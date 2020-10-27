CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and warm;72;24;E;3;29%;0%;3
Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;E;4;60%;0%;3
Auburn;Sunny and nice;74;49;ENE;5;26%;0%;3
Avalon;Sunny, but cool;71;61;WNW;5;34%;1%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;ESE;4;27%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Sunny and delightful;78;42;ENE;3;28%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;61;30;NE;6;36%;3%;4
Bishop;Sunny and warm;77;35;NNW;5;14%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;70;56;ENE;4;16%;0%;4
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;75;47;ESE;5;15%;0%;4
Burbank;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;E;4;28%;1%;4
Camarillo;Sunny and nice;74;50;ENE;6;41%;1%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;NE;5;40%;1%;4
Campo;Sunny and warmer;73;38;NE;8;20%;1%;4
Carlsbad;Sunny and nice;74;45;NE;6;47%;1%;4
Chico;Sunny and pleasant;79;46;NE;4;27%;0%;3
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;80;45;WNW;5;15%;0%;4
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;79;54;NNW;5;27%;2%;4
Concord;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;SW;3;29%;0%;3
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;81;48;SSE;5;27%;1%;4
Crescent City;Plenty of sunshine;60;47;E;4;64%;4%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;WSW;7;17%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and nice;77;36;SW;1;19%;0%;4
El Centro;Plenty of sun;78;48;SE;3;17%;0%;4
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;60;42;ENE;4;63%;0%;3
Fairfield;Plenty of sun;80;43;W;5;28%;0%;3
Fresno;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;NE;3;32%;0%;4
Fullerton;Sunny and nice;78;54;N;4;35%;1%;4
Hanford;Sunny and nice;78;41;NNE;3;37%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;W;6;43%;1%;4
Hayward;Sunny and beautiful;76;50;WSW;4;28%;2%;4
Imperial;Plenty of sun;78;48;SE;3;17%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;NE;9;41%;1%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;78;38;W;4;20%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and pleasant;80;42;WNW;4;30%;0%;4
Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;76;40;E;4;33%;2%;3
Livermore;Sunny and nice;79;47;SW;4;25%;2%;4
Lompoc;Sunny and nice;72;43;N;7;49%;0%;4
Long Beach;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;NW;5;43%;1%;4
Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;SSW;5;42%;1%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;SE;5;40%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;SE;5;40%;2%;4
Madera;Sunny and nice;78;42;NE;3;36%;2%;4
Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;71;31;WNW;4;30%;0%;3
Marysville;Sunny and beautiful;78;42;E;4;32%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Sunny and nice;78;43;E;3;28%;0%;3
Merced;Sunny and nice;78;42;WNW;2;34%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Sunny and nice;78;42;WNW;2;34%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and nice;78;50;ENE;7;30%;1%;4
Modesto;Sunny and delightful;77;44;NNE;3;36%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Sunny and delightful;73;49;N;2;35%;0%;4
Mojave;Sunny and nice;75;41;NW;5;15%;1%;4
Montague;Sunny and warm;73;30;NNE;3;31%;4%;3
Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;71;49;S;4;39%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;75;36;NW;0;28%;0%;3
Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;77;40;W;5;40%;0%;3
Needles;Plenty of sun;78;50;N;5;15%;1%;4
North Island;Sunny and nice;75;57;NE;6;43%;1%;4
Oakland;Sunny and beautiful;73;50;WNW;5;34%;2%;3
Oceanside;Sunny and nice;74;45;NE;6;47%;1%;4
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;79;54;NNW;5;27%;2%;4
Oroville;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;ENE;4;34%;2%;3
Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;69;53;NNE;7;54%;1%;4
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;WSW;4;15%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;78;42;WSW;4;19%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;81;39;S;4;31%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Plenty of sun;69;52;NNE;7;56%;1%;4
Porterville;Sunny and pleasant;78;46;ESE;4;24%;2%;4
Ramona;Sunny and nice;78;41;ENE;7;26%;2%;4
Redding;Sunny and very warm;81;45;NNE;4;25%;0%;3
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;SSE;5;26%;1%;4
Riverside March;Plenty of sun;79;44;ESE;6;29%;2%;4
Sacramento;Sunny and pleasant;77;41;SSE;3;36%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Sunny and pleasant;78;40;SE;3;33%;0%;3
Salinas;Sunny and nice;76;47;ESE;9;34%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;79;51;ENE;5;27%;1%;4
San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;WNW;5;35%;0%;4
San Diego;Sunny and nice;75;56;N;6;43%;1%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny and beautiful;77;49;ENE;6;28%;1%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and nice;78;53;ENE;6;29%;1%;4
San Francisco;Plenty of sun;70;51;WSW;5;41%;2%;4
San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;NW;5;29%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;NNE;4;43%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and beautiful;69;57;WNW;8;56%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and warmer;71;54;NW;9;18%;1%;4
Santa Ana;Sunny and delightful;78;54;SE;5;42%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Sunny and nice;72;49;NE;5;54%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;N;5;45%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;NNW;6;44%;1%;4
Santa Rosa;Sunny and nice;78;40;NW;4;38%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;82;42;NE;5;50%;2%;4
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;80;47;ENE;6;27%;2%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;64;24;S;4;28%;0%;4
Stockton;Sunny and pleasant;79;45;NW;3;31%;0%;3
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;81;46;WNW;5;23%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;69;18;SSE;3;33%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;W;6;13%;1%;4
Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;83;40;E;2;38%;0%;3
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;80;42;W;3;26%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Sunny and nice;79;53;E;5;32%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;NNE;4;48%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunny and pleasant;74;40;S;4;26%;2%;4
Visalia;Sunny and beautiful;78;44;ENE;3;39%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;ENE;4;35%;0%;4
