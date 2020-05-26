CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunshine, very warm;85;54;N;4;44%;2%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny;64;52;WNW;7;80%;0%;10
Auburn;Very hot;95;67;ESE;5;34%;0%;11
Avalon;Sunshine, pleasant;77;63;WSW;7;46%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Very hot;107;73;NE;6;21%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Very hot;101;66;SE;7;35%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and warm;80;50;SW;7;31%;1%;13
Bishop;Very hot;99;61;NW;6;16%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, warm;78;63;ENE;7;34%;1%;11
Blythe;Sunshine, summerlike;111;75;S;9;14%;0%;11
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;89;63;SSE;6;42%;0%;11
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;79;61;N;7;61%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;78;63;SE;7;64%;0%;11
Campo;Sunny and hot;94;51;WSW;9;29%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;79;59;N;6;67%;0%;11
Chico;Very hot;101;69;ENE;5;33%;0%;10
China Lake;Unseasonably hot;106;70;SW;6;17%;0%;12
Chino;Hot with sunshine;93;63;WSW;7;37%;0%;12
Concord;Sunshine, summerlike;96;58;SSW;9;37%;0%;11
Corona;Very hot;97;61;W;7;35%;0%;11
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;62;49;SSE;7;86%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;107;76;SW;13;15%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunshine, summerlike;103;66;SW;11;20%;0%;12
El Centro;Unseasonably hot;109;73;SSW;6;18%;0%;11
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;51;NNW;7;83%;0%;10
Fairfield;Unseasonably hot;97;57;WSW;9;41%;0%;11
Fresno;Very hot;106;72;NW;5;25%;0%;11
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;85;64;SSE;5;53%;0%;11
Hanford;Very hot;108;66;NW;6;28%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;76;62;SSE;7;66%;0%;11
Hayward;Sunny and very warm;83;56;WSW;7;54%;0%;11
Imperial;Unseasonably hot;109;73;SSW;6;18%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;77;63;NE;9;66%;0%;11
Lancaster;Very hot;102;69;SW;14;19%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, summerlike;107;65;NW;7;23%;0%;11
Lincoln;Unseasonably hot;100;64;SSE;5;37%;0%;11
Livermore;Sunshine, summerlike;97;59;WSW;8;35%;0%;11
Lompoc;Nice with sunshine;74;54;N;6;66%;0%;11
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;78;62;S;7;62%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;80;61;SSW;7;61%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;85;62;S;6;52%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;85;62;S;6;52%;0%;11
Madera;Very hot;108;64;NW;6;28%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;85;54;NW;5;42%;2%;11
Marysville;Unseasonably hot;102;65;SE;5;35%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Unseasonably hot;102;63;S;6;33%;0%;11
Merced;Very hot;106;66;WNW;6;27%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Very hot;106;66;WNW;6;27%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;85;60;SSE;6;50%;0%;11
Modesto;Very hot;104;66;NNW;7;26%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sun;83;57;NW;7;50%;0%;11
Mojave;Sunshine, summerlike;100;67;WSW;11;16%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;90;57;N;5;41%;2%;10
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny, warm;71;55;WSW;7;68%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;87;55;N;2;43%;1%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny, warm;88;53;SW;9;53%;0%;11
Needles;Very hot;113;81;SSW;8;10%;0%;11
North Island;Mostly sunny;78;63;E;8;62%;0%;11
Oakland;Plenty of sunshine;77;55;SSW;8;63%;0%;11
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;79;59;N;6;67%;0%;11
Ontario;Hot with sunshine;93;63;WSW;7;37%;0%;12
Oroville;Unseasonably hot;101;68;E;5;35%;0%;11
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;70;57;NW;8;78%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Very hot;112;80;WNW;6;17%;0%;11
Palmdale;Sunshine, summerlike;101;69;SW;13;18%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Very hot;101;55;SSW;7;32%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Sunshine and nice;71;55;NW;8;78%;0%;10
Porterville;Very hot;106;68;SSE;6;28%;0%;11
Ramona;Sunny and summerlike;94;58;SSE;6;34%;0%;12
Redding;Very hot;98;68;NNE;5;36%;0%;10
Riverside;Sunshine, summerlike;96;63;WSW;7;34%;0%;11
Riverside March;Very hot;98;59;S;7;30%;0%;12
Sacramento;Very hot;101;60;S;6;39%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Very hot;101;61;SSE;6;37%;0%;11
Salinas;Sunny and very warm;81;56;SSW;9;55%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Sunshine, summerlike;99;63;SSW;6;30%;0%;12
San Carlos;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;WSW;8;54%;0%;11
San Diego;Mostly sunny;80;63;W;7;57%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;NW;6;53%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;84;62;ESE;6;51%;0%;11
San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;72;54;SW;10;65%;0%;11
San Jose;Sunny and summerlike;92;59;NNW;8;40%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;SSE;7;57%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;71;54;W;10;69%;0%;11
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;88;69;WSW;11;28%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;84;62;SW;6;51%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;WSW;6;72%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;WSW;7;56%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;73;60;ESE;6;74%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;88;51;SSW;6;50%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Unseasonably hot;95;53;NNE;6;60%;0%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;93;61;WSW;6;32%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;79;48;SW;8;29%;0%;12
Stockton;Very hot;105;62;W;7;31%;0%;11
Thermal;Very hot;110;75;NW;7;21%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Warm with sunshine;81;42;SSE;8;37%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine, summerlike;106;77;WSW;7;14%;0%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;95;58;WNW;6;40%;0%;11
Vacaville;Very hot;100;61;SW;8;33%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Warm with sunshine;91;61;SSE;6;43%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;71;51;N;5;68%;0%;11
Victorville;Sunshine, very hot;97;65;S;9;26%;0%;12
Visalia;Very hot;105;68;NW;5;31%;0%;11
Watsonville;Sunshine and warm;78;53;S;6;61%;0%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather