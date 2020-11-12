CA Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Windy;40;25;W;21;78%;80%;1

Arcata;Very windy, rain;58;41;N;24;83%;86%;1

Auburn;Cloudy, p.m. showers;52;45;SSE;5;75%;100%;1

Avalon;Decreasing clouds;60;52;WNW;7;73%;6%;3

Bakersfield;Periods of sun;66;46;ESE;4;41%;1%;3

Beale AFB;A downpour;53;45;SSE;12;77%;81%;1

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;56;31;W;5;67%;5%;4

Bishop;Becoming cloudy;64;33;WNW;7;29%;30%;3

Blue Canyon;Cloudy, p.m. showers;39;35;SSW;18;72%;100%;1

Blythe;Mostly sunny, nice;76;45;S;5;28%;0%;3

Burbank;Periods of sun, cool;67;50;ESE;5;55%;2%;3

Camarillo;Periods of sun, cool;66;48;ESE;6;54%;4%;3

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;51;E;4;65%;9%;3

Campo;Areas of low clouds;65;35;SW;7;52%;10%;3

Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;47;ESE;5;76%;10%;3

Chico;A little p.m. rain;54;43;SE;9;74%;82%;1

China Lake;Partly sunny;68;41;WSW;8;29%;0%;3

Chino;Periods of sun, cool;67;49;S;5;58%;2%;3

Concord;Occasional p.m. rain;60;48;WSW;8;65%;82%;1

Corona;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;46;SE;5;57%;2%;3

Crescent City;Very windy, rain;54;44;SE;26;86%;89%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;71;48;WSW;14;24%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;67;42;SW;12;31%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly sunny, cool;77;50;W;4;31%;0%;4

Eureka;Very windy, rain;58;41;NNW;24;83%;87%;1

Fairfield;Afternoon rain;58;45;WSW;8;74%;86%;1

Fresno;Turning cloudy, cool;65;49;NNW;4;48%;21%;3

Fullerton;Clouds and sun, cool;68;51;ESE;3;63%;4%;3

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;66;43;WSW;3;55%;6%;2

Hawthorne;Periods of sun, cool;64;50;ENE;5;67%;4%;3

Hayward;Afternoon rain;60;50;SSW;7;70%;87%;1

Imperial;Mostly sunny, cool;77;50;W;4;31%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;55;SE;8;67%;15%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny;65;42;WSW;11;42%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Becoming cloudy;67;46;NW;4;51%;6%;3

Lincoln;Cloudy, p.m. showers;55;45;SSE;7;77%;92%;1

Livermore;Spotty p.m. showers;62;48;SW;6;65%;86%;1

Lompoc;Clouds and sun, cool;62;48;NNW;8;72%;11%;3

Long Beach;Periods of sun, cool;66;51;ESE;5;67%;5%;3

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, cool;67;52;SE;5;58%;5%;3

Los Angeles;Clouds and sun, cool;66;52;SE;5;61%;3%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds and sun, cool;66;52;SE;5;61%;3%;3

Madera;Becoming cloudy;65;44;NNE;4;54%;33%;3

Mammoth;Windy;40;25;W;22;76%;82%;1

Marysville;Showers around;54;45;SSE;8;78%;82%;1

Mather AFB;Brief p.m. showers;56;45;SSE;9;65%;88%;1

Merced;Turning cloudy, cool;64;47;NW;4;54%;66%;2

Merced (airport);Turning cloudy, cool;64;47;NW;4;54%;66%;2

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;48;SE;5;65%;13%;3

Modesto;Cloudy and cool;62;46;ESE;6;58%;66%;1

Moffett Nas;A shower in the p.m.;58;49;WSW;4;71%;80%;1

Mojave;Partly sunny;64;40;W;11;35%;1%;3

Montague;Windy;48;30;S;22;72%;89%;1

Monterey Rabr;Increasing clouds;61;49;WSW;5;65%;70%;3

Mount Shasta;Windy;38;29;NW;21;77%;89%;1

Napa County;Afternoon rain;58;43;W;9;77%;87%;1

Needles;Mostly sunny;75;50;S;5;22%;1%;3

North Island;Rather cloudy, cool;67;55;ESE;6;65%;15%;3

Oakland;Afternoon rain;59;50;SSW;8;74%;85%;1

Oceanside;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;47;ESE;5;76%;10%;3

Ontario;Periods of sun, cool;67;49;S;5;58%;2%;3

Oroville;Cloudy, p.m. rain;54;45;SE;7;72%;88%;1

Oxnard;Periods of sun, cool;62;49;NW;7;66%;4%;3

Palm Springs;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;W;5;29%;0%;3

Palmdale;Partly sunny;68;44;WSW;11;31%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;68;41;W;5;52%;10%;3

Point Mugu;Partly sunny, cool;63;47;NW;7;65%;4%;3

Porterville;Periods of sun, cool;65;44;ESE;4;47%;4%;3

Ramona;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;43;SSE;6;63%;9%;3

Redding;Becoming rainy;49;39;S;19;79%;92%;1

Riverside;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;51;SSE;5;54%;3%;3

Riverside March;Mainly cloudy, cool;67;44;ESE;5;59%;3%;3

Sacramento;A p.m. shower or two;57;46;S;6;73%;84%;1

Sacramento International;A p.m. shower or two;54;46;SSE;11;74%;83%;1

Salinas;Turning cloudy, cool;63;49;NNW;7;65%;66%;3

San Bernardino;Clouds and sun, cool;68;47;SE;5;56%;25%;3

San Carlos;Spotty p.m. showers;59;51;SSW;7;76%;84%;1

San Diego;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;56;W;6;59%;15%;3

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;67;49;SE;5;67%;14%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;51;SE;5;62%;14%;3

San Francisco;A touch of p.m. rain;59;51;SW;10;72%;84%;1

San Jose;Spotty p.m. showers;63;50;W;6;60%;86%;1

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;67;50;N;7;58%;11%;3

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;62;51;WNW;16;68%;4%;4

Sandberg;Mainly cloudy;58;43;NW;12;36%;0%;3

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;53;SSE;5;60%;7%;3

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;70;44;N;7;49%;7%;3

Santa Maria;Clouds and sun, cool;64;47;NNW;7;64%;10%;3

Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;64;50;ENE;5;68%;3%;3

Santa Rosa;Rain and drizzle;57;44;WSW;5;83%;90%;1

Santa Ynez;Periods of sun;74;45;NNW;7;52%;11%;3

Santee;Partly sunny, cool;70;47;S;6;53%;8%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Windy;41;24;WSW;22;70%;93%;1

Stockton;A p.m. shower or two;61;47;SE;5;66%;83%;1

Thermal;Mostly sunny, cool;76;46;WNW;4;35%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Windy;41;17;SW;23;69%;100%;2

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;72;45;WSW;5;28%;1%;4

Ukiah;Rain, cool;56;39;NW;4;77%;91%;1

Vacaville;Rain and drizzle;56;45;WSW;7;75%;88%;1

Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;67;50;SE;5;53%;2%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;60;49;N;8;76%;12%;3

Victorville;Clouds and sun, cool;62;39;SW;8;52%;1%;4

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;65;45;NW;3;56%;7%;2

Watsonville;Increasing clouds;62;47;W;5;67%;66%;3

