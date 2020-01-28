CA Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cloudy;44;34;S;3;77%;62%;1

Arcata;A bit of rain;57;49;SSE;4;84%;83%;1

Auburn;Partly sunny;60;42;ENE;5;63%;5%;3

Avalon;Plenty of sun;67;55;NE;8;36%;0%;4

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;56;37;ESE;4;73%;7%;3

Beale AFB;Periods of sun;62;43;NNE;9;68%;5%;3

Big Bear City;Sunny, windy, cooler;45;26;NE;27;54%;2%;4

Bishop;Mostly sunny;57;34;NW;10;24%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Not as cool;52;43;ENE;5;36%;7%;3

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;73;48;N;14;31%;0%;4

Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;74;50;N;11;30%;1%;3

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;73;49;ENE;14;37%;1%;3

Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;NE;9;53%;0%;4

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;NE;15;26%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;NE;8;51%;0%;4

Chico;Partly sunny;62;46;NE;6;64%;10%;3

China Lake;Mostly sunny;66;35;ESE;10;34%;0%;3

Chino;Sunny and breezy;71;49;E;15;30%;2%;4

Concord;Partial sunshine;65;45;WSW;6;66%;1%;3

Corona;Plenty of sunshine;73;48;NE;11;28%;0%;4

Crescent City;A little rain;53;48;SSE;7;86%;82%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;SSE;15;30%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;64;32;E;12;42%;0%;4

El Centro;Plenty of sun;74;48;NNW;14;29%;0%;4

Eureka;A little rain;56;50;S;4;85%;82%;1

Fairfield;Periods of sun;67;42;W;6;64%;1%;3

Fresno;Partly sunny;57;42;E;4;75%;6%;2

Fullerton;Sunny and warm;75;49;NE;4;39%;0%;4

Hanford;Partly sunny;56;37;SSE;5;78%;8%;3

Hawthorne;Sunny and warm;75;52;N;6;35%;0%;3

Hayward;Partly sunny;59;46;WSW;5;72%;1%;3

Imperial;Plenty of sun;74;48;NNW;14;29%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;NE;9;63%;0%;4

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;62;32;N;11;45%;0%;4

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;58;37;SSE;9;79%;8%;3

Lincoln;Partly sunny;62;42;E;6;71%;3%;3

Livermore;Partly sunny;62;42;SW;6;66%;1%;3

Lompoc;Partly sunny;64;44;N;11;64%;1%;3

Long Beach;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;N;5;40%;0%;4

Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;ENE;5;38%;0%;4

Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;75;51;NE;6;35%;2%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;75;51;NE;6;35%;2%;3

Madera;Partly sunny;58;39;SE;4;74%;4%;3

Mammoth;Cloudy with a shower;45;37;S;3;70%;73%;1

Marysville;Periods of sun;63;43;N;7;67%;5%;3

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;63;43;WNW;10;70%;5%;3

Merced;Sun and some clouds;61;40;SE;9;72%;1%;3

Merced (airport);Sun and some clouds;61;40;SE;9;72%;1%;3

Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;NE;7;49%;0%;4

Modesto;Partial sunshine;63;43;ENE;11;64%;0%;3

Moffett Nas;Areas of morning fog;61;45;WSW;5;72%;1%;3

Mojave;Mostly sunny;60;35;NNW;14;38%;1%;4

Montague;A little rain;50;39;N;2;75%;66%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;47;W;5;76%;1%;3

Mount Shasta;Cloudy with a shower;48;37;NNW;1;73%;66%;1

Napa County;Periods of sun;64;41;WNW;6;74%;1%;3

Needles;Sunny and windy;70;50;N;19;24%;2%;3

North Island;Plenty of sun;67;50;NNE;9;63%;0%;4

Oakland;Periods of sun;59;47;WSW;6;67%;1%;3

Oceanside;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;NE;8;51%;0%;4

Ontario;Sunny and breezy;71;49;E;15;30%;2%;4

Oroville;Partly sunny;64;47;NE;6;60%;7%;3

Oxnard;Increasingly windy;68;47;NE;17;48%;1%;3

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;74;52;W;10;20%;0%;4

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;63;33;ESE;11;40%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Periods of sun;63;37;E;5;73%;4%;3

Point Mugu;Increasingly windy;70;49;NE;16;46%;1%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;56;37;SE;4;80%;8%;2

Ramona;Sunny;71;41;NE;13;37%;2%;4

Redding;Periods of sun;57;46;N;5;69%;24%;2

Riverside;Increasingly windy;72;46;NNW;17;28%;0%;4

Riverside March;Plenty of sun;69;39;NNW;13;36%;2%;4

Sacramento;Partly sunny;64;42;WNW;8;62%;2%;3

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;63;43;NNW;11;66%;1%;3

Salinas;Some sunshine;62;44;E;6;77%;1%;3

San Bernardino;Increasingly windy;70;46;NW;17;31%;0%;4

San Carlos;Partial sunshine;60;48;W;5;71%;1%;3

San Diego;Sunny and nice;69;49;NE;7;57%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Nice with sunshine;69;44;ENE;6;57%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Nice with sunshine;71;46;NE;7;52%;0%;4

San Francisco;Partly sunny;58;50;W;7;76%;1%;3

San Jose;Areas of morning fog;62;46;WNW;8;69%;1%;3

San Luis Obispo;Partial sunshine;65;44;NNE;10;58%;3%;3

San Nicolas Island;Sunny and windy;64;51;NW;21;59%;2%;4

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, windy;49;41;NNW;19;53%;3%;4

Santa Ana;Sunny and beautiful;76;50;NE;7;33%;2%;4

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;69;42;NNE;7;48%;2%;3

Santa Maria;Periods of sun;65;45;NNE;12;60%;2%;3

Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;N;10;37%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;63;44;WNW;5;72%;2%;3

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;67;39;NNE;8;60%;3%;3

Santee;Abundant sunshine;75;44;ENE;12;36%;1%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;40;26;S;3;56%;2%;3

Stockton;Partly sunny;65;43;WSW;9;59%;1%;3

Thermal;Plenty of sun;77;46;WNW;14;23%;0%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Rather cloudy;43;25;S;2;61%;3%;2

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and windy;65;43;NW;19;23%;1%;4

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;61;45;WNW;3;69%;10%;2

Vacaville;Partly sunny;67;41;W;8;57%;1%;3

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;73;52;NNW;14;30%;2%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Partial sunshine;61;46;NNE;14;70%;1%;3

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;61;32;NNE;13;44%;1%;4

Visalia;Periods of sun;57;39;ESE;3;86%;8%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny;61;43;ENE;4;69%;1%;3

