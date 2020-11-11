CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;46;33;SW;7;40%;61%;2
Arcata;A little p.m. rain;54;45;SSE;4;70%;89%;1
Auburn;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;43;ESE;4;44%;40%;2
Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;63;53;WNW;5;56%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Partly sunny, cool;64;42;SE;4;44%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Periods of sun, cool;60;43;SE;3;45%;40%;3
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;23;SW;5;55%;1%;4
Bishop;Partly sunny, cool;60;31;WNW;6;26%;1%;3
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;47;36;E;5;30%;61%;3
Blythe;Mostly sunny, cool;73;44;SE;5;29%;0%;3
Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;69;47;E;4;43%;0%;3
Camarillo;Partly sunny, cool;65;45;ENE;6;54%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;64;50;N;4;58%;0%;4
Campo;Mostly sunny, cool;66;32;NW;6;40%;40%;4
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;66;46;NE;5;71%;0%;4
Chico;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;42;E;4;46%;40%;2
China Lake;Partly sunny, cool;67;35;WSW;5;22%;0%;3
Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;69;46;WSW;5;40%;1%;3
Concord;Partly sunny;63;45;SW;4;55%;1%;3
Corona;Mostly sunny, cool;71;44;SSE;5;39%;0%;3
Crescent City;A touch of p.m. rain;52;47;SSE;10;79%;91%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, cool;67;40;WSW;5;22%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, cool;65;31;WSW;4;29%;0%;3
El Centro;Mostly sunny, cool;74;46;WNW;3;27%;0%;4
Eureka;A bit of p.m. rain;53;46;SSE;4;70%;89%;1
Fairfield;Periods of sun, cool;65;42;WSW;5;52%;1%;3
Fresno;Partly sunny, cool;62;42;N;4;51%;1%;3
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, cool;69;50;N;3;55%;0%;3
Hanford;Partly sunny, cool;64;36;NE;3;52%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Partly sunny, cool;65;49;N;5;62%;0%;3
Hayward;Partly sunny;61;44;SSW;5;61%;2%;3
Imperial;Mostly sunny, cool;74;46;WNW;3;27%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;66;53;ENE;7;60%;0%;4
Lancaster;Partly sunny, cool;66;36;WSW;5;30%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, cool;64;36;WNW;5;52%;1%;3
Lincoln;Periods of sun, cool;61;45;ESE;4;46%;40%;3
Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;63;41;SW;5;58%;2%;3
Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;62;41;NW;7;73%;0%;3
Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;65;49;SE;4;64%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;68;50;SSW;5;51%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Partly sunny, cool;68;48;SSE;5;48%;1%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, cool;68;48;SSE;5;48%;1%;3
Madera;Partly sunny, cool;63;38;NNE;4;55%;2%;3
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;46;33;SSW;8;43%;63%;2
Marysville;Clouds and sun, cool;61;41;SE;4;48%;40%;3
Mather AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;61;41;SSE;3;45%;7%;2
Merced;Partly sunny, cool;63;39;NW;3;55%;1%;3
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cool;63;39;NW;3;55%;1%;3
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;69;46;ENE;5;55%;0%;4
Modesto;Partly sunny, cool;62;41;N;4;56%;2%;3
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;57;44;SSW;3;68%;2%;3
Mojave;Partly sunny, cool;63;35;NW;6;25%;1%;3
Montague;Mostly cloudy;49;38;SSE;4;52%;69%;1
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny, cool;58;43;NW;5;72%;3%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;47;36;SE;2;52%;63%;2
Napa County;Clouds and sun, cool;61;41;W;6;61%;2%;3
Needles;Sunny, but cool;70;45;NNW;5;23%;1%;3
North Island;Sunshine and cool;68;54;NE;6;58%;0%;4
Oakland;Partly sunny, cool;60;47;SW;7;62%;2%;3
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;66;46;NE;5;71%;0%;4
Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;69;46;WSW;5;40%;1%;3
Oroville;Rather cloudy, cool;60;47;E;4;46%;40%;2
Oxnard;Partly sunny, cool;60;46;NE;7;67%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, cool;74;51;WNW;3;25%;0%;3
Palmdale;Partly sunny, cool;66;37;SW;4;28%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;66;33;NW;4;47%;1%;3
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, cool;62;45;ENE;6;64%;0%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny, cool;63;40;ESE;4;47%;2%;3
Ramona;Mostly sunny;69;38;E;6;48%;1%;4
Redding;Mostly cloudy;58;41;ENE;4;48%;56%;2
Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;71;46;SW;4;41%;0%;3
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, cool;68;40;ESE;5;38%;1%;4
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;45;S;4;52%;3%;2
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;44;SSE;4;55%;3%;2
Salinas;Partly sunny, cool;61;42;ESE;8;70%;3%;3
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;68;44;SSE;4;37%;0%;3
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;60;45;SW;6;61%;2%;3
San Diego;Mostly sunny, cool;68;53;NW;6;57%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;68;48;ENE;5;55%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;68;50;ENE;5;52%;0%;4
San Francisco;Clouds and sun, cool;57;49;W;9;59%;2%;3
San Jose;Sun and some clouds;61;44;SE;5;61%;2%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;64;40;NE;6;60%;0%;3
San Nicolas Island;Cool with sunshine;62;50;WNW;9;68%;1%;4
Sandberg;Partly sunny;58;41;NW;8;28%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, cool;69;49;S;5;57%;1%;3
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, cool;64;43;NNE;6;64%;1%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, cool;63;41;N;7;64%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;64;48;N;5;64%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;41;W;5;60%;3%;2
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;70;37;N;5;67%;2%;3
Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;72;45;SE;5;39%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, cold;45;26;WSW;5;38%;63%;3
Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;64;41;W;4;54%;2%;3
Thermal;Lots of sun, cool;73;42;NW;4;31%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;More clouds than sun;45;20;S;6;45%;44%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine and cool;69;43;W;5;22%;1%;4
Ukiah;Turning cloudy, cool;61;40;NNW;2;57%;40%;3
Vacaville;Clouds and sun, cool;62;42;WSW;4;49%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;68;46;E;5;41%;1%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;60;44;NW;6;69%;0%;3
Victorville;Partly sunny, cool;64;36;S;5;32%;1%;4
Visalia;Partly sunny, cool;62;38;NNE;3;58%;1%;3
Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;62;40;ENE;5;64%;3%;3
