CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and warmer;78;47;S;4;49%;3%;9
Arcata;Mostly sunny;62;51;NW;7;88%;33%;8
Auburn;Sunny and very warm;84;60;SE;5;48%;2%;9
Avalon;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;S;5;49%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;91;65;ESE;6;43%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;92;59;SE;5;39%;1%;9
Big Bear City;Sunny;76;46;WSW;7;45%;0%;11
Bishop;Sunny;90;53;SSE;7;19%;2%;10
Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;72;57;ENE;5;41%;2%;9
Blythe;Sunshine, summerlike;103;71;S;5;18%;0%;10
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;89;63;SE;5;43%;0%;10
Camarillo;Sunny and warm;80;61;ESE;6;48%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;75;62;E;6;71%;0%;9
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;90;50;NNE;7;30%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;76;61;E;6;74%;0%;9
Chico;Sunshine;93;62;ESE;6;40%;1%;9
China Lake;Sunny and hot;96;63;WSW;5;24%;0%;10
Chino;Sunny and hot;91;62;W;7;44%;0%;10
Concord;Sunny and very warm;86;56;SSW;8;48%;0%;9
Corona;Hot with sunshine;93;59;SSW;6;44%;0%;10
Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;51;WNW;6;91%;14%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;98;69;WSW;8;19%;0%;10
Edwards AFB;Hot with sunshine;95;59;SW;4;28%;0%;10
El Centro;Hot with sunshine;103;66;SSW;3;22%;0%;10
Eureka;Mostly sunny;60;51;NNW;7;90%;16%;8
Fairfield;Sunny and very warm;87;54;WSW;9;52%;0%;9
Fresno;Sunshine and hot;90;65;NNW;5;42%;0%;9
Fullerton;Sunny and very warm;86;62;E;5;50%;0%;10
Hanford;Sunny and very warm;91;61;NNW;5;46%;0%;9
Hawthorne;Sunny and warm;77;61;ESE;6;58%;0%;10
Hayward;Sunny;75;55;SW;8;65%;0%;9
Imperial;Hot with sunshine;103;66;SSW;3;22%;0%;10
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;74;61;SSE;8;72%;0%;9
Lancaster;Sunshine;95;62;WSW;6;24%;0%;10
Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;91;58;NNW;10;39%;0%;9
Lincoln;Sunny and very warm;89;57;SSE;5;48%;1%;9
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;83;53;WSW;8;52%;0%;9
Lompoc;Sunny and warm;76;49;NW;11;67%;0%;10
Long Beach;Sunny and nice;78;59;SE;6;60%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Sunny and warm;79;59;SSW;6;60%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;89;60;S;5;44%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;89;60;S;5;44%;0%;10
Madera;Sunshine and hot;92;59;NW;6;46%;1%;9
Mammoth;Sunny and warmer;76;50;WSW;4;49%;4%;9
Marysville;Sunny and hot;93;58;SE;6;43%;1%;9
Mather AFB;Sunny and very warm;90;57;S;6;41%;0%;9
Merced;Sunny and hot;91;57;NW;8;44%;1%;9
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;91;57;NW;8;44%;1%;9
Miramar Mcas;Some sun;81;57;SSE;6;59%;0%;9
Modesto;Sunny and very warm;90;59;N;9;40%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Sunshine and nice;75;53;W;8;63%;0%;9
Mojave;Sunny and hot;91;61;WNW;6;23%;0%;10
Montague;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;48;NNE;5;47%;13%;8
Monterey Rabr;Sunshine;67;53;W;7;74%;0%;9
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;80;50;NNW;1;43%;8%;9
Napa County;Sunny and very warm;80;51;SW;9;62%;0%;9
Needles;Sunny;105;74;W;4;11%;0%;10
North Island;Partly sunny;75;62;SSE;7;71%;0%;9
Oakland;Abundant sunshine;72;55;SSW;8;68%;0%;9
Oceanside;Partly sunny;76;61;E;6;74%;0%;9
Ontario;Sunny and hot;91;62;W;7;44%;0%;10
Oroville;Sunny and hot;92;63;ESE;5;43%;1%;9
Oxnard;Sunshine and nice;72;56;SE;7;64%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Sizzling sunshine;105;76;W;6;19%;0%;10
Palmdale;Sunny;94;62;WSW;6;24%;0%;10
Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;90;54;NW;5;49%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Sunlit and pleasant;70;55;ESE;7;70%;0%;10
Porterville;Sunshine and warm;90;61;ESE;5;48%;0%;10
Ramona;Warm with sunshine;87;56;NE;5;48%;0%;11
Redding;Plenty of sun;91;60;NNE;6;38%;3%;8
Riverside;Sunny and hot;95;62;WSW;7;40%;0%;10
Riverside March;Sunshine;93;59;NNE;6;40%;0%;10
Sacramento;Warm with sunshine;89;55;SSW;7;46%;0%;9
Sacramento International;Sunny;92;56;SSE;7;39%;0%;9
Salinas;Sunny and nice;74;53;SSE;8;67%;0%;9
San Bernardino;Abundant sunshine;94;62;SW;6;41%;0%;10
San Carlos;Brilliant sunshine;73;53;WSW;8;67%;0%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny;76;61;WSW;6;64%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Sunshine and warm;80;58;N;5;59%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;61;SSW;6;58%;0%;9
San Francisco;Sunny;68;53;WSW;10;73%;0%;9
San Jose;Sunny and very warm;82;55;NW;8;55%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Brilliant sunshine;81;55;N;13;54%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Sunshine;73;57;WNW;9;60%;0%;10
Sandberg;Sunshine;81;62;NW;10;33%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Sunshine;83;60;SSW;6;51%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Sunny and warm;78;58;NE;5;58%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Warm with sunshine;78;52;WSW;11;60%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Sunny and warm;74;59;ENE;6;63%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Sunshine;79;50;WSW;7;61%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Sunny and hot;91;54;NNE;6;57%;0%;10
Santee;Sunny and very warm;87;59;W;5;42%;0%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;70;44;SW;5;48%;2%;10
Stockton;Sunny and hot;92;56;W;8;42%;0%;9
Thermal;Sizzling sunshine;104;69;WNW;7;22%;0%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;72;40;SSE;4;54%;0%;10
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine;99;71;WSW;6;18%;0%;10
Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;83;52;NW;6;52%;1%;9
Vacaville;Sunny;90;54;SW;6;41%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;88;61;SE;5;45%;0%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and pleasant;70;49;NW;13;69%;0%;10
Victorville;Abundant sunshine;90;58;SSW;5;36%;0%;10
Visalia;Sunshine and warm;89;62;NNE;4;50%;0%;10
Watsonville;Sunny and beautiful;74;53;SSE;5;68%;0%;9
