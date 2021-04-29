CA Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Warm with some sun;78;43;WNW;8;30%;55%;9 Arcata;Rather cloudy, cool;58;49;NNW;7;81%;59%;7 Auburn;Clouds and sun, warm;83;51;SE;6;31%;3%;9 Avalon;Mostly sunny, warm;80;58;W;7;21%;2%;10 Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;94;64;N;6;22%;1%;10 Beale AFB;Warm with some sun;88;50;SE;7;35%;3%;9 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, warm;69;50;SW;6;20%;4%;11 Bishop;Hot;94;54;WNW;7;12%;0%;10 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;71;54;ENE;7;25%;3%;10 Blythe;Sunshine, very hot;101;73;S;6;10%;0%;10 Burbank;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;SE;6;22%;1%;10 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;SSE;7;37%;2%;10 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;76;57;SE;6;48%;2%;10 Campo;Sunny and very warm;88;53;NW;9;16%;1%;11 Carlsbad;Sunny and warm;78;55;SSE;7;48%;4%;10 Chico;Clouds and sun, warm;90;56;ESE;6;35%;1%;9 China Lake;Very hot;99;66;SW;6;11%;0%;10 Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;94;61;WSW;8;19%;3%;10 Concord;Partly sunny;78;55;SSW;12;43%;3%;8 Corona;Hot;96;59;SSE;7;17%;2%;10 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;55;47;NW;5;87%;28%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;99;68;WSW;8;10%;0%;10 Edwards AFB;Hot, turning breezy;95;62;SW;6;13%;0%;10 El Centro;Sunshine and hot;102;67;WSW;5;14%;0%;10 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;56;49;N;7;85%;57%;7 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;81;51;WSW;13;44%;3%;9 Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;94;60;NW;5;27%;1%;10 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;SSE;5;31%;2%;10 Hanford;Hot;94;59;NNW;6;29%;2%;10 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, warm;79;59;SSE;6;41%;2%;10 Hayward;Sunny intervals;66;54;SW;9;58%;3%;9 Imperial;Sunshine and hot;102;67;WSW;5;14%;0%;10 Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;73;58;S;7;56%;2%;11 Lancaster;Hot;95;66;SW;10;12%;1%;10 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;95;55;NNW;8;23%;1%;10 Lincoln;Partly sunny, warm;87;50;SSE;6;37%;3%;9 Livermore;Clouds and sun;77;52;WSW;9;40%;2%;9 Lompoc;Partly sunny;67;50;NW;10;63%;2%;10 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;S;6;38%;2%;10 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, warm;86;60;SSW;6;34%;2%;10 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;S;6;30%;2%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;S;6;30%;2%;10 Madera;Record-tying heat;94;56;NW;6;28%;2%;9 Mammoth;Clouds and sun, warm;78;46;NW;8;30%;56%;9 Marysville;Clouds and sun, warm;89;50;SSE;6;36%;3%;9 Mather AFB;Partly sunny, warm;86;50;S;7;35%;2%;9 Merced;Clouds and sun, hot;92;54;WNW;7;25%;1%;9 Merced (airport);Clouds and sun, hot;92;54;WNW;7;25%;1%;9 Miramar Mcas;Sunny and very warm;86;57;SSW;6;35%;4%;11 Modesto;Clouds and sun, warm;88;54;NNW;9;25%;1%;9 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;69;52;WSW;9;57%;3%;8 Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;93;67;W;9;10%;0%;10 Montague;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;50;N;6;35%;56%;7 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;54;WNW;9;68%;3%;9 Mount Shasta;Warm with some sun;78;47;NNW;2;33%;27%;9 Napa County;Low clouds and fog;73;50;SW;11;60%;3%;9 Needles;Hot;102;75;SW;6;7%;0%;10 North Island;Sunny and nice;74;59;S;7;52%;2%;11 Oakland;Partly sunny;64;55;SW;9;58%;3%;8 Oceanside;Sunny and warm;78;55;SSE;7;48%;4%;10 Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;94;61;WSW;8;19%;3%;10 Oroville;Warm with some sun;90;56;SE;5;36%;2%;9 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;WNW;9;53%;2%;10 Palm Springs;Very hot;106;74;W;6;9%;0%;10 Palmdale;Hot;94;63;SW;9;13%;1%;10 Paso Robles;Near-record heat;93;49;WNW;6;31%;2%;10 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;NNW;8;52%;2%;10 Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;94;57;ESE;6;29%;2%;10 Ramona;Sunny and hot;93;51;SE;7;17%;4%;11 Redding;Clouds and sun, warm;88;57;NW;5;35%;5%;9 Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;SW;7;15%;2%;10 Riverside March;Hot;95;57;ESE;8;15%;3%;11 Sacramento;Clouds and sun, warm;88;51;S;7;40%;2%;9 Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;86;53;SSE;7;38%;2%;9 Salinas;Partly sunny;67;54;SW;9;60%;2%;9 San Bernardino;Record-tying heat;96;64;SSE;7;15%;2%;10 San Carlos;Partly sunny;66;53;WSW;9;57%;3%;8 San Diego;Sunlit and beautiful;77;59;WSW;7;52%;2%;11 San Diego Brown;Sunny and very warm;85;59;E;6;29%;2%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and very warm;84;59;W;6;34%;4%;11 San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;54;W;12;64%;3%;8 San Jose;Partly sunny;74;53;WNW;9;49%;3%;8 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;75;51;S;11;53%;2%;9 San Nicolas Island;Windy in the p.m.;71;54;WNW;15;47%;2%;10 Sandberg;Very warm;85;60;NW;11;16%;1%;11 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, warm;89;59;SSW;6;33%;2%;10 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, warm;78;53;N;6;51%;2%;10 Santa Maria;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;W;9;59%;2%;10 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, warm;77;58;ESE;6;41%;2%;10 Santa Rosa;Low clouds and fog;72;50;WSW;7;54%;3%;9 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, warm;90;48;NNW;7;52%;2%;10 Santee;Sunny and hot;94;58;S;7;19%;2%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Sun and clouds, warm;69;41;WSW;7;33%;0%;10 Stockton;Clouds and sun, warm;86;51;W;8;35%;2%;9 Thermal;Record-tying heat;104;67;NW;7;12%;0%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun, warm;74;34;SSW;8;32%;0%;10 Twentynine Palms;Very hot;98;71;WSW;6;7%;0%;11 Ukiah;Clouds and sun;81;50;NW;6;43%;2%;9 Vacaville;Remaining very warm;84;51;SW;8;37%;2%;9 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny and hot;92;61;SE;6;24%;2%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;49;NW;10;67%;2%;10 Victorville;Very warm;90;55;S;6;17%;2%;11 Visalia;Hot;93;58;NW;5;34%;1%;10 Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;52;S;6;55%;2%;9