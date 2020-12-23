CA Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny;42;22;SSE;5;57%;12%;2 Arcata;Partly sunny;59;45;SSE;6;59%;31%;2 Auburn;Partly sunny;55;43;E;5;56%;21%;2 Avalon;A morning shower;65;56;NW;7;22%;40%;1 Bakersfield;Variable cloudiness;61;42;SE;6;37%;14%;1 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;56;39;E;2;61%;25%;2 Big Bear City;Variable cloudiness;52;26;S;6;25%;27%;2 Bishop;Partly sunny;51;18;NNW;5;24%;7%;3 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;49;36;ENE;4;29%;22%;2 Blythe;Partly sunny;60;41;NE;6;19%;4%;3 Burbank;Variable cloudiness;66;46;N;5;20%;9%;1 Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;70;48;ENE;15;14%;13%;1 Camp Pendleton;Variable clouds;67;48;NNE;6;27%;10%;1 Campo;A stray shower;54;33;ENE;16;23%;48%;1 Carlsbad;Variable cloudiness;68;41;NE;5;33%;10%;1 Chico;Partly sunny;57;41;ESE;5;56%;26%;2 China Lake;More clouds than sun;53;27;SSE;4;21%;18%;2 Chino;More clouds than sun;65;43;NE;6;17%;9%;1 Concord;Partly sunny;56;39;SSW;5;58%;21%;2 Corona;Variable clouds;66;41;ESE;7;16%;27%;1 Crescent City;Partly sunny;57;47;SSE;9;59%;31%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Variable cloudiness;53;34;S;5;17%;9%;2 Edwards AFB;Breezy and cooler;51;25;ENE;15;16%;15%;1 El Centro;Periods of sun;61;38;NW;4;25%;19%;2 Eureka;Partly sunny;59;46;SSE;7;59%;31%;2 Fairfield;Partly sunny;56;42;NE;5;60%;23%;2 Fresno;Variable clouds;59;40;E;4;54%;9%;1 Fullerton;Variable cloudiness;70;48;NE;6;17%;5%;1 Hanford;Variable cloudiness;58;35;SSW;4;62%;9%;1 Hawthorne;More clouds than sun;67;50;N;4;17%;26%;1 Hayward;Partly sunny;58;46;E;5;56%;21%;2 Imperial;Periods of sun;61;38;NW;4;25%;19%;2 Imperial Beach;Variable cloudiness;68;50;E;10;29%;21%;1 Lancaster;Breezy;52;29;ESE;15;35%;12%;1 Lemoore Nas;Variable cloudiness;57;32;ESE;5;55%;10%;1 Lincoln;Periods of sun;57;41;E;5;64%;24%;2 Livermore;Partly sunny;58;42;ESE;5;59%;17%;2 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;64;41;NE;6;39%;27%;1 Long Beach;Variable clouds;69;47;NNW;7;17%;3%;1 Los Alamitos;Variable clouds;69;49;N;6;28%;3%;1 Los Angeles;More clouds than sun;67;51;NNW;6;21%;7%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;More clouds than sun;67;51;NNW;6;21%;7%;1 Madera;Partly sunny;58;39;ESE;4;59%;11%;2 Mammoth;Partly sunny;43;26;S;6;54%;17%;2 Marysville;Clouds and sun;56;41;ENE;5;64%;25%;2 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;57;38;ESE;3;59%;18%;2 Merced;Partly sunny;56;36;ESE;3;61%;11%;2 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;56;36;ESE;3;61%;11%;2 Miramar Mcas;A passing shower;69;47;NE;7;17%;55%;1 Modesto;Partly sunny;56;37;ESE;4;64%;9%;2 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;57;43;S;2;57%;19%;2 Mojave;Variable cloudiness;53;28;NNE;6;21%;15%;1 Montague;Clouds and sun, cool;43;29;WNW;4;59%;29%;2 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;61;44;SSE;3;48%;17%;1 Mount Shasta;Periods of sun;44;31;SSE;2;48%;28%;2 Napa County;Periods of sun;58;39;NE;8;53%;25%;2 Needles;Partly sunny;60;38;NNW;7;15%;1%;3 North Island;A passing shower;69;48;N;8;31%;55%;1 Oakland;Partly sunny;58;45;E;5;53%;23%;2 Oceanside;Variable cloudiness;68;41;NE;5;33%;10%;1 Ontario;More clouds than sun;65;43;NE;6;17%;9%;1 Oroville;Clouds and sun;56;42;ENE;5;61%;26%;2 Oxnard;Winds subsiding;66;48;ENE;16;22%;15%;1 Palm Springs;Variable cloudiness;63;46;S;3;17%;9%;1 Palmdale;Winds subsiding;51;30;ESE;16;19%;10%;1 Paso Robles;Variable clouds;62;33;ESE;3;34%;8%;1 Point Mugu;Winds subsiding;67;48;NE;16;21%;14%;1 Porterville;Variable cloudiness;59;36;ESE;4;47%;8%;1 Ramona;A stray shower;65;36;ENE;17;23%;41%;1 Redding;Periods of sun;58;36;N;2;43%;30%;2 Riverside;Winds subsiding;66;45;ENE;18;18%;7%;1 Riverside March;Winds subsiding;63;38;NE;18;21%;6%;1 Sacramento;Periods of sun;57;42;E;4;61%;18%;2 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;56;38;SSE;3;61%;21%;2 Salinas;Partly sunny;61;43;SE;8;43%;15%;2 San Bernardino;Winds subsiding;64;42;NNE;16;19%;6%;1 San Carlos;Periods of sun;56;45;ESE;5;69%;23%;2 San Diego;Variable cloudiness;69;50;NE;6;37%;18%;1 San Diego Brown;Winds subsiding;68;47;ESE;16;19%;22%;1 San Diego Montgomery;A passing shower;69;47;NNE;6;21%;55%;1 San Francisco;Partly sunny;54;49;E;7;72%;27%;2 San Jose;Periods of sun;61;44;SSE;4;48%;17%;2 San Luis Obispo;Variable cloudiness;66;43;NE;3;37%;11%;1 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the a.m.;65;51;WNW;12;36%;27%;1 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;46;40;NE;15;21%;14%;1 Santa Ana;More clouds than sun;68;47;ENE;6;34%;26%;1 Santa Barbara;Variable cloudiness;64;41;NNE;7;54%;19%;1 Santa Maria;A morning shower;64;42;E;5;38%;42%;1 Santa Monica;Variable cloudiness;67;48;N;7;19%;27%;1 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;55;42;E;6;66%;27%;2 Santa Ynez;Variable cloudiness;67;39;ENE;6;53%;17%;1 Santee;Winds subsiding;66;40;NE;16;25%;56%;1 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;45;24;SW;4;40%;12%;3 Stockton;Periods of sun;58;43;SE;5;61%;14%;2 Thermal;Periods of sun;63;36;NW;4;23%;12%;2 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;42;19;S;1;62%;14%;3 Twentynine Palms;Periods of sun;57;38;WNW;4;18%;8%;2 Ukiah;Clouds and sun;60;43;SE;5;51%;27%;2 Vacaville;Partly sunny;57;38;NNW;4;50%;21%;2 Van Nuys;Variable cloudiness;65;46;N;6;21%;9%;1 Vandenberg AFB;Variable cloudiness;63;45;ENE;6;40%;19%;1 Victorville;Mostly cloudy;53;31;NNW;4;22%;13%;1 Visalia;Variable cloudiness;58;35;E;3;62%;7%;1 Watsonville;Partly sunny;57;43;E;5;72%;16%;2