CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;High clouds and warm;85;43;SW;6;24%;0%;10
Arcata;High clouds;62;49;NE;6;80%;0%;9
Auburn;High clouds;88;57;SE;6;35%;0%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny;72;57;S;6;54%;2%;11
Bakersfield;Very hot;98;65;NE;6;23%;0%;11
Beale AFB;High clouds;94;55;SSE;7;32%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;73;43;SW;7;39%;26%;12
Bishop;High clouds;93;53;WNW;8;13%;8%;11
Blue Canyon;High clouds;75;56;ENE;7;23%;0%;10
Blythe;Unseasonably hot;104;73;S;8;24%;32%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;84;57;SSE;6;49%;3%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;76;54;ENE;6;65%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;74;62;SSE;7;75%;3%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;88;46;N;8;30%;3%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;76;61;SSE;7;79%;3%;11
Chico;Very hot;97;59;SE;6;31%;0%;9
China Lake;Unseasonably hot;99;63;SSW;10;15%;3%;11
Chino;Mostly sunny;87;58;WSW;7;42%;3%;11
Concord;Partly sunny, cooler;82;54;SSW;11;48%;0%;10
Corona;Mostly sunny;89;56;W;6;41%;2%;11
Crescent City;High clouds;59;48;N;6;90%;5%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Unseasonably hot;99;66;WSW;9;14%;5%;11
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;94;57;WSW;12;20%;1%;11
El Centro;High clouds and hot;101;70;S;5;28%;14%;11
Eureka;High clouds;60;50;NNE;6;81%;0%;9
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;51;WSW;13;57%;0%;10
Fresno;Very hot;98;63;NW;5;26%;0%;10
Fullerton;Partly sunny;82;63;SSE;5;58%;3%;11
Hanford;Very hot;99;56;W;4;31%;0%;10
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;75;61;WSW;7;67%;3%;11
Hayward;Not as warm;71;53;WSW;9;65%;1%;10
Imperial;High clouds and hot;101;70;S;5;28%;14%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;61;SSW;8;75%;1%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;92;58;WSW;11;18%;1%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, summerlike;100;55;W;6;22%;0%;10
Lincoln;Hot with high clouds;92;55;SSE;7;40%;0%;10
Livermore;Not as warm;81;50;WSW;9;49%;1%;10
Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;47;N;6;72%;0%;11
Long Beach;Partly sunny;76;61;SSW;6;65%;3%;11
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;76;59;SSW;6;63%;3%;11
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;81;58;S;6;55%;4%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;81;58;S;6;55%;4%;11
Madera;Very hot;100;55;WNW;5;33%;0%;10
Mammoth;High clouds and warm;84;47;SSW;7;26%;1%;10
Marysville;High clouds and hot;95;55;SSE;7;37%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Hot with high clouds;92;53;S;8;36%;0%;10
Merced;Very hot;97;56;WNW;6;28%;0%;10
Merced (airport);Very hot;97;56;WNW;6;28%;0%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;79;60;SW;6;66%;2%;11
Modesto;Very hot;96;57;NNW;7;27%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;73;51;NW;7;61%;0%;10
Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;91;59;W;11;16%;0%;11
Montague;High clouds and hot;92;50;N;5;24%;2%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;67;51;SW;6;70%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;High clouds;85;50;SSW;2;22%;0%;10
Napa County;Not as warm;75;47;SW;10;68%;0%;10
Needles;Unseasonably hot;105;76;S;8;14%;32%;11
North Island;Partly sunny;74;63;SSW;7;73%;1%;11
Oakland;Partly sunny;67;53;SW;9;67%;1%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny;76;61;SSE;7;79%;3%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny;87;58;WSW;7;42%;3%;11
Oroville;Unseasonably hot;97;59;SE;6;33%;2%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;54;N;7;81%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;WNW;5;21%;10%;11
Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;92;58;SW;12;17%;2%;11
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;87;44;SSW;8;40%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;70;55;N;8;78%;0%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;59;SSE;5;32%;0%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny;84;53;S;5;50%;4%;11
Redding;Very hot;97;60;NE;6;26%;0%;9
Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;90;58;W;6;40%;3%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;89;55;SW;6;38%;2%;11
Sacramento;High clouds;89;52;S;7;47%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Hot with high clouds;91;53;SSE;9;38%;0%;10
Salinas;Partly sunny;70;51;SSE;9;66%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny and hot;90;58;SW;6;37%;2%;11
San Carlos;Not as warm;71;51;WSW;8;64%;1%;10
San Diego;Partly sunny;73;61;SSW;7;66%;1%;11
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;58;W;6;65%;1%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;78;61;SW;6;65%;1%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;53;SW;11;72%;1%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;81;51;N;8;49%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;73;48;NNE;7;60%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;69;54;WNW;6;72%;2%;10
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;80;59;SW;11;26%;1%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;79;59;SSW;6;52%;3%;11
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;71;51;ESE;5;69%;2%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;72;47;N;7;67%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;72;57;SW;6;75%;4%;11
Santa Rosa;Not as warm;74;47;SSW;6;66%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;85;46;ENE;6;68%;2%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;83;58;WSW;6;48%;5%;11
South Lake Tahoe;High clouds;73;42;SW;6;30%;3%;11
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;93;54;WNW;6;38%;0%;10
Thermal;High clouds;104;70;NW;6;22%;12%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;High clouds and warm;76;36;S;5;32%;2%;11
Twentynine Palms;Unseasonably hot;99;72;SW;8;16%;13%;11
Ukiah;Some sun;89;50;WNW;4;39%;0%;10
Vacaville;High clouds and warm;86;50;SW;10;44%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;83;57;SSE;6;48%;4%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;65;47;NNW;6;77%;0%;11
Victorville;Mostly sunny;90;56;SSW;9;25%;2%;11
Visalia;Very hot;97;60;SW;5;31%;0%;10
Watsonville;Partly sunny;67;49;SSW;6;72%;0%;10
