CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;63;31;WSW;5;35%;0%;7
Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;NNE;7;58%;1%;7
Auburn;Sunny and pleasant;71;47;ENE;6;38%;0%;8
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;70;59;NW;5;62%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Sunshine;78;53;ESE;5;41%;3%;9
Beale AFB;Sunny and nice;78;47;ESE;9;29%;0%;8
Big Bear City;Sunny, but cold;46;28;NNE;7;65%;3%;10
Bishop;Mostly sunny;64;36;NW;6;23%;3%;9
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;57;44;ENE;7;23%;1%;8
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;81;51;N;11;17%;0%;9
Burbank;Warmer;76;53;NE;6;44%;0%;8
Camarillo;Warmer;77;53;NNE;11;38%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;70;52;NE;8;64%;0%;8
Campo;Winds subsiding;69;42;NE;15;36%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Clouds break;69;47;NE;7;73%;0%;8
Chico;Sunny;78;49;E;8;33%;0%;7
China Lake;Sunny;70;44;NW;6;22%;3%;9
Chino;Warmer;75;51;NNE;7;49%;2%;8
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;SSW;6;28%;0%;8
Corona;Warmer;78;49;E;9;46%;2%;8
Crescent City;Sunny and breezy;61;45;NNW;15;63%;3%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;71;49;WSW;11;21%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;SE;12;30%;2%;9
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;NW;11;24%;0%;9
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;N;8;61%;1%;7
Fairfield;Sunshine;79;46;W;9;40%;0%;8
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;77;52;NNW;5;44%;4%;8
Fullerton;Warmer;80;54;ENE;4;46%;0%;8
Hanford;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;NNW;5;53%;4%;8
Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;72;54;N;5;54%;0%;8
Hayward;Sunny and nice;74;48;SSW;7;50%;2%;8
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;NW;11;24%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;E;10;67%;0%;8
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;NNW;10;36%;2%;9
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;NW;7;39%;2%;8
Lincoln;Nice with sunshine;75;45;E;6;38%;2%;8
Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;SW;6;41%;2%;8
Lompoc;Warmer;72;45;NE;6;64%;0%;8
Long Beach;Clouds to sun;76;53;NNE;5;53%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Warmer;75;51;NNE;5;58%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Warmer;75;53;NNE;6;55%;0%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Warmer;75;53;NNE;6;55%;0%;8
Madera;Sunny and pleasant;78;45;NNW;5;49%;2%;8
Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;NW;6;35%;0%;7
Marysville;Sunny and nice;79;46;ESE;8;38%;0%;8
Mather AFB;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;SE;6;32%;0%;8
Merced;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;NNW;6;39%;1%;8
Merced (airport);Sunny and pleasant;77;45;NNW;6;39%;1%;8
Miramar Mcas;Warmer;73;51;ENE;8;60%;0%;8
Modesto;Sunny and nice;76;49;NNW;7;33%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Sunny and nice;74;49;SSW;6;37%;0%;8
Mojave;Sunny;65;43;NNW;10;29%;2%;9
Montague;Sunny;71;35;N;7;27%;5%;7
Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sun;68;52;SW;6;52%;0%;8
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;NNW;5;26%;3%;7
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;75;44;WSW;7;33%;0%;8
Needles;Winds subsiding;76;53;NW;16;13%;0%;9
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;NE;11;67%;0%;8
Oakland;Sunny;71;49;SW;7;52%;2%;8
Oceanside;Clouds break;69;47;NE;7;73%;0%;8
Ontario;Warmer;75;51;NNE;7;49%;2%;8
Oroville;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;E;7;36%;2%;7
Oxnard;Warmer;72;52;N;10;53%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;80;58;WSW;9;21%;0%;9
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;SE;13;30%;3%;9
Paso Robles;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;NW;3;54%;0%;9
Point Mugu;Warmer;73;51;N;11;50%;0%;8
Porterville;Sunny;76;49;E;5;53%;7%;8
Ramona;Warmer;74;41;ENE;7;54%;0%;8
Redding;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;NNE;8;25%;0%;7
Riverside;Warmer;76;49;NE;9;39%;2%;8
Riverside March;Pleasant and warmer;73;42;NE;7;49%;2%;8
Sacramento;Sunny and beautiful;77;45;SSW;7;39%;2%;8
Sacramento International;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;SE;10;28%;0%;8
Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;ESE;7;48%;0%;8
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;49;NE;9;44%;2%;8
San Carlos;Sunny and nice;73;46;WSW;7;48%;2%;8
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;70;53;NNE;8;55%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Warmer;72;50;ESE;6;64%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Warmer;71;51;ENE;7;59%;0%;8
San Francisco;Sunshine;69;49;WSW;8;57%;2%;8
San Jose;Sunny and beautiful;76;52;SE;7;35%;0%;8
San Luis Obispo;Warmer;74;49;ENE;9;54%;0%;8
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;65;54;NW;8;70%;1%;8
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;59;46;NNW;15;38%;2%;9
Santa Ana;Warmer;77;53;ENE;6;51%;1%;8
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;69;51;NNE;6;66%;1%;8
Santa Maria;Warmer;74;46;ENE;9;59%;0%;8
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;70;54;N;5;59%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;SSE;7;46%;0%;8
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;79;45;NNE;6;66%;1%;8
Santee;Warmer;77;49;ENE;7;37%;0%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;51;31;SW;6;38%;0%;8
Stockton;Sunny and beautiful;78;46;W;6;42%;0%;8
Thermal;Plenty of sun;83;55;NW;11;20%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;56;28;SSE;3;30%;0%;8
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;72;51;WNW;11;18%;0%;9
Ukiah;Plenty of sun;78;47;NE;4;34%;0%;8
Vacaville;Plenty of sun;79;47;WSW;10;21%;2%;8
Van Nuys;Warmer;76;53;N;6;44%;0%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;66;45;NE;8;72%;0%;8
Victorville;Plenty of sun;65;38;ESE;10;44%;2%;9
Visalia;Sunshine;76;49;NNE;4;54%;5%;8
Watsonville;Plenty of sun;72;46;ENE;5;58%;0%;8
