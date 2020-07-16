CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunshine;95;52;W;9;26%;0%;11
Arcata;Partly sunny;67;53;SSW;6;70%;0%;6
Auburn;Plenty of sun;91;64;SSE;6;39%;2%;11
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;73;60;WNW;6;69%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;102;72;NNE;6;25%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;SSE;10;46%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;81;48;SSW;7;39%;0%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;101;61;WNW;9;15%;2%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and nice;79;66;ENE;6;40%;3%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;111;82;SSW;8;21%;0%;11
Burbank;Clouds, then sun;87;63;SSE;5;48%;0%;10
Camarillo;Clearing;76;59;NNW;7;65%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Clouds, then sun;79;64;NW;7;66%;0%;11
Campo;Partly sunny;93;51;NNW;10;31%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;79;63;WNW;7;75%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and hot;98;64;SE;7;40%;0%;10
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;106;70;SW;6;15%;0%;12
Chino;Sunny and seasonable;92;62;WSW;6;41%;0%;11
Concord;Abundant sunshine;84;59;SW;12;53%;0%;11
Corona;Sunny and warm;93;61;W;6;44%;0%;11
Crescent City;Clouds and sun;62;50;NNW;9;83%;3%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;107;71;WSW;9;15%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Brilliant sunshine;100;65;WSW;10;19%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;109;75;ESE;5;29%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;65;53;WNW;6;73%;0%;6
Fairfield;Sunny;82;56;WSW;14;54%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunny and seasonable;101;71;NW;6;33%;0%;11
Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;85;67;WSW;5;55%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunny and hot;101;66;NW;5;32%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;75;64;WSW;8;68%;0%;10
Hayward;Sunshine and nice;78;58;W;9;57%;0%;11
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;109;75;ESE;5;29%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;75;67;NNW;10;71%;0%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;98;67;WSW;9;18%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;101;63;WNW;6;34%;0%;11
Lincoln;Plenty of sun;93;61;SSE;7;46%;0%;11
Livermore;Sunny and seasonable;91;58;WSW;8;46%;0%;11
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;71;54;NNW;8;75%;0%;10
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;80;65;W;7;60%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;82;65;WSW;6;57%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Clouds, then sun;82;63;SW;6;58%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds, then sun;82;63;SW;6;58%;0%;10
Madera;Sunny and hot;100;62;NW;6;34%;0%;11
Mammoth;Warm with sunshine;94;56;NW;7;28%;0%;11
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;95;59;SSE;7;46%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny;92;59;S;9;43%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny and hot;98;65;WNW;7;38%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;98;65;WNW;7;38%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;NNW;7;64%;0%;11
Modesto;Sunny and warm;97;63;NNW;8;41%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;79;57;N;4;60%;0%;10
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;98;66;W;9;16%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;97;59;N;7;31%;1%;10
Monterey Rabr;Sun and clouds;69;57;SSE;7;74%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;93;57;NNW;1;36%;0%;11
Napa County;Some sun;72;55;SW;13;72%;0%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;113;86;SSW;7;14%;0%;11
North Island;Clouds breaking;77;68;NW;10;67%;0%;11
Oakland;Partly sunny;72;58;W;10;68%;0%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;79;63;WNW;7;75%;0%;11
Ontario;Sunny and seasonable;92;62;WSW;6;41%;0%;11
Oroville;Sunny and seasonable;97;64;SE;6;43%;0%;10
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;70;58;NW;9;79%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;110;79;WNW;6;20%;0%;11
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;98;66;SW;10;17%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;88;55;S;9;49%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;72;58;NNW;8;74%;0%;10
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;101;65;S;6;30%;0%;11
Ramona;Sunshine;90;56;NNE;6;49%;0%;12
Redding;Sunny and very warm;101;69;S;7;33%;0%;10
Riverside;Sunny and seasonable;95;62;W;6;43%;0%;11
Riverside March;Plenty of sun;95;59;WNW;5;44%;0%;12
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;S;8;50%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;SSE;10;52%;0%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;71;58;N;9;72%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Sunshine;96;62;SW;5;40%;0%;11
San Carlos;Some sun, pleasant;79;56;WSW;8;57%;0%;11
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;77;68;NW;8;61%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Clouds to sun;79;64;NW;7;67%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;81;67;NNW;7;63%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;69;57;WSW;12;64%;0%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;84;60;SE;7;52%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;NW;7;65%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;71;57;WNW;6;74%;0%;11
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;87;67;WSW;14;28%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;SW;6;53%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;72;57;SW;6;75%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;74;56;NW;7;69%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;SW;7;73%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;77;52;WSW;6;65%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Turning sunny;89;54;N;6;77%;0%;10
Santee;Clouds break;88;63;NW;6;43%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;80;47;SW;6;37%;25%;12
Stockton;Sunshine, seasonable;94;60;NNW;6;44%;0%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;109;74;NW;6;22%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;85;42;SW;6;38%;4%;12
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;106;74;WSW;7;15%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;97;59;WNW;5;42%;0%;11
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;SW;10;44%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Clearing;86;62;SSE;6;50%;0%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;67;53;NNW;5;81%;0%;10
Victorville;Abundant sunshine;96;59;SSW;10;26%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and hot;99;65;W;5;46%;0%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;69;55;WSW;6;71%;0%;11
