CA Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;67;31;S;5;51%;0%;2

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;58;45;E;4;88%;0%;2

Auburn;Partly sunny;75;53;E;4;42%;1%;3

Avalon;Sunshine and nice;77;63;WNW;6;30%;0%;4

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;83;52;ESE;4;33%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Periods of sun;76;46;ENE;3;46%;1%;3

Big Bear City;Sunshine;64;32;SW;6;38%;2%;4

Bishop;Partly sunny;75;38;N;4;21%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;66;54;E;4;29%;1%;3

Blythe;Sunny and warm;85;51;ESE;6;23%;0%;3

Burbank;Sunny and very warm;85;58;ENE;4;29%;0%;3

Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;N;6;52%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;72;54;ENE;6;71%;0%;3

Campo;Sunny and warm;81;43;NE;11;16%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, nice;77;47;NE;5;57%;0%;3

Chico;Clouds and sun, nice;76;47;ENE;3;51%;1%;3

China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;79;44;W;4;19%;0%;3

Chino;Sunny and very warm;86;55;ENE;5;26%;2%;3

Concord;Periods of sun, warm;77;48;N;4;43%;1%;3

Corona;Sunny and very warm;89;52;ESE;6;25%;0%;3

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;56;45;E;4;92%;7%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;80;49;SW;6;16%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Sunny and warm;78;38;WSW;3;20%;0%;3

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;NW;3;20%;0%;4

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;56;46;NE;5;90%;0%;2

Fairfield;Periods of sun, nice;76;46;WNW;5;49%;1%;3

Fresno;Partly sunny;79;51;NE;3;38%;0%;3

Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;E;3;44%;0%;3

Hanford;Partly sunny;79;45;NW;3;43%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;ENE;5;54%;0%;3

Hayward;Clouds and sun, nice;72;50;SSW;4;52%;2%;3

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;NW;3;20%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;72;57;NNE;6;60%;0%;3

Lancaster;Sunny and warm;78;42;WNW;5;23%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;81;42;NW;3;37%;0%;3

Lincoln;Partly sunny;75;45;E;4;52%;2%;3

Livermore;Partly sunny;75;47;SW;4;47%;2%;3

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;74;45;ENE;6;64%;0%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;80;55;N;5;47%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;80;53;SSW;5;51%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Sunny;82;57;ESE;5;40%;2%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;82;57;ESE;5;40%;2%;3

Madera;Partly sunny;80;47;ENE;3;43%;2%;3

Mammoth;Rather cloudy;66;37;SSW;5;51%;0%;2

Marysville;Clouds and sun, nice;74;44;ENE;3;52%;1%;3

Mather AFB;Clouds and sun, warm;76;46;ENE;2;43%;0%;2

Merced;Partly sunny;78;44;NNW;2;43%;0%;3

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;78;44;NNW;2;43%;0%;3

Miramar Mcas;Sunny and warm;82;52;NNE;6;35%;0%;4

Modesto;Clouds and sun, warm;77;46;NW;3;48%;0%;3

Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun, nice;71;53;W;3;56%;0%;3

Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;76;43;N;6;19%;1%;3

Montague;Mostly cloudy, warm;65;32;NNE;2;53%;7%;2

Monterey Rabr;Periods of sun;70;49;SE;3;51%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;66;37;ENE;1;51%;0%;2

Napa County;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;WNW;4;57%;1%;3

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;NNW;6;18%;1%;3

North Island;Mostly sunny;74;56;N;6;59%;0%;3

Oakland;Sun and clouds;69;51;W;5;55%;2%;3

Oceanside;Mostly sunny, nice;77;47;NE;5;57%;0%;3

Ontario;Sunny and very warm;86;55;ENE;5;26%;2%;3

Oroville;Partly sunny;74;48;ENE;3;55%;2%;3

Oxnard;Sunny and nice;71;55;N;7;63%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;89;59;W;5;15%;0%;3

Palmdale;Sunny and very warm;78;43;WSW;3;19%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;82;41;SSE;3;36%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;N;5;66%;0%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;81;48;SE;4;35%;2%;3

Ramona;Sunny and very warm;86;45;E;6;30%;2%;4

Redding;Periods of sun;77;45;N;2;46%;0%;3

Riverside;Sunny and very warm;88;53;ENE;5;26%;0%;3

Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;86;46;E;5;25%;2%;4

Sacramento;Clouds and sun, nice;74;44;NNW;3;57%;2%;3

Sacramento International;Periods of sun;76;44;N;2;52%;1%;3

Salinas;Clouds and sun, warm;76;49;ESE;8;46%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;87;52;NE;5;24%;0%;3

San Carlos;Periods of sun, nice;71;48;W;4;60%;2%;3

San Diego;Mostly sunny;76;57;NNE;6;55%;0%;3

San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;79;53;ENE;5;40%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;NNE;5;38%;0%;4

San Francisco;Partly sunny;66;51;WSW;6;64%;2%;3

San Jose;Partly sunny, warm;75;52;WNW;3;55%;0%;3

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;47;NNE;5;51%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;68;55;WNW;3;69%;2%;4

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;73;58;WNW;12;17%;0%;4

Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;SE;5;50%;2%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;ENE;5;61%;2%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;76;49;E;4;55%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;N;4;64%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun, nice;75;44;NE;4;56%;1%;3

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;85;45;E;4;49%;2%;3

Santee;Sunny and very warm;86;52;E;5;32%;1%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;63;31;WSW;5;38%;0%;3

Stockton;Partly sunny;77;47;WNW;3;49%;0%;3

Thermal;Sunny and warm;88;49;NW;4;23%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;66;26;S;4;42%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and warm;80;51;W;5;18%;1%;4

Ukiah;Periods of sun;80;42;E;1;46%;0%;3

Vacaville;Clouds and sun, warm;77;44;N;4;48%;2%;3

Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;85;56;NE;5;30%;2%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;69;47;ENE;4;63%;0%;3

Victorville;Sunshine and warm;78;45;S;5;25%;1%;4

Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;79;45;SSE;3;45%;0%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny;73;48;ENE;4;52%;0%;3

