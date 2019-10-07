CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, cool;68;25;NW;7;40%;0%;4
Arcata;Partly sunny;62;38;N;7;70%;4%;4
Auburn;Mostly sunny;82;46;SE;5;29%;0%;4
Avalon;Sunny and cool;75;58;WSW;6;43%;0%;5
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;92;58;ESE;5;24%;0%;5
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;86;49;ENE;5;36%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Sunny and warm;72;38;WSW;6;42%;1%;5
Bishop;Sunny and warm;86;46;WNW;6;16%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;67;44;SE;7;28%;0%;5
Blythe;Sunny and hot;98;64;S;5;14%;0%;5
Burbank;Sunny and warm;85;58;SE;5;37%;0%;5
Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;E;6;59%;0%;5
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;SE;7;67%;0%;5
Campo;Sunlit and warm;86;43;WNW;9;31%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Sunny and nice;77;52;SE;6;59%;0%;5
Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;87;50;N;5;32%;0%;4
China Lake;Sunny and very warm;93;60;SW;7;13%;0%;5
Chino;Sunshine and warm;87;56;SW;7;35%;1%;5
Concord;Mostly sunny;84;49;SW;6;35%;0%;4
Corona;Sunny and warm;90;54;SSE;7;34%;0%;5
Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;42;N;13;82%;11%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;95;66;SW;12;14%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Sunny and very warm;91;56;SW;10;18%;0%;5
El Centro;Hot with sunshine;99;66;W;4;19%;0%;5
Eureka;Partly sunny;61;41;N;8;70%;4%;4
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;84;49;W;8;38%;0%;4
Fresno;Sunny and warm;90;57;NW;5;28%;0%;5
Fullerton;Sunshine;83;60;SE;5;50%;0%;5
Hanford;Sunny and very warm;92;52;NNW;4;35%;1%;5
Hawthorne;Sunny and delightful;77;62;SE;5;61%;0%;5
Hayward;Not as warm;76;49;SW;7;47%;1%;4
Imperial;Hot with sunshine;99;66;W;4;19%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Sunshine, pleasant;75;60;SSE;7;69%;0%;5
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;SW;11;18%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;92;50;NNW;5;26%;0%;5
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;85;46;SE;5;38%;1%;4
Livermore;Sunny and warm;85;47;WSW;7;34%;1%;4
Lompoc;Sunny and nice;73;47;NW;7;66%;0%;5
Long Beach;Sunlit and pleasant;79;62;S;5;55%;0%;5
Los Alamitos;Sunlit and pleasant;79;60;S;6;55%;0%;5
Los Angeles;Sunshine;83;61;SSE;5;49%;2%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunshine;83;61;SSE;5;49%;2%;5
Madera;Sunny and hot;92;52;NW;4;34%;1%;5
Mammoth;More sun than clouds;66;26;NNW;8;44%;3%;4
Marysville;Mostly sunny;86;48;N;5;37%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;87;50;SSE;5;35%;0%;4
Merced;Sunny and warm;90;51;W;4;32%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;90;51;W;4;32%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Abundant sunshine;83;56;SE;6;47%;0%;5
Modesto;Warm with sunshine;89;53;NNW;4;32%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Abundant sunshine;78;51;WSW;5;44%;0%;4
Mojave;Sunny and warm;87;57;W;10;14%;1%;5
Montague;Partly sunny, cooler;68;29;N;7;52%;8%;4
Monterey Rabr;Nice with sunshine;71;50;WSW;5;52%;0%;5
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, nice;70;30;NNW;4;48%;27%;4
Napa County;Mostly sunny;78;43;W;7;56%;0%;4
Needles;Sunny and hot;98;68;S;6;10%;1%;5
North Island;Sunshine and nice;75;60;SSE;7;66%;0%;5
Oakland;Not as warm;72;50;SW;7;55%;1%;4
Oceanside;Sunny and nice;77;52;SE;6;59%;0%;5
Ontario;Sunshine and warm;87;56;SW;7;35%;1%;5
Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;86;51;N;5;34%;1%;4
Oxnard;Sunny and beautiful;73;56;E;6;62%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;99;67;W;5;14%;0%;5
Palmdale;Sunny and warm;88;56;SW;11;19%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;91;44;SW;5;29%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;ESE;7;72%;0%;5
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;91;53;SE;5;24%;2%;5
Ramona;Warm with sunshine;87;47;SE;6;36%;2%;5
Redding;Partly sunny, warm;86;53;N;6;31%;2%;4
Riverside;Sunshine;89;55;SSW;6;38%;0%;5
Riverside March;Sunny;88;50;ESE;7;34%;1%;5
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;85;50;SSW;5;42%;1%;4
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;86;51;SSE;4;40%;0%;4
Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;SW;8;46%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Brilliant sunshine;89;55;SSE;6;33%;0%;5
San Carlos;Sunny and beautiful;76;49;W;6;51%;1%;4
San Diego;Sunny and nice;77;60;SW;6;62%;0%;5
San Diego Brown;Brilliant sunshine;80;56;SSE;6;51%;0%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Nice with sunshine;80;57;SE;6;51%;0%;5
San Francisco;Not as warm;69;51;W;9;59%;1%;4
San Jose;Sunny;82;48;WNW;6;40%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Brilliant sunshine;79;49;SSE;7;45%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and pleasant;70;55;WNW;12;67%;2%;5
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;80;56;W;11;19%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Abundant sunshine;81;59;SSW;6;59%;2%;5
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;ENE;6;66%;1%;5
Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;N;7;54%;0%;5
Santa Monica;Sunlit and pleasant;75;58;E;5;69%;0%;5
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;41;NW;5;48%;0%;4
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sun;88;46;N;6;57%;1%;5
Santee;Sunny;87;55;S;6;36%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;68;35;WSW;9;26%;0%;5
Stockton;Sunny and warm;89;53;W;5;34%;0%;4
Thermal;Sunny and hot;100;64;WNW;5;18%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Nice with sunshine;70;28;SW;9;34%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;95;63;WSW;5;11%;1%;5
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;84;41;WNW;5;38%;0%;4
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;88;53;WSW;5;36%;1%;4
Van Nuys;Sunny;84;58;SSE;5;38%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and pleasant;69;49;NW;6;73%;0%;5
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;87;53;SSW;8;24%;1%;5
Visalia;Sunny and hot;90;52;NNW;4;36%;0%;5
Watsonville;Sunny, not as warm;73;48;SSE;5;52%;0%;4
