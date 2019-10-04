CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;65;29;ENE;4;44%;0%;4
Arcata;Mostly sunny;64;43;ESE;5;70%;0%;4
Auburn;Sunny and nice;77;54;ENE;5;31%;0%;4
Avalon;Sunny, but cool;74;61;W;5;34%;0%;5
Bakersfield;Sunny;82;54;ESE;5;29%;0%;5
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;81;51;NNE;5;36%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Nice with sunshine;70;36;S;6;36%;2%;6
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;81;41;NNW;5;15%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;65;52;ENE;5;29%;0%;5
Blythe;Sunshine;95;62;ESE;5;17%;0%;5
Burbank;Sunny and warm;86;59;E;5;31%;0%;5
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;77;54;E;6;41%;0%;5
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;ENE;6;62%;0%;5
Campo;Sunny and warm;87;47;NE;8;17%;0%;6
Carlsbad;Sunny;77;52;N;6;58%;0%;5
Chico;Abundant sunshine;84;56;NNE;6;31%;0%;4
China Lake;Sunshine;87;52;NW;5;12%;0%;5
Chino;Sunny and warm;88;59;NW;6;29%;0%;5
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;WSW;4;28%;0%;5
Corona;Sunny and very warm;91;56;SSE;6;29%;0%;5
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;63;48;N;9;71%;5%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;SSW;7;15%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Brilliant sunshine;84;45;W;3;20%;0%;5
El Centro;Sunny and warm;95;63;WNW;3;17%;0%;5
Eureka;Mostly sunny;62;44;ESE;6;70%;0%;4
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;WNW;6;33%;0%;4
Fresno;Plenty of sun;82;55;NW;5;36%;0%;5
Fullerton;Sunshine and warm;83;58;N;4;48%;0%;5
Hanford;Sunny;83;46;NNW;4;37%;0%;5
Hawthorne;Sunny;78;60;N;5;55%;0%;5
Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;SSW;5;37%;0%;5
Imperial;Sunny and warm;95;63;WNW;3;17%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Sunny and nice;73;57;NNE;6;62%;0%;5
Lancaster;Sunshine;85;45;W;6;19%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;82;44;NW;8;29%;0%;5
Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;82;47;ENE;5;37%;0%;4
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;WSW;5;30%;0%;5
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;80;46;NNE;6;40%;0%;5
Long Beach;Sunny;80;59;SSE;5;52%;0%;5
Los Alamitos;Sunny;80;57;SSW;5;50%;0%;5
Los Angeles;Sunny;84;61;SSW;5;41%;0%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;84;61;SSW;5;41%;0%;5
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;NNE;4;38%;0%;5
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;64;33;ENE;5;47%;0%;4
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;83;50;N;6;36%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;81;50;ENE;5;34%;0%;4
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;82;47;NW;6;34%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;82;47;NW;6;34%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sun;82;56;ENE;5;41%;0%;5
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;NNW;7;32%;0%;5
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sun;80;56;SW;6;34%;0%;5
Mojave;Sunshine;82;48;NW;6;15%;0%;5
Montague;Mostly sunny, nice;72;35;N;3;44%;2%;4
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;E;6;36%;0%;5
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, cool;67;38;NW;4;42%;0%;4
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;83;44;NW;5;38%;0%;4
Needles;Sunshine and warm;94;63;NNW;7;10%;0%;5
North Island;Sunny and nice;74;59;NE;6;58%;0%;5
Oakland;Sunny and beautiful;77;53;SW;5;43%;0%;5
Oceanside;Sunny;77;52;N;6;58%;0%;5
Ontario;Sunny and warm;88;59;NW;6;29%;0%;5
Oroville;Plenty of sun;83;57;NE;5;35%;0%;4
Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;ENE;6;47%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Warm with sunshine;97;68;W;4;12%;0%;5
Palmdale;Sunny;85;48;SSW;5;19%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;86;43;NE;4;29%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;E;7;58%;0%;5
Porterville;Sunshine;83;51;ESE;5;27%;0%;5
Ramona;Warm with sunshine;87;49;ENE;6;32%;0%;5
Redding;Mostly sunny;85;58;N;10;23%;0%;4
Riverside;Sunny and very warm;91;57;WSW;6;30%;0%;5
Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;90;52;E;5;29%;0%;5
Sacramento;Plenty of sun;82;49;WNW;5;37%;0%;4
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;NW;7;33%;0%;4
Salinas;Plenty of sunshine;81;51;ESE;8;33%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Sunshine;90;57;NW;5;27%;0%;5
San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;SW;6;38%;0%;5
San Diego;Sunny and nice;76;60;NNW;6;57%;0%;5
San Diego Brown;Sunshine;79;54;NE;5;44%;0%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;79;56;NE;5;46%;0%;5
San Francisco;Sunny and nice;73;54;WSW;6;47%;0%;5
San Jose;Plenty of sun;83;55;SW;8;33%;0%;5
San Luis Obispo;Brilliant sunshine;86;51;NNE;8;26%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and beautiful;70;56;WNW;3;61%;0%;5
Sandberg;Sunshine and warm;76;57;NW;11;17%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Plenty of sun;82;58;SSW;5;50%;0%;5
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;77;53;E;6;47%;0%;5
Santa Maria;Sunshine;84;49;NE;7;30%;0%;5
Santa Monica;Nice with sunshine;75;58;ESE;5;59%;0%;5
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;82;46;NNW;5;39%;0%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny and very warm;90;46;ENE;5;40%;0%;5
Santee;Sunshine;86;56;NE;6;32%;0%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sun;65;29;ESE;5;33%;0%;5
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;WNW;5;33%;0%;5
Thermal;Warm with sunshine;97;61;WNW;5;17%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;67;26;E;3;41%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;91;62;WNW;5;11%;0%;5
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;84;45;ENE;2;37%;0%;4
Vacaville;Plenty of sun;86;54;WNW;6;24%;0%;4
Van Nuys;Warm with sunshine;86;59;ESE;5;33%;0%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;N;6;42%;0%;5
Victorville;Sunshine;84;47;S;5;26%;1%;5
Visalia;Sunshine;81;49;N;4;42%;0%;5
Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;NE;5;38%;0%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather