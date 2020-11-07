CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A bit of a.m. snow;35;11;N;9;74%;60%;1
Arcata;Periods of sun, cool;53;30;ESE;8;72%;27%;3
Auburn;Showers around;51;32;NE;5;68%;75%;3
Avalon;Windy;60;51;NW;22;57%;82%;1
Bakersfield;Showers;55;39;S;6;61%;86%;1
Beale AFB;A shower in the a.m.;58;33;N;10;46%;57%;3
Big Bear City;A little snow, cold;33;10;WNW;9;100%;86%;1
Bishop;Colder with snow;46;21;NNW;10;55%;69%;1
Blue Canyon;A snow shower;34;26;ENE;5;66%;66%;2
Blythe;Increasingly windy;69;42;WSW;17;39%;34%;2
Burbank;Spotty showers;58;40;N;15;54%;82%;1
Camarillo;Spotty showers;62;39;NW;18;50%;83%;1
Camp Pendleton;Spotty showers;62;45;WNW;18;59%;83%;1
Campo;Spotty showers;50;32;WSW;20;88%;85%;1
Carlsbad;Spotty showers;62;41;WNW;19;68%;82%;1
Chico;Periods of sun, cool;58;33;N;8;49%;28%;3
China Lake;Winds subsiding;55;27;W;15;45%;31%;2
Chino;Spotty showers;56;40;NNW;14;68%;82%;1
Concord;Clouds and sun, cool;62;39;WNW;10;35%;25%;3
Corona;Spotty showers;58;39;SW;18;63%;83%;1
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;52;38;N;12;63%;22%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Windy;58;35;WSW;22;42%;66%;3
Edwards AFB;Windy;52;25;SW;20;49%;53%;2
El Centro;Partly sunny;68;48;WSW;19;45%;37%;2
Eureka;Clouds and sun, cool;53;33;E;10;70%;27%;3
Fairfield;Clouds and sun, cool;61;32;NNW;9;45%;19%;3
Fresno;Showers;54;36;SSE;8;67%;86%;1
Fullerton;Spotty showers;63;42;WNW;19;54%;83%;1
Hanford;Spotty showers;56;32;W;7;61%;70%;1
Hawthorne;Spotty showers;61;43;NNW;19;53%;83%;1
Hayward;Clouds and sun, cool;60;40;NNW;8;50%;26%;3
Imperial;Partly sunny;68;48;WSW;19;45%;37%;2
Imperial Beach;Spotty showers;64;53;WNW;19;58%;82%;1
Lancaster;Windy;54;28;W;21;54%;53%;2
Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;57;31;NW;11;61%;64%;2
Lincoln;A shower in the a.m.;58;30;NE;7;56%;57%;3
Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;57;34;W;8;46%;26%;3
Lompoc;Spotty showers;56;36;N;18;70%;64%;2
Long Beach;Spotty showers;63;43;NW;20;53%;83%;1
Los Alamitos;Spotty showers;63;43;NW;18;52%;83%;1
Los Angeles;Spotty showers;60;42;NNW;14;57%;83%;1
Los Angeles Downtown;Spotty showers;60;42;NNW;14;57%;83%;1
Madera;Spotty showers;56;30;NNW;8;64%;68%;2
Mammoth;Partly sunny;37;17;NNW;11;67%;47%;1
Marysville;Periods of sun, cool;58;32;NNW;8;56%;28%;3
Mather AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;57;32;N;10;43%;0%;3
Merced;Spotty showers;57;32;NW;10;55%;64%;2
Merced (airport);Spotty showers;57;32;NW;10;55%;64%;2
Miramar Mcas;Spotty showers;63;46;WNW;19;63%;83%;1
Modesto;A shower;57;34;WNW;11;52%;55%;3
Moffett Nas;Periods of sun, cool;56;40;WNW;11;54%;25%;3
