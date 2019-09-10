CA Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, cool;72;36;ENE;4;47%;0%;6

Arcata;Partly sunny;67;51;N;6;81%;4%;5

Auburn;Mostly sunny;83;60;NE;5;38%;0%;6

Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;72;61;SW;6;68%;1%;7

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;SE;5;38%;1%;7

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;86;56;ENE;5;41%;0%;6

Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;68;40;ESE;6;55%;3%;8

Bishop;Mostly sunny;82;48;NNW;4;22%;0%;7

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;68;58;ENE;5;42%;0%;7

Blythe;Mostly sunny;97;71;W;5;26%;0%;8

Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;83;63;SE;5;50%;1%;7

Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;78;58;ENE;7;58%;1%;7

Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;76;64;WNW;8;67%;1%;7

Campo;Nice with sunshine;85;53;NE;8;39%;1%;8

Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;78;62;N;8;61%;1%;7

Chico;Mostly sunny;87;59;NNE;5;41%;0%;6

China Lake;Sunny and beautiful;89;60;NNW;4;19%;0%;7

Chino;Low clouds, then sun;84;60;WSW;5;59%;1%;7

Concord;Abundant sunshine;89;59;SW;5;44%;1%;6

Corona;Low clouds, then sun;86;59;SSW;5;57%;1%;7

Crescent City;Partly sunny;67;54;NNE;8;80%;4%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and pleasant;90;65;SE;9;24%;0%;7

Edwards AFB;Sunny and nice;87;54;N;5;27%;0%;7

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;97;68;ESE;5;31%;0%;8

Eureka;Partly sunny;66;52;N;6;83%;4%;5

Fairfield;Sunny;89;56;W;7;47%;1%;6

Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;NNW;5;40%;1%;7

Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;83;64;SSE;5;52%;1%;7

Hanford;Plenty of sun;87;55;NNW;5;41%;2%;7

Hawthorne;Clouds to sun;78;64;SSW;7;61%;1%;7

Hayward;Nice with sunshine;80;55;SW;6;60%;1%;7

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;97;68;ESE;5;31%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;NNW;8;68%;1%;7

Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;87;55;WNW;6;31%;1%;8

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;NW;7;40%;1%;7

Lincoln;Sunny;86;54;ENE;5;45%;0%;6

Livermore;Sunny and warmer;87;55;SW;6;46%;1%;7

Lompoc;Partly sunny;73;50;NNW;10;67%;2%;7

Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;80;64;SSE;7;55%;1%;7

Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;80;63;SW;6;56%;1%;7

Los Angeles;Clouds break;80;64;SSW;6;54%;1%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;80;64;SSW;6;54%;1%;7

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;NNW;5;39%;2%;7

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;72;44;NNW;4;48%;0%;6

Marysville;Mostly sunny;86;54;N;5;45%;0%;6

Mather AFB;Sunny;88;57;SW;6;42%;0%;6

Merced;Sunny;87;55;NW;7;46%;1%;7

Merced (airport);Sunny;87;55;NW;7;46%;1%;7

Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;82;64;N;6;54%;1%;7

Modesto;Sunny;87;58;NW;8;45%;1%;7

Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;SW;7;59%;1%;7

Mojave;Sunny and nice;84;57;NNW;7;27%;0%;8

Montague;Partly sunny, nice;79;45;NNE;3;46%;3%;6

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;57;SE;6;68%;1%;6

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;75;43;NNW;1;48%;1%;6

Napa County;Partly sunny;81;52;W;7;62%;1%;6

Needles;Mostly sunny;97;75;NW;6;22%;0%;7

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;76;65;WNW;7;65%;1%;7

Oakland;Partly sunny;75;56;SSW;7;63%;1%;6

Oceanside;Clouds breaking;78;62;N;8;61%;1%;7

Ontario;Low clouds, then sun;84;60;WSW;5;59%;1%;7

Oroville;Mostly sunny;86;59;ENE;4;48%;0%;6

Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;73;59;E;8;67%;1%;7

Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;98;74;W;5;25%;0%;8

Palmdale;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;WSW;6;28%;1%;8

Paso Robles;Sunny and warmer;89;51;NW;4;48%;2%;7

Point Mugu;Clouds breaking;74;58;ENE;8;69%;1%;7

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;ESE;5;37%;2%;7

Ramona;Sunshine;83;52;NE;6;53%;1%;8

Redding;Mostly sunny;89;60;N;5;33%;0%;6

Riverside;Sunny;87;59;WSW;5;55%;1%;8

Riverside March;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;NW;5;50%;1%;8

Sacramento;Sunshine;87;56;WNW;5;44%;0%;6

Sacramento International;Brilliant sunshine;87;55;W;6;47%;0%;6

Salinas;Partly sunny;76;55;ESE;8;65%;1%;6

San Bernardino;Sunshine;87;59;NW;5;52%;1%;8

San Carlos;Partly sunny;79;54;WSW;7;58%;1%;6

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;WNW;7;58%;1%;7

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;59;WNW;6;63%;1%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;77;61;NW;6;59%;1%;7

San Francisco;Some sun;72;56;SW;7;66%;1%;6

San Jose;Nice with sunshine;82;57;SSW;8;57%;1%;7

San Luis Obispo;Sunshine, pleasant;81;53;ENE;11;50%;2%;7

San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;72;60;WNW;6;68%;1%;7

Sandberg;Sunshine and breezy;77;61;NW;15;34%;1%;8

Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;81;63;SW;6;53%;1%;7

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;73;56;ENE;5;63%;1%;7

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;77;52;NW;10;55%;2%;6

Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;75;62;SSW;7;70%;1%;7

Santa Rosa;Sunny;84;51;WSW;5;54%;1%;6

Santa Ynez;Sunshine;87;48;NE;6;63%;2%;7

Santee;Sunshine;83;60;NW;6;44%;1%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;67;34;ESE;6;43%;0%;7

Stockton;Sunny;89;58;W;6;45%;1%;6

Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;99;70;WNW;5;26%;0%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;71;30;E;3;50%;0%;7

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;94;69;NW;6;21%;0%;8

Ukiah;Warmer;88;52;N;4;45%;0%;6

Vacaville;Sunny;91;57;W;4;43%;0%;6

Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;82;61;SSE;5;54%;1%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;51;NW;9;75%;2%;7

Victorville;Sunlit and beautiful;83;53;SE;5;44%;1%;8

Visalia;Plenty of sun;84;53;N;5;54%;1%;7

Watsonville;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;5;61%;1%;6

