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Patchy fog, then sun;78;58;S;6;53%;2%;11 Madera;Mostly sunny;91;50;NW;8;26%;2%;10 Mammoth;Partly sunny, breezy;74;37;NW;13;28%;4%;9 Marysville;Partly sunny;88;49;SSE;10;30%;1%;9 Mather AFB;Not as hot;84;49;S;11;33%;2%;10 Merced;Sunny;88;50;NW;9;27%;2%;10 Merced (airport);Sunny;88;50;NW;9;27%;2%;10 Miramar Mcas;Fog, then sun;73;56;S;6;62%;0%;10 Modesto;Not as hot;84;51;NW;12;27%;2%;10 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;68;49;WNW;10;57%;1%;9 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;88;58;W;10;14%;0%;11 Montague;Not as warm;77;40;NNW;11;35%;18%;9 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;64;51;WNW;8;66%;1%;9 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;74;40;NNW;3;31%;56%;9 Napa County;Fog, then some sun;74;45;W;14;55%;1%;9 Needles;Hot;104;75;SSW;8;9%;2%;11 North Island;Fog, then sun;67;58;SSW;7;75%;0%;10 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;65;52;WSW;11;63%;2%;9 Oceanside;Fog, then sun;71;56;SSE;7;72%;0%;10 Ontario;Mostly sunny;84;54;WSW;8;41%;2%;11 Oroville;Partly sunny;90;54;SE;8;29%;2%;9 Oxnard;Fog, then sun;65;52;ESE;9;77%;0%;9 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;WNW;8;18%;0%;11 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;89;58;SW;13;17%;0%;11 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;84;48;NW;8;40%;1%;10 Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;67;51;ESE;8;74%;0%;9 Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;53;SSW;6;24%;2%;10 Ramona;Mostly sunny;80;47;S;6;49%;2%;11 Redding;Mostly sunny, nice;86;55;W;7;33%;4%;9 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;WSW;8;33%;0%;11 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;86;52;S;7;36%;2%;11 Sacramento;Partly sunny;86;50;S;9;35%;2%;9 Sacramento International;Breezy in the p.m.;86;51;SW;12;35%;2%;9 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;67;51;SW;10;61%;1%;10 San Bernardino;Sunshine and warm;89;57;SSW;7;34%;1%;11 San Carlos;Not as warm;67;50;W;11;57%;2%;9 San Diego;Clouds, then sun;68;58;WSW;7;71%;0%;10 San Diego Brown;Fog, then sun;74;57;SW;6;57%;0%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then sun;72;57;SSW;6;65%;0%;10 San Francisco;Partly sunny;61;51;W;14;63%;2%;9 San Jose;Not as warm;71;50;NW;11;52%;1%;9 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;70;48;E;8;67%;1%;10 San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun;66;52;NW;9;70%;2%;11 Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;79;54;W;11;23%;0%;11 Santa Ana;Patchy fog, then sun;77;58;SSW;7;54%;2%;11 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;ENE;7;69%;2%;11 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;67;48;WSW;8;69%;1%;10 Santa Monica;Fog to sun;68;56;SE;7;71%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Some sun, fog early;72;46;W;9;52%;3%;9 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;82;45;NNW;7;69%;2%;11 Santee;Fog, then sun;79;55;WSW;6;40%;0%;10 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;67;39;SW;10;30%;1%;10 Stockton;Not as warm;82;49;WSW;10;35%;2%;10 Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;99;64;NW;9;20%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;71;34;S;12;33%;1%;10 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;94;66;WSW;9;13%;0%;11 Ukiah;Partly sunny, cooler;76;45;WNW;7;44%;8%;9 Vacaville;Not as hot;84;49;WSW;12;35%;2%;10 Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;80;56;SSE;6;46%;2%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;48;NW;7;75%;1%;11 Victorville;Lots of sun, warm;86;50;S;10;26%;0%;11 Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;54;NW;7;32%;3%;10 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;71;49;SSE;7;59%;1%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather