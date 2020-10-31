CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and very warm;75;26;SSE;4;34%;0%;3
Arcata;Mostly sunny;61;42;ENE;4;71%;1%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;ENE;5;24%;0%;3
Avalon;Mostly cloudy;80;69;WNW;5;22%;1%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;83;54;ESE;4;28%;2%;4
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;82;46;ENE;2;33%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Clouds and sun;66;34;SE;6;33%;2%;4
Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;77;38;ESE;4;12%;1%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, warm;72;59;ENE;4;16%;0%;3
Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;93;64;NE;7;17%;19%;4
Burbank;Clouds and sun;89;63;ENE;4;20%;0%;4
Camarillo;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;NE;6;25%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Periods of sun;78;57;NE;5;41%;0%;4
Campo;Partly sunny;84;49;NE;12;18%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Clouds and sun;81;51;ENE;5;49%;0%;4
Chico;Sunny and very warm;83;48;NE;4;30%;1%;3
China Lake;Warm with some sun;83;51;NW;4;11%;1%;4
Chino;Clouds and sun, warm;89;63;NE;5;20%;2%;4
Concord;Mostly sunny;83;49;SW;4;38%;0%;3
Corona;Periods of sun, warm;91;60;ESE;5;21%;0%;4
Crescent City;Partly sunny;57;45;ESE;3;77%;5%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun, warm;85;56;SSE;7;13%;2%;4
Edwards AFB;Clouds and sun, warm;83;43;NE;3;13%;1%;3
El Centro;Periods of sun, warm;91;60;WNW;5;20%;2%;4
Eureka;Partly sunny;59;42;NNE;4;74%;1%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;84;45;WNW;6;33%;0%;3
Fresno;Partly sunny, warm;81;52;NNE;3;31%;1%;3
Fullerton;Sun and clouds;89;59;ENE;2;32%;1%;4
Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;83;45;WNW;3;39%;1%;4
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;81;60;N;4;41%;1%;4
Hayward;Mostly sunny, warm;80;53;SW;5;35%;2%;3
Imperial;Periods of sun, warm;91;60;WNW;5;20%;2%;4
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;77;59;NNE;7;47%;0%;4
Lancaster;Clouds and sun, warm;82;43;NNW;4;17%;1%;4
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;82;47;WNW;4;32%;1%;4
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;82;44;E;4;35%;2%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;83;50;SW;5;30%;2%;3
Lompoc;Partly sunny, warm;81;47;NE;6;36%;0%;4
Long Beach;Sun and clouds;84;59;S;4;42%;1%;4
Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun, warm;84;58;SSW;4;42%;1%;4
Los Angeles;Periods of sun, warm;86;64;E;4;32%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Periods of sun, warm;86;64;E;4;32%;2%;4
Madera;Partly sunny, warm;83;48;N;3;37%;1%;3
Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;75;34;SSW;5;36%;0%;3
Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;82;44;ENE;3;35%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;81;46;ENE;2;32%;0%;3
Merced;Partly sunny, warm;81;46;N;2;37%;0%;3
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;81;46;N;2;37%;0%;3
Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun, warm;84;56;NNE;6;32%;0%;4
Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;82;46;NNW;3;44%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Nice with sunshine;76;53;N;2;46%;0%;3
Mojave;Periods of sun, warm;80;47;N;8;12%;1%;3
Montague;Sunny and very warm;74;32;NNE;3;38%;5%;3
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;74;52;ESE;5;40%;0%;3
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;74;39;SSW;1;36%;0%;3
Napa County;Mostly sunny, warm;81;44;NNW;5;43%;0%;3
Needles;Partly sunny;91;65;NNW;7;13%;18%;4
North Island;Partly sunny;78;60;NNE;6;49%;0%;4
Oakland;Mostly sunny, warm;76;52;WSW;6;43%;2%;3
Oceanside;Clouds and sun;81;51;ENE;5;49%;0%;4
Ontario;Clouds and sun, warm;89;63;NE;5;20%;2%;4
Oroville;Sunny and very warm;82;49;ENE;4;33%;2%;3
Oxnard;Nice with some sun;76;59;N;6;39%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;93;67;W;5;14%;1%;4
Palmdale;Clouds and sun, warm;82;47;NNW;5;15%;1%;4
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, warm;89;44;E;3;27%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Periods of sun, nice;76;57;N;6;45%;0%;4
Porterville;Partly sunny;83;51;ESE;4;31%;2%;4
Ramona;Sun and clouds, warm;89;51;ENE;5;27%;1%;4
Redding;Sunny and very warm;85;48;NNE;3;30%;0%;3
Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;91;60;NE;5;21%;0%;4
Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;90;55;E;6;22%;2%;4
Sacramento;Warm with sunshine;81;43;N;3;41%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;82;43;SW;3;43%;0%;3
Salinas;Partly sunny, warm;84;52;E;9;33%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Some sun, very warm;90;62;NNE;5;21%;0%;4
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, warm;79;48;SW;5;47%;2%;3
San Diego;Partly sunny;79;59;NNW;6;52%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;84;57;NNE;5;30%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun, warm;84;58;NNE;5;32%;0%;4
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;73;52;SW;7;49%;2%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;52;SSE;4;34%;0%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, warm;85;50;NE;4;32%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;76;60;W;3;47%;2%;3
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;75;61;N;11;11%;1%;4
Santa Ana;Clouds and sun;85;60;SSE;5;43%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Clouds and sun, nice;78;53;NNE;4;41%;1%;4
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, warm;82;52;NE;4;31%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Periods of sun;79;60;ENE;4;40%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;82;41;NNW;5;44%;1%;3
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny and hot;90;50;ENE;4;37%;1%;4
Santee;Clouds and sun, warm;89;57;E;6;27%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;67;32;SW;3;29%;0%;4
Stockton;Mostly sunny;83;47;NW;3;34%;0%;3
Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;93;58;NW;4;20%;2%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;72;24;SSE;2;32%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, warm;86;58;WNW;5;14%;3%;4
Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;86;40;N;1;40%;1%;3
Vacaville;Warm with sunshine;83;45;WNW;4;33%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Partly sunny, warm;88;62;NE;4;23%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;77;54;NE;4;37%;0%;4
Victorville;Clouds and sun, warm;82;48;SE;5;21%;1%;3
Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;79;49;N;3;39%;2%;4
Watsonville;Partly sunny;83;50;ENE;4;38%;0%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather