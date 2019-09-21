CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Spotty p.m. showers;69;40;NNW;7;50%;72%;2
Arcata;A shower in the p.m.;67;52;N;5;79%;60%;1
Auburn;Partly sunny;83;55;SE;5;36%;27%;5
Avalon;Partly sunny;83;64;SW;4;29%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Sunshine, very warm;94;64;ESE;5;22%;1%;6
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;86;56;ESE;5;43%;6%;5
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;71;42;SSW;7;36%;3%;7
Bishop;Plenty of sun;87;48;WNW;8;19%;1%;6
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cool;66;50;E;7;41%;27%;5
Blythe;Partly sunny;100;74;SSW;6;13%;3%;6
Burbank;Mostly sunny;92;65;SE;5;24%;1%;6
Camarillo;Partly sunny;85;58;E;6;39%;1%;6
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;81;63;SSE;6;56%;0%;6
Campo;Partly sunny;91;52;NNW;9;20%;0%;7
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;83;61;S;6;49%;0%;6
Chico;Clouds and sun;86;60;N;5;40%;11%;4
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;92;62;SW;7;13%;0%;6
Chino;Mostly sunny;94;63;WSW;6;23%;2%;6
Concord;Partly sunny;87;59;WSW;7;41%;4%;5
Corona;Partly sunny, hot;97;60;S;6;23%;1%;6
Crescent City;A shower in the p.m.;64;51;N;5;90%;59%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;94;66;WSW;7;12%;0%;6
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;90;59;SW;6;16%;0%;6
El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;W;4;17%;0%;7
Eureka;A shower in the p.m.;66;54;N;5;79%;60%;1
Fairfield;Partly sunny;87;56;WSW;8;47%;5%;5
Fresno;Sunny, warm;94;62;NW;4;30%;3%;6
Fullerton;Partly sunny;91;67;SE;4;37%;1%;6
Hanford;Sunshine, very warm;94;58;NNW;4;35%;2%;6
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;85;67;SE;6;46%;1%;6
Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;WSW;7;59%;4%;5
Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;W;4;17%;0%;7
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;79;64;S;6;60%;0%;6
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;91;61;WSW;7;16%;1%;6
Lemoore Nas;Sunny, warm;95;59;NNW;5;29%;2%;6
Lincoln;Partly sunny;87;55;SE;5;44%;5%;5
Livermore;Partly sunny;88;57;SW;7;42%;5%;5
Lompoc;Sunny, pleasant;81;55;NW;7;50%;1%;6
Long Beach;Partly sunny;87;67;SSE;5;44%;0%;6
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;85;64;SSW;9;47%;0%;6
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, hot;90;66;S;5;36%;2%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, hot;90;66;S;5;36%;2%;6
Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;95;58;NW;4;33%;1%;6
Mammoth;Spotty p.m. showers;68;42;NNW;6;52%;74%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny;87;57;S;5;44%;6%;5
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;89;56;S;6;38%;1%;5
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;93;58;W;4;35%;2%;5
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;93;58;W;4;35%;2%;5
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;91;64;SSE;5;33%;0%;6
Modesto;Mostly sunny;91;60;NNW;5;36%;4%;5
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;79;59;W;7;55%;4%;5
Mojave;Mostly sunny;88;59;W;8;12%;0%;6
Montague;An afternoon shower;72;45;NNE;4;57%;69%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;73;57;WNW;7;61%;4%;6
Mount Shasta;Spotty p.m. showers;70;43;NNW;1;55%;72%;3
Napa County;Partly sunny;81;51;W;8;63%;5%;5
Needles;Partly sunny;101;74;S;6;10%;6%;6
North Island;Some sun;80;66;S;6;60%;0%;6
Oakland;Some sun, pleasant;75;59;W;7;63%;4%;5
Oceanside;Partly sunny;83;61;S;6;49%;0%;6
Ontario;Mostly sunny;94;63;WSW;6;23%;2%;6
Oroville;Clouds and sun;85;59;ENE;4;41%;8%;5
Oxnard;Partly sunny;80;60;ESE;6;51%;1%;6
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;101;71;W;5;12%;0%;6
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;90;60;SW;7;15%;1%;6
Paso Robles;Sunny, very warm;95;52;NW;6;31%;2%;6
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;79;58;ESE;7;60%;1%;6
Porterville;Sunny, warm;93;57;SE;5;27%;2%;6
Ramona;Partly sunny;93;56;ESE;7;28%;0%;7
Redding;Mostly cloudy;83;61;NNW;5;42%;21%;4
Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;97;62;SW;6;26%;1%;6
Riverside March;Partly sunny;95;57;ESE;6;24%;2%;7
Sacramento;Partly sunny;88;57;SW;5;47%;5%;5
Sacramento International;Periods of sun;88;55;W;6;45%;5%;5
Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;SW;8;56%;4%;6
San Bernardino;Partly sunny, warm;95;61;SSE;6;23%;1%;6
San Carlos;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;W;7;57%;4%;5
San Diego;Some sun;81;65;SW;6;56%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Some sun;86;62;W;5;39%;0%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;86;65;S;5;40%;0%;6
San Francisco;Partial sunshine;72;58;WNW;8;68%;4%;5
San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;58;NW;7;50%;4%;5
San Luis Obispo;Sunshine;87;54;E;8;38%;1%;6
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;77;61;W;5;56%;2%;6
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;57;W;14;16%;1%;7
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;89;64;SSW;5;40%;0%;6
Santa Barbara;Sunny, comfortable;80;57;NE;5;51%;0%;6
Santa Maria;Sunny, very warm;86;55;SSW;8;38%;1%;6
Santa Monica;Some sun;82;65;ESE;5;51%;1%;6
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;82;51;WNW;6;55%;5%;4
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;95;52;NE;6;52%;2%;6
Santee;Partly sunny;93;61;SW;6;27%;0%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;68;36;SW;9;39%;27%;6
Stockton;Mostly sunny;92;59;WSW;5;40%;4%;5
Thermal;Partly sunny;101;67;NW;6;16%;0%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cool;70;35;SSW;8;43%;27%;6
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, hot;99;72;SW;6;10%;0%;6
Ukiah;Clouds and sun;83;51;WNW;5;48%;8%;4
Vacaville;Partly sunny;90;58;WSW;5;43%;5%;5
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;92;63;SSE;5;28%;2%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny, pleasant;76;52;WNW;6;57%;1%;6
Victorville;Mostly sunny;88;56;S;9;22%;0%;6
Visalia;Sunny, very warm;92;58;NW;4;42%;1%;6
Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;SE;5;59%;4%;6
