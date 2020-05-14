CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Showers around;53;37;W;10;77%;83%;3
Arcata;A little p.m. rain;61;48;NNW;7;79%;75%;3
Auburn;Clouds and sun, cool;66;48;SSW;6;66%;40%;5
Avalon;Turning sunny;68;59;NW;8;65%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;80;57;N;7;42%;4%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;71;50;SE;8;62%;42%;3
Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cool;62;37;W;8;55%;2%;12
Bishop;Nice with some sun;80;48;NW;8;21%;0%;11
Blue Canyon;Mainly cloudy, cold;46;41;SW;7;83%;39%;3
Blythe;Partly sunny;92;65;SSW;7;22%;0%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;78;58;NE;6;48%;0%;11
Camarillo;Sunshine, pleasant;73;54;S;8;57%;1%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;72;59;SSE;7;53%;0%;10
Campo;Sun and clouds;72;44;WSW;10;51%;1%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;73;58;SSE;7;57%;0%;10
Chico;Mostly cloudy, cool;70;54;ENE;9;63%;44%;3
China Lake;Partly sunny, nice;84;55;W;8;26%;0%;11
Chino;Sunshine and nice;76;56;SW;8;48%;2%;11
Concord;Some sun, a shower;71;54;WSW;9;59%;47%;5
Corona;Mostly sunny;79;56;SSE;7;47%;0%;11
Crescent City;Rain and drizzle;58;48;S;8;84%;90%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, nice;85;58;WSW;17;24%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;77;52;W;17;37%;0%;11
El Centro;Partly sunny;92;64;W;7;25%;0%;11
Eureka;Rain and drizzle;60;48;NW;7;78%;87%;2
Fairfield;Clouds and sun;71;51;W;10;66%;48%;5
Fresno;Partly sunny;80;55;NW;9;42%;1%;11
Fullerton;Sunshine, pleasant;77;61;SSE;5;56%;0%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny;81;55;NW;8;42%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Clouds to sun;72;60;SE;8;59%;0%;10
Hayward;Partly sunny;69;54;W;9;66%;46%;5
Imperial;Partly sunny;92;64;W;7;25%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Sunshine, pleasant;71;61;WSW;8;59%;0%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny;76;51;W;18;39%;3%;11
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;81;53;NNW;10;41%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy, cool;71;50;SSE;7;62%;41%;3
Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;71;52;WSW;9;53%;31%;5
Lompoc;Partly sunny;68;53;NNW;13;68%;0%;11
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;SSE;7;55%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;SSE;7;56%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;76;58;SSE;7;56%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;76;58;SSE;7;56%;0%;11
Madera;Partial sunshine;80;54;NW;10;42%;3%;10
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy, cold;53;41;W;9;73%;44%;3
Marysville;Mostly cloudy, cool;72;51;SSE;8;62%;43%;3
Mather AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;72;50;SW;7;54%;21%;7
Merced;Some sun, pleasant;78;54;NNW;10;47%;9%;9
Merced (airport);Some sun, pleasant;78;54;NNW;10;47%;9%;9
Miramar Mcas;Sunny intervals;75;59;SSW;7;50%;0%;10
Modesto;Partly sunny;77;55;NW;8;46%;20%;7
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;71;55;NW;7;63%;42%;5
Mojave;Windy;73;52;WNW;22;37%;0%;11
Montague;Rain and drizzle;59;39;NW;7;69%;75%;3
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;67;54;WNW;7;64%;21%;7
Mount Shasta;Rain and drizzle;52;38;NNW;3;84%;74%;3
Napa County;Sunny intervals;69;49;W;9;74%;48%;5
Needles;Partly sunny;94;68;SW;8;16%;0%;11
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;71;63;WSW;8;58%;0%;10
Oakland;Clouds and sun;67;55;W;9;68%;47%;5
Oceanside;Clouds breaking;73;58;SSE;7;57%;0%;10
Ontario;Sunshine and nice;76;56;SW;8;48%;2%;11
Oroville;Rather cloudy, cool;71;53;E;8;62%;44%;3
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;70;57;WNW;9;61%;1%;11
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;92;67;WNW;9;24%;0%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;76;51;W;17;37%;3%;11
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, cool;73;48;NNW;7;57%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;69;56;WNW;10;65%;1%;11
Porterville;Partly sunny;80;52;N;6;45%;2%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;74;53;S;7;58%;2%;11
Redding;Rain and drizzle;66;51;NNE;6;73%;65%;3
Riverside;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;S;7;47%;0%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;77;54;SSE;7;56%;2%;11
Sacramento;Cool with some sun;73;51;WSW;7;59%;36%;5
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy, cool;73;51;SW;7;59%;39%;3
Salinas;Partly sunny;69;54;W;8;63%;18%;8
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;77;55;S;7;52%;0%;11
San Carlos;Periods of sun;68;55;WNW;8;64%;47%;5
San Diego;Partly sunny, nice;72;63;WSW;8;58%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Nice with sunshine;71;57;SW;6;59%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Sun and clouds, nice;72;60;SSW;7;57%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;54;W;9;70%;47%;5
San Jose;Partly sunny;71;54;NW;8;62%;41%;6
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;70;52;N;12;62%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Windy;65;57;NW;22;73%;2%;11
Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;62;46;NNW;18;62%;3%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;75;59;SSE;6;49%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;N;10;50%;2%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;52;NW;13;65%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;ESE;7;59%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;67;48;W;7;76%;50%;5
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;79;50;NNW;10;78%;2%;11
Santee;Nice with sunshine;77;58;SSW;7;40%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sun and clouds, cool;50;33;SW;8;62%;33%;5
Stockton;Partly sunny;76;54;WNW;8;49%;27%;5
Thermal;Partly sunny;94;68;NW;7;23%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cold;49;29;SSW;8;72%;33%;5
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;87;61;NW;8;23%;0%;11
Ukiah;Mainly cloudy;65;48;NNW;6;73%;59%;3
Vacaville;Partly sunny, cool;72;51;W;9;62%;36%;5
Van Nuys;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;E;6;51%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;64;52;NNW;14;73%;0%;11
Victorville;Partly sunny, cool;77;51;WSW;12;39%;0%;11
Visalia;Partly sunny;80;54;NW;7;45%;1%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;68;53;WSW;7;71%;22%;7
