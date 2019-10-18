CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Showers around;52;29;WNW;14;66%;85%;3
Arcata;A shower in the a.m.;60;44;SE;5;86%;60%;1
Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;68;47;E;5;50%;2%;4
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;NNW;6;42%;2%;4
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;73;50;WSW;5;45%;1%;4
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, cool;73;46;N;8;60%;4%;4
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;66;32;W;7;47%;3%;5
Bishop;Partly sunny;78;41;NNW;8;18%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cold;49;40;ENE;6;66%;27%;4
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;S;5;14%;0%;4
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;NNW;5;33%;1%;4
Camarillo;Sunny and beautiful;76;56;ENE;7;41%;1%;4
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;53;SE;7;67%;2%;4
Campo;Mostly sunny, nice;80;39;WSW;9;24%;1%;5
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;76;50;N;6;60%;2%;4
Chico;Partly sunny, cool;72;46;N;6;52%;15%;4
China Lake;Partly sunny;80;47;WSW;7;21%;0%;4
Chino;Patchy fog, then sun;81;55;NNW;6;39%;2%;4
Concord;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;WSW;9;59%;3%;4
Corona;Patchy fog, then sun;84;51;SSE;6;39%;1%;4
Crescent City;A passing shower;57;45;NE;6;90%;63%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;82;53;WSW;16;22%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;47;WSW;14;29%;0%;4
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;89;55;WSW;3;20%;0%;4
Eureka;A morning shower;59;46;SE;6;86%;60%;1
Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;76;46;W;8;57%;3%;4
Fresno;Partly sunny;75;53;NW;8;52%;0%;4
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;80;55;ESE;4;44%;1%;4
Hanford;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;NNW;5;49%;1%;4
Hawthorne;Sunny and nice;77;62;N;6;50%;1%;4
Hayward;Partial sunshine;68;50;WSW;7;64%;26%;3
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;89;55;WSW;3;20%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;57;SE;7;68%;2%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;49;W;14;29%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;76;49;NNW;11;51%;0%;4
Lincoln;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;ESE;6;52%;3%;4
Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;71;48;WSW;7;58%;26%;4
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;72;51;NW;15;63%;0%;4
Long Beach;Clouds to sun;79;59;NNE;6;47%;1%;4
Los Alamitos;Clouds to sun;78;56;S;5;48%;1%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;NNW;6;41%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;NNW;6;41%;2%;4
Madera;Partly sunny;76;51;NW;7;50%;1%;4
Mammoth;A shower in the a.m.;54;31;NW;12;59%;57%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny, cool;74;46;NNE;6;52%;5%;4
Mather AFB;Cool with some sun;73;49;E;6;59%;13%;4
Merced;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;NW;9;58%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, nice;75;51;NW;9;58%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Some sun;81;55;ESE;6;50%;2%;4
Modesto;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;NW;9;60%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;70;52;WSW;6;69%;2%;3
Mojave;Increasingly windy;73;48;NW;16;24%;1%;4
Montague;A passing shower;59;35;ENE;9;62%;60%;1
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;68;50;WNW;6;64%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Cold with some sun;55;36;NNW;4;69%;30%;2
Napa County;Partly sunny;72;42;NW;10;72%;4%;4
Needles;Sunshine;88;59;SW;6;13%;1%;4
North Island;Partly sunny;74;58;SE;6;66%;2%;4
Oakland;Partly sunny;68;51;W;8;70%;26%;2
Oceanside;Partly sunny;76;50;N;6;60%;2%;4
Ontario;Patchy fog, then sun;81;55;NNW;6;39%;2%;4
Oroville;Partly sunny, cool;72;48;NE;5;51%;9%;4
Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;NW;8;44%;1%;4
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;W;4;16%;0%;4
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;46;WSW;14;27%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, nice;78;43;NW;7;54%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;NNW;8;53%;1%;4
Porterville;Partly sunny;74;47;ESE;5;40%;1%;4
Ramona;Mostly sunny;81;44;ENE;6;42%;3%;5
Redding;Cool with some sun;71;47;N;5;56%;27%;4
Riverside;Patchy fog, then sun;84;55;S;6;37%;1%;4
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;82;48;ESE;6;38%;2%;4
Sacramento;Partly sunny;75;49;WSW;5;54%;2%;4
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;NNE;7;64%;0%;4
Salinas;Partly sunny;68;50;SSW;8;78%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;83;54;NNW;6;37%;1%;4
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;69;52;W;7;62%;4%;2
San Diego;Partly sunny;74;57;W;6;62%;2%;4
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;ESE;6;54%;2%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;SE;5;53%;2%;4
San Francisco;Partly sunny, cool;66;52;WNW;9;66%;26%;2
San Jose;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;W;8;76%;2%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;53;N;14;50%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;71;57;NW;16;57%;2%;4
Sandberg;Increasingly windy;63;50;NNW;23;36%;1%;5
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;79;56;S;5;51%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;53;NW;15;46%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;53;NW;15;53%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;N;6;57%;1%;4
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, cool;71;44;WNW;7;64%;25%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;51;NNW;14;57%;1%;4
Santee;Mostly sunny;82;51;ENE;6;38%;2%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Cool with some sun;54;28;WSW;10;37%;0%;4
Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;76;51;W;7;51%;1%;4
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;WNW;5;21%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;53;24;WNW;10;59%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;W;6;16%;1%;4
Ukiah;Cool with some sun;70;44;WNW;3;62%;26%;4
Vacaville;Partly sunny;76;47;NNW;8;58%;3%;4
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;83;60;N;6;32%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;68;52;NNW;16;66%;0%;4
Victorville;Breezy with sunshine;77;44;W;14;36%;2%;5
Visalia;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;NW;6;57%;0%;4
Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;49;NNW;5;73%;1%;4