Mojave;Winds subsiding;49;27;NW;17;62%;52%;2
Montague;Bit of rain, snow;44;17;N;8;48%;62%;2
Monterey Rabr;Winds subsiding;56;40;NW;18;63%;40%;3
Mount Shasta;Snow;38;22;NW;7;58%;74%;2
Napa County;Periods of sun;61;35;NNW;11;38%;16%;3
Needles;An afternoon shower;65;41;SW;10;51%;69%;2
North Island;Spotty showers;66;53;WNW;20;55%;83%;1
Oakland;Clouds and sun, cool;61;44;NNW;9;52%;26%;3
Oceanside;Spotty showers;62;41;WNW;19;68%;82%;1
Ontario;Spotty showers;56;40;NNW;14;68%;82%;1
Oroville;A shower;58;34;NNE;6;53%;58%;3
Oxnard;Spotty showers;59;41;WNW;21;61%;83%;1
Palm Springs;A shower in places;65;46;NW;10;44%;55%;2
Palmdale;Winds subsiding;53;28;WSW;18;51%;53%;2
Paso Robles;Spotty showers;57;27;NW;14;56%;61%;2
Point Mugu;Spotty showers;60;39;WNW;21;57%;83%;1
Porterville;Showers;53;35;SE;5;58%;74%;1
Ramona;Spotty showers;54;36;W;14;87%;83%;1
Redding;Partly sunny;58;39;N;11;30%;27%;3
Riverside;Spotty showers;58;39;S;11;62%;82%;1
Riverside March;Spotty showers;54;34;WNW;10;77%;82%;1
Sacramento;Periods of sun, cool;59;37;NNW;8;49%;27%;3
Sacramento International;Clouds and sun, cool;59;35;NNW;12;44%;26%;3
Salinas;A shower;58;35;SSE;13;60%;56%;3
San Bernardino;Spotty showers;55;36;E;10;71%;82%;1
San Carlos;Clouds and sun, cool;60;40;NW;11;48%;26%;3
San Diego;Spotty showers;64;53;WNW;19;67%;82%;1
San Diego Brown;Spotty showers;62;46;WNW;14;66%;82%;1
San Diego Montgomery;Spotty showers;62;49;WNW;19;60%;83%;1
San Francisco;Clouds and sun, cool;59;46;NNW;10;50%;26%;3
San Jose;A passing shower;59;37;W;14;47%;55%;3
San Luis Obispo;Spotty showers;58;36;NNE;18;60%;64%;2
San Nicolas Island;Very windy;60;47;NW;27;59%;72%;3
Sandberg;A quick shower;41;29;NNW;15;78%;66%;1
Santa Ana;Spotty showers;61;43;WNW;18;72%;83%;1
Santa Barbara;Spotty showers;59;38;N;18;56%;67%;1
Santa Maria;Spotty showers;56;34;N;18;67%;66%;2
Santa Monica;Spotty showers;60;44;NNW;19;57%;83%;1
Santa Rosa;A brief shower;61;29;NNW;8;44%;55%;3
Santa Ynez;Spotty showers;56;30;N;19;78%;63%;1
Santee;Spotty showers;61;44;W;13;59%;82%;1
South Lake Tahoe;Cold with snow;28;7;SE;6;79%;67%;1
Stockton;Periods of sun, cool;60;35;NW;9;49%;25%;3
Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;68;39;N;9;47%;44%;2
Truckee-Tahoe;Decreasing clouds;31;2;NNE;5;62%;47%;2
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, breezy;60;38;W;15;45%;44%;2
Ukiah;Periods of sun;61;26;NNW;7;41%;25%;3
Vacaville;Periods of sun, cool;60;39;NNW;11;30%;23%;3
Van Nuys;Spotty showers;60;40;NNW;11;53%;83%;1
Vandenberg AFB;Spotty showers;56;39;N;21;68%;64%;2
Victorville;A stray shower;51;27;W;12;66%;68%;2
Visalia;Spotty showers;53;32;S;7;76%;70%;1
Watsonville;Periods of sun, cool;59;34;NNE;7;62%;25%;3
