CA Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunshine and warm;67;36;SW;6;51%;2%;3
Arcata;Partial sunshine;61;49;NW;4;91%;73%;2
Auburn;Sunny and mild;75;51;ESE;4;42%;1%;3
Avalon;Warm with sunshine;82;59;WSW;5;16%;2%;3
Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;78;48;ESE;4;41%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Sunny and mild;76;47;SE;4;45%;1%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;SW;6;26%;3%;4
Bishop;Brilliant sunshine;77;38;NNW;5;20%;1%;3
Blue Canyon;Sunny;68;48;E;4;27%;2%;3
Blythe;Sunny and very warm;84;56;SSE;5;24%;12%;3
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;87;58;ESE;4;19%;1%;3
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;ENE;6;29%;1%;3
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;ESE;7;38%;1%;3
Campo;Clouding up;82;47;ENE;11;13%;25%;4
Carlsbad;Increasing clouds;84;54;ESE;6;34%;1%;3
Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;77;51;E;4;50%;3%;3
China Lake;Sunny and very warm;79;44;WSW;4;19%;1%;3
Chino;Sunny and very warm;90;56;SSE;5;17%;2%;3
Concord;Sunny and warm;77;52;SW;4;48%;1%;3
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;89;54;SE;5;16%;1%;3
Crescent City;Showers around;57;49;SE;7;94%;86%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;82;55;SW;5;13%;1%;3
Edwards AFB;Sunny and warm;78;37;SSW;2;16%;1%;3
El Centro;Increasing clouds;86;58;S;3;19%;10%;3
Eureka;Some sunshine;59;49;NW;4;92%;73%;1
Fairfield;Brilliant sunshine;77;50;WSW;5;51%;1%;3
Fresno;Plenty of sun;78;49;NNE;4;48%;1%;3
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;89;56;SSE;3;20%;2%;3
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;78;42;NNE;3;51%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Sunny and very warm;88;60;ESE;5;25%;1%;3
Hayward;Sunny and nice;72;53;SW;5;61%;2%;3
Imperial;Increasing clouds;86;58;S;3;19%;10%;3
Imperial Beach;Increasing clouds;79;59;SE;7;40%;3%;3
Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;78;44;WSW;4;23%;1%;3
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;79;44;NW;4;48%;0%;3
Lincoln;Sunny;75;48;ESE;4;50%;1%;3
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;77;51;WSW;5;49%;1%;3
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;74;48;NNW;7;51%;0%;3
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;SSE;5;21%;2%;3
Los Alamitos;Sunny and very warm;88;57;SSE;5;31%;2%;3
Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;89;60;SE;5;25%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;89;60;SE;5;25%;2%;3
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;78;46;ENE;4;45%;3%;3
Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;65;37;W;5;53%;11%;3
Marysville;Sunshine;75;45;ESE;4;52%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;77;48;SSE;4;43%;1%;3
Merced;Sunny and warm;75;45;NW;3;57%;2%;3
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;75;45;NW;3;57%;2%;3
Miramar Mcas;Increasing clouds;88;58;SE;6;23%;1%;3
Modesto;Sunny and warm;75;47;NNW;2;55%;1%;3
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;SW;4;60%;2%;3
Mojave;Sunny and warm;77;45;WNW;5;18%;1%;3
Montague;Warm with some sun;66;39;NNW;3;55%;33%;2
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;67;51;WSW;4;58%;2%;3
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;66;39;WNW;1;50%;26%;3
Napa County;Plenty of sun;72;46;SW;5;60%;2%;3
Needles;Sunshine;84;56;NE;7;19%;25%;3
North Island;Thickening clouds;80;61;SE;6;40%;2%;3
Oakland;Plenty of sun;68;53;SSW;6;62%;2%;3
Oceanside;Increasing clouds;84;54;ESE;6;34%;1%;3
Ontario;Sunny and very warm;90;56;SSE;5;17%;2%;3
Oroville;Mostly sunny;75;49;E;4;51%;1%;3
Oxnard;Sunny and very warm;78;55;NE;7;41%;1%;3
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;89;61;W;4;14%;2%;3
Palmdale;Sunny and very warm;79;45;SSW;3;15%;1%;3
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;85;39;NE;3;39%;0%;3
Point Mugu;Sunny and very warm;82;53;ENE;7;39%;1%;3
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;80;45;ESE;4;40%;2%;3
Ramona;Increasing clouds;89;50;E;6;19%;1%;3
Redding;Mostly sunny;77;46;SW;2;44%;10%;2
Riverside;Sunny and very warm;88;56;SE;5;18%;1%;3
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;87;52;SE;5;19%;2%;3
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;75;48;S;4;57%;1%;3
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;76;47;SSE;4;52%;1%;3
Salinas;Sunny and delightful;74;49;ESE;9;52%;1%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;87;52;ESE;4;17%;1%;3
San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;WSW;5;62%;2%;3
San Diego;Turning cloudy;81;62;SE;6;41%;2%;3
San Diego Brown;Increasing clouds;86;57;ESE;6;25%;3%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Turning cloudy;86;60;SE;5;24%;1%;3
San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;65;54;WSW;7;74%;2%;3
San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;73;53;SSW;5;57%;2%;3
San Luis Obispo;Sunny and warm;79;47;E;5;48%;0%;3
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;WSW;6;44%;2%;3
Sandberg;Sunshine;76;56;WNW;9;13%;1%;3
Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;SE;5;31%;3%;3
Santa Barbara;Sunny and warm;77;51;NE;5;50%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Sunny and warm;77;49;SSW;5;49%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Sunny and very warm;85;58;E;5;32%;1%;3
Santa Rosa;Sunny;75;49;WNW;4;61%;2%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunlit and very warm;84;44;NE;5;55%;2%;3
Santee;Turning cloudy;89;57;E;5;23%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;65;38;WSW;6;39%;2%;3
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;SSW;3;52%;1%;3
Thermal;Abundant sunshine;88;47;NW;4;22%;3%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;69;30;SSW;4;40%;2%;3
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;WSW;5;17%;3%;3
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;78;47;WNW;3;48%;9%;3
Vacaville;Sunny and warm;78;46;WSW;4;46%;1%;3
Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;88;57;ESE;5;18%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;NW;5;51%;0%;3
Victorville;Sunny and very warm;78;47;S;4;22%;1%;3
Visalia;Sunny and warm;77;43;SSE;3;56%;0%;3
Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;NE;4;53%;1%;3
