CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Showery;62;34;NW;12;62%;92%;11
Arcata;Spotty showers;59;47;W;7;75%;92%;3
Auburn;Cooler;72;45;SW;9;57%;31%;11
Avalon;Sunny intervals;67;57;WNW;9;66%;14%;6
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;83;52;NNW;8;38%;4%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;79;49;NW;15;43%;32%;11
Big Bear City;Partly sunny, windy;62;35;W;26;49%;26%;9
Bishop;Some sun, a shower;83;45;WNW;11;29%;55%;12
Blue Canyon;A shower;51;34;SSW;12;67%;81%;9
Blythe;Sunny, not as warm;95;66;SSW;13;26%;0%;12
Burbank;Morning drizzle;71;55;SSE;6;62%;69%;8
Camarillo;Morning mist;73;56;NE;9;59%;46%;7
Camp Pendleton;Misty in the morning;72;60;S;9;66%;48%;7
Campo;Windy with some sun;69;44;W;18;79%;16%;8
Carlsbad;Mist in the morning;71;58;SSW;9;76%;53%;7
Chico;Cooler with a shower;77;48;N;10;41%;66%;11
China Lake;Becoming very windy;86;56;WSW;19;28%;1%;12
Chino;Mist in the morning;73;54;SW;8;60%;76%;7
Concord;Increasingly windy;73;53;W;17;46%;13%;11
Corona;Morning mist;76;54;SSW;7;57%;52%;6
Crescent City;Spotty showers;56;47;W;7;84%;98%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Very windy;85;56;WSW;33;35%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Windy;78;50;W;24;42%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny, windy;91;65;W;18;33%;0%;12
Eureka;Spotty showers;58;47;W;7;74%;96%;3
Fairfield;Partly sunny;76;49;W;15;46%;12%;11
Fresno;Not as warm;80;52;NW;10;41%;12%;11
Fullerton;Morning mist;74;59;SSE;6;61%;50%;8
Hanford;Mostly sunny;82;50;NNW;8;37%;8%;11
Hawthorne;Morning mist;71;59;SW;9;63%;47%;8
Hayward;Clouds and sun;66;54;WNW;15;61%;15%;11
Imperial;Mostly sunny, windy;91;65;W;18;33%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;70;61;NW;11;71%;27%;5
Lancaster;Partly sunny;75;48;W;22;42%;7%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;81;47;NW;11;39%;5%;11
Lincoln;Partly sunny;78;49;SW;11;44%;27%;11
Livermore;Partly sunny;69;49;W;15;51%;11%;11
Lompoc;Clouds and sun;67;49;NNW;15;69%;5%;10
Long Beach;Misty in the morning;73;59;SSE;8;58%;47%;8
Los Alamitos;Misty in the morning;72;58;SSW;7;60%;47%;8
Los Angeles;Misty in the morning;72;58;S;7;60%;65%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Misty in the morning;72;58;S;7;60%;65%;8
Madera;Not as warm;81;49;NW;8;36%;8%;11
Mammoth;Showers;56;33;NW;8;59%;77%;8
Marysville;Not as warm;80;47;WNW;11;42%;33%;11
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;78;49;W;15;41%;8%;11
Merced;Partly sunny;78;47;WNW;9;43%;6%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;78;47;WNW;9;43%;6%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;71;58;W;9;70%;19%;5
Modesto;Not as warm;77;51;WNW;10;39%;7%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;68;51;WNW;12;54%;15%;11
Mojave;Windy;76;46;W;23;37%;0%;12
Montague;A few showers;64;39;NW;11;57%;70%;7
Monterey Rabr;Sun and clouds;66;52;NW;12;64%;14%;11
Mount Shasta;A few showers;58;36;NNW;3;61%;84%;10
Napa County;Increasingly windy;73;47;WNW;18;53%;14%;11
Needles;Sunny and not as hot;98;71;W;11;19%;2%;12
North Island;Clouds and sun;71;62;WNW;10;66%;20%;6
Oakland;Increasingly windy;67;54;WNW;17;59%;17%;11
Oceanside;Mist in the morning;71;58;SSW;9;76%;53%;7
Ontario;Mist in the morning;73;54;SW;8;60%;76%;7
Oroville;A passing shower;79;49;NW;10;41%;66%;11
Oxnard;Mist in the morning;68;53;WNW;10;72%;46%;8
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;90;63;WNW;18;37%;1%;12
Palmdale;Partly sunny;74;47;WSW;22;47%;9%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;78;44;NW;11;49%;3%;11
Point Mugu;Morning mist;70;54;NW;11;70%;47%;7
Porterville;Mostly sunny;82;48;NNW;7;41%;9%;11
Ramona;A morning shower;71;52;WSW;7;68%;49%;6
Redding;Clouds and sunshine;74;50;WNW;11;39%;44%;11
Riverside;Morning mist;75;54;SW;7;58%;53%;5
Riverside March;Misty in the morning;74;54;S;6;54%;48%;6
Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;77;50;WSW;11;45%;16%;11
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;78;50;W;14;41%;18%;11
Salinas;Clouds and sunshine;67;50;W;15;62%;12%;11
San Bernardino;A morning shower;73;52;SW;7;60%;57%;6
San Carlos;Sun and clouds, cool;68;53;WNW;14;55%;19%;11
San Diego;Periods of sun;71;61;W;8;63%;20%;6
San Diego Brown;Periods of sun;70;57;WNW;8;73%;27%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun;71;60;W;9;67%;19%;5
San Francisco;Clouds and sun;65;54;WNW;20;59%;20%;11
San Jose;Partly sunny;71;51;WNW;14;51%;14%;11
San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;70;47;NNW;15;60%;4%;11
San Nicolas Island;Sun and clouds;70;51;NW;22;67%;10%;6
Sandberg;Periods of sun, cool;64;41;NW;14;65%;27%;12
Santa Ana;Morning mist;72;58;S;7;63%;70%;7
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;73;53;N;9;59%;5%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;69;47;NNW;15;65%;4%;11
Santa Monica;Misty in the morning;69;57;SE;8;71%;47%;8
Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun, cool;71;46;WNW;11;52%;19%;11
Santa Ynez;Clouds breaking;79;45;NNW;11;75%;4%;11
Santee;Clouds breaking;74;58;SW;7;48%;27%;8
South Lake Tahoe;A passing shower;56;32;WSW;13;39%;80%;12
Stockton;Partly sunny, breezy;76;51;WSW;15;42%;10%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny, windy;93;67;NW;18;32%;1%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Some sun, a shower;58;29;SW;17;45%;82%;12
Twentynine Palms;Not as warm;87;60;W;20;29%;0%;12
Ukiah;Cooler with a shower;69;47;NW;12;48%;64%;11
Vacaville;Partly sunny;78;52;WNW;14;38%;11%;11
Van Nuys;Misty in the morning;72;56;SE;6;60%;53%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sunshine;65;48;NNW;15;75%;5%;10
Victorville;Clouds and sun, cool;74;49;WSW;14;46%;10%;12
Visalia;Not as warm;80;51;NW;9;50%;10%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;68;48;WNW;9;59%;14%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather