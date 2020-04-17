CA Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;61;38;W;10;50%;44%;7

Arcata;Periods of sun;58;45;N;5;85%;34%;3

Auburn;Clouds and sun;66;48;S;6;70%;39%;4

Avalon;Morning mist, cloudy;62;53;W;7;59%;53%;2

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;71;55;NNE;6;54%;34%;4

Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;73;50;SSE;10;59%;37%;7

Big Bear City;Misty in the morning;50;29;SW;7;69%;54%;6

Bishop;A shower in spots;68;38;WNW;6;47%;43%;6

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cool;50;39;SSE;6;73%;44%;5

Blythe;Plenty of sun;81;55;SSW;8;35%;0%;9

Burbank;Morning mist;63;49;SSW;6;62%;80%;4

Camarillo;Cloudy;67;53;NW;8;58%;36%;3

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy, misty;65;53;NW;9;68%;54%;3

Campo;Misty in the morning;57;40;W;11;78%;49%;6

Carlsbad;Cloudy, mist;65;52;NW;8;77%;54%;3

Chico;Sun and clouds;73;50;SE;8;64%;43%;6

China Lake;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;SW;7;44%;12%;8

Chino;Misty in the morning;62;49;SW;7;70%;81%;3

Concord;Periods of sun, cool;68;51;WSW;9;61%;22%;8

Corona;Morning mist, cloudy;65;48;W;7;65%;79%;3

Crescent City;Low clouds;56;45;NNW;6;86%;27%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;74;52;SW;17;42%;2%;9

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, windy;67;47;SW;20;63%;6%;7

El Centro;Mostly sunny;79;52;W;13;35%;1%;9

Eureka;Partly sunny;57;46;N;5;85%;34%;3

Fairfield;Clouds and sun, cool;68;49;WSW;11;62%;22%;8

Fresno;Clouds and sunshine;70;54;S;4;68%;42%;4

Fullerton;Morning mist, cloudy;68;52;WSW;6;60%;68%;3

Hanford;Clouds and sun;70;50;S;5;75%;40%;4

Hawthorne;Morning mist, cloudy;66;53;W;9;61%;53%;3

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;65;51;W;8;63%;23%;6

Imperial;Mostly sunny;79;52;W;13;35%;1%;9

Imperial Beach;Cloudy, mist;65;56;NNW;9;69%;66%;3

Lancaster;Cool with some sun;64;47;SW;17;63%;25%;5

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;71;50;SSW;7;64%;40%;4

Lincoln;Partly sunny;71;50;SSE;7;70%;35%;7

Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;67;48;WSW;7;66%;27%;8

Lompoc;Episodes of sunshine;64;48;NNW;6;68%;34%;5

Long Beach;Morning mist, cloudy;65;52;W;8;61%;54%;3

Los Alamitos;Morning mist, cloudy;66;51;WSW;7;56%;60%;3

Los Angeles;Morning mist, cloudy;65;55;SW;6;56%;76%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Morning mist, cloudy;65;55;SW;6;56%;76%;3

Madera;Clouds and sun;72;50;NW;5;63%;42%;4

Mammoth;Partly sunny;60;36;NW;10;44%;44%;6

Marysville;Clouds and sun, cool;73;48;SSE;8;64%;37%;7

Mather AFB;Cool with some sun;71;49;SSW;8;60%;13%;8

Merced;Clouds and sun;72;50;W;5;65%;44%;4

Merced (airport);Clouds and sun;72;50;W;5;65%;44%;4

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy, misty;66;52;NNW;8;67%;68%;3

Modesto;Clouds and sun, nice;72;51;NNW;5;60%;39%;4

Moffett Nas;Rather cloudy, cool;66;49;SSW;6;61%;24%;7

Mojave;Some sun;66;47;WSW;13;61%;7%;8

Montague;Partly sunny;70;35;NNE;10;39%;37%;6

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;64;52;SSW;7;68%;27%;4

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;62;39;NNW;3;52%;44%;7

Napa County;Partly sunny;65;48;WSW;12;69%;18%;8

Needles;Mostly sunny;83;59;SW;7;29%;0%;9

North Island;Cloudy, misty, cool;65;57;NW;10;67%;54%;3

Oakland;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;52;WSW;8;64%;21%;6

Oceanside;Cloudy, mist;65;52;NW;8;77%;54%;3

Ontario;Misty in the morning;62;49;SW;7;70%;81%;3

Oroville;Partly sunny;73;53;SSE;8;59%;40%;6

Oxnard;Cloudy;64;52;WNW;10;66%;36%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;79;55;WNW;11;39%;5%;9

Palmdale;Cool with some sun;63;46;SW;17;60%;25%;6

Paso Robles;Partly sunny, cool;65;44;SSW;6;69%;33%;4

Point Mugu;Cloudy;63;51;WNW;10;69%;40%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;69;52;SSE;5;78%;36%;4

Ramona;Mostly cloudy, mist;59;47;W;6;65%;66%;3

Redding;Partly sunny;71;49;SSE;7;62%;44%;5

Riverside;Morning mist;65;49;WSW;7;61%;59%;3

Riverside March;Misty in the morning;62;47;W;6;61%;49%;3

Sacramento;Partly sunny;70;50;SSW;8;65%;31%;8

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;72;49;SSW;10;61%;30%;8

Salinas;Clouds and sun;65;52;NNW;8;67%;30%;5

San Bernardino;Morning mist;62;48;WSW;6;64%;81%;3

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;50;WSW;6;59%;21%;7

San Diego;Cloudy, mist;66;56;WNW;8;61%;59%;3

San Diego Brown;Cloudy, mist;64;51;N;7;67%;63%;2

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy, misty;64;52;NW;8;67%;68%;2

San Francisco;Clouds limiting sun;62;53;WSW;9;68%;19%;6

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;69;52;SSE;7;59%;26%;4

San Luis Obispo;Clouds and sun, cool;63;47;SSW;7;68%;34%;4

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;51;WNW;9;65%;38%;4

Sandberg;Clouds and sun;51;42;SW;9;86%;37%;5

Santa Ana;Morning mist, cloudy;65;52;WSW;6;65%;81%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;48;WNW;7;69%;35%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny, cool;65;48;W;7;65%;34%;4

Santa Monica;Morning mist, cloudy;64;52;WNW;8;68%;53%;3

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;48;W;6;70%;16%;6

Santa Ynez;Cool with some sun;67;45;WNW;6;80%;35%;4

Santee;Cloudy, mist, cool;66;52;WNW;7;54%;67%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cool;51;33;WSW;7;67%;29%;5

Stockton;Partly sunny;73;50;NW;6;56%;30%;5

Thermal;Mostly sunny;82;58;WNW;9;35%;3%;9

Truckee-Tahoe;Sun and clouds, cool;51;30;SSW;7;68%;28%;6

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;75;51;W;6;37%;2%;9

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;69;45;WNW;5;67%;20%;6

Vacaville;Periods of sunshine;70;48;WSW;10;60%;23%;8

Van Nuys;Morning mist, cloudy;64;48;SW;6;61%;69%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;61;47;NNW;7;72%;35%;4

Victorville;Partly sunny, cool;63;43;SSW;12;61%;23%;7

Visalia;Clouds and sun;69;52;SSE;5;72%;39%;4

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;50;W;6;69%;29%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather