CA Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Hot with hazy sun;95;47;ENE;7;22%;0%;6

Arcata;Mostly sunny, warm;73;51;WSW;4;58%;0%;6

Auburn;Very hot;105;74;ESE;6;18%;0%;7

Avalon;Dense fog will lift;89;72;SE;5;31%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Very hot;110;75;NNE;6;20%;0%;8

Beale AFB;Very hot;107;71;SE;4;26%;0%;7

Big Bear City;Sunshine;88;54;WNW;7;26%;0%;9

Bishop;Mostly sunny;104;64;NNW;6;16%;0%;7

Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;89;68;ENE;6;22%;0%;7

Blythe;Very hot;119;82;SSW;7;15%;0%;8

Burbank;Abundant sunshine;101;68;S;5;29%;0%;8

Camarillo;Sunshine;91;66;SE;7;46%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Areas of morning fog;84;69;SSE;8;58%;0%;8

Campo;Winds subsiding;104;59;SW;12;23%;0%;9

Carlsbad;Fog in the morning;84;66;SSE;8;68%;0%;8

Chico;Very hot;110;74;NNE;4;23%;0%;6

China Lake;Very hot;113;75;WNW;6;10%;0%;8

Chino;Sunshine and cooler;102;68;W;6;29%;0%;8

Concord;Hazy sun, very hot;106;63;SW;8;29%;0%;7

Corona;Sunny and very hot;105;66;SW;5;30%;0%;8

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;63;53;SSE;5;78%;3%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;115;82;WSW;12;11%;0%;8

Edwards AFB;Sunshine, very hot;112;75;W;10;13%;0%;8

El Centro;Sunshine, very hot;119;80;WSW;6;20%;0%;8

Eureka;Mostly sunny;69;51;NNW;4;69%;0%;6

Fairfield;Hazy sun, very hot;106;66;WSW;9;27%;0%;7

Fresno;Very hot;111;76;NW;8;26%;0%;7

Fullerton;Sunshine and cooler;93;70;S;6;47%;0%;8

Hanford;Very hot;111;70;NW;5;26%;0%;7

Hawthorne;Sunny and cooler;86;69;ESE;7;57%;0%;8

Hayward;Hazy sun, very hot;101;60;SW;6;35%;0%;7

Imperial;Sunshine, very hot;119;80;WSW;6;20%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, fog;81;69;S;10;67%;0%;8

Lancaster;Very hot;111;78;W;12;11%;0%;8

Lemoore Nas;Hazy and very hot;111;69;NW;13;21%;0%;7

Lincoln;Hazy sun, very hot;108;69;SE;5;26%;0%;7

Livermore;Hazy sun, very hot;106;64;WSW;7;23%;0%;7

Lompoc;Sunny;83;60;NW;11;57%;0%;8

Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cooler;86;68;SE;7;58%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, cooler;88;68;S;6;47%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Sunny and cooler;95;68;S;6;41%;0%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and cooler;95;68;S;6;41%;0%;8

Madera;Hazy sun, very hot;110;69;NW;6;23%;0%;7

Mammoth;Hazy sun and hot;97;48;NE;7;22%;0%;6

Marysville;Hazy and very hot;109;72;SE;5;26%;0%;7

Mather AFB;Hazy sun, very hot;109;70;SSE;6;23%;0%;7

Merced;Very hot;110;70;NW;10;26%;0%;7

Merced (airport);Very hot;110;70;NW;10;26%;0%;7

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny and hot;91;67;S;8;48%;0%;8

Modesto;Very hot;108;72;N;12;25%;0%;7

Moffett Nas;Hazy sun and hot;97;64;NNW;4;39%;0%;7

Mojave;Sunshine, very hot;107;77;NW;12;9%;0%;8

Montague;Very hot;103;56;NNE;4;20%;0%;6

Monterey Rabr;Hazy and very warm;81;62;SW;6;50%;0%;7

Mount Shasta;Very hot;96;53;NNW;3;26%;0%;6

Napa County;Very hot;105;59;SW;9;35%;0%;7

Needles;Very hot;120;87;WNW;5;9%;2%;8

North Island;Dense fog will lift;82;71;S;10;65%;0%;8

Oakland;Hazy sun and warm;86;59;SW;6;49%;0%;7

Oceanside;Fog in the morning;84;66;SSE;8;68%;0%;8

Ontario;Sunshine and cooler;102;68;W;6;29%;0%;8

Oroville;Hazy and very hot;108;76;E;4;26%;0%;6

Oxnard;Sunny;80;63;SE;8;64%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Very hot;120;88;W;7;14%;0%;8

Palmdale;Very hot;111;76;SW;12;12%;0%;8

Paso Robles;Very hot;114;62;NW;9;22%;0%;7

Point Mugu;Sunshine, pleasant;80;63;SE;8;63%;0%;8

Porterville;Very hot;108;70;NE;6;24%;0%;7

Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;101;59;N;7;30%;0%;8

Redding;Very hot;112;75;N;5;21%;0%;6

Riverside;Sunlit and very hot;105;68;SW;6;25%;0%;8

Riverside March;Sunshine;107;64;SSE;6;22%;0%;8

Sacramento;Very hot;108;68;S;5;29%;0%;7

Sacramento International;Very hot;108;69;SE;5;28%;0%;7

Salinas;Hazy sun;86;59;SW;9;49%;0%;7

San Bernardino;Very hot;107;69;SW;5;25%;0%;8

San Carlos;Hazy sunshine;97;60;WSW;7;41%;0%;7

San Diego;Fog in the morning;83;70;SSW;8;56%;0%;8

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;WSW;7;50%;0%;8

San Diego Montgomery;Sunshine, very warm;89;69;S;8;51%;0%;8

San Francisco;Hazy sun;78;60;WSW;9;56%;0%;7

San Jose;Hazy sun, very hot;99;64;W;7;33%;0%;7

San Luis Obispo;Hot with sunshine;96;60;N;13;37%;0%;8

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;80;64;NNW;6;63%;0%;8

Sandberg;Increasingly windy;98;75;NNW;18;15%;0%;8

Santa Ana;Not as hot;93;68;S;6;42%;0%;8

Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;NE;5;57%;0%;8

Santa Maria;Sunny and very warm;89;58;SW;8;46%;0%;8

Santa Monica;Sunny and cooler;83;67;E;6;63%;0%;8

Santa Rosa;Hazy sun;101;57;SW;6;35%;0%;7

Santa Ynez;Sunshine, very hot;110;60;N;6;40%;0%;8

Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;WNW;6;31%;0%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sun;87;44;SW;7;26%;0%;7

Stockton;Very hot;110;70;W;7;23%;0%;7

Thermal;Very hot;119;84;WNW;6;19%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun, very warm;91;42;W;6;26%;0%;7

Twentynine Palms;Sunshine, very hot;116;86;WNW;9;9%;0%;8

Ukiah;Very hot;107;61;NNW;5;27%;0%;7

Vacaville;Very hot;110;71;WSW;5;21%;0%;7

Van Nuys;Sunny and cooler;99;66;SSE;5;34%;0%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and warm;80;58;NNW;9;55%;0%;8

Victorville;Very hot;106;73;W;7;20%;0%;8

Visalia;Very hot;107;69;NW;7;39%;0%;7

Watsonville;Hazy and very warm;90;57;S;5;42%;0%;7

