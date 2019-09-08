CA Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partial sunshine;69;38;WNW;5;49%;30%;6

Arcata;Clouds breaking;68;54;E;5;78%;36%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;SSE;6;45%;4%;7

Avalon;Partly sunny;74;62;SSE;6;68%;3%;7

Bakersfield;Sunny and pleasant;86;58;NNW;6;40%;3%;7

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;82;54;SE;5;52%;3%;6

Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;72;37;SW;6;57%;4%;8

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;88;46;NNW;6;17%;0%;7

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;61;47;ESE;7;54%;7%;7

Blythe;Mostly sunny;100;76;S;9;37%;25%;8

Burbank;Partly sunny;83;62;SSE;5;54%;3%;7

Camarillo;Sunshine, pleasant;85;61;WSW;7;49%;3%;8

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;76;63;SE;8;72%;2%;7

Campo;Sunny and nice;87;45;SE;10;31%;1%;8

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;8;65%;2%;7

Chico;Mostly sunny, nice;83;56;NNE;4;47%;5%;6

China Lake;Plenty of sun;94;59;WSW;10;19%;0%;7

Chino;Partly sunny;85;59;SW;7;53%;3%;7

Concord;Sunny;84;59;SW;12;45%;3%;7

Corona;Partly sunny;88;59;SSE;7;51%;3%;7

Crescent City;A shower;66;56;S;8;86%;81%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;97;62;WSW;12;20%;0%;8

Edwards AFB;Brilliant sunshine;90;56;SW;13;26%;0%;8

El Centro;Mostly sunny;101;72;SE;8;42%;0%;8

Eureka;Some sun returning;66;55;E;5;79%;36%;3

Fairfield;Sunny and nice;84;55;WSW;11;51%;2%;7

Fresno;Sunny and pleasant;86;58;NW;10;45%;2%;7

Fullerton;Some sun;82;65;SE;5;56%;2%;7

Hanford;Sunny and pleasant;86;55;NNW;6;43%;2%;7

Hawthorne;Some sun;79;67;ESE;7;61%;2%;7

Hayward;Partly sunny;74;59;WSW;10;64%;5%;6

Imperial;Mostly sunny;101;72;SE;8;42%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;74;64;S;10;72%;1%;8

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;WSW;13;28%;3%;8

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and pleasant;86;52;NNW;10;43%;2%;7

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;82;55;SSE;6;52%;2%;6

Livermore;Sunshine;79;56;WSW;11;56%;5%;7

Lompoc;Breezy with sunshine;71;52;NW;21;72%;1%;7

Long Beach;Partly sunny;81;67;ESE;7;57%;2%;7

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;79;65;SSE;6;65%;2%;7

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;6;56%;3%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;6;56%;3%;7

Madera;Sunny and pleasant;86;55;NW;7;43%;2%;7

Mammoth;Partly sunny;66;44;NW;5;52%;44%;6

Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;83;54;SE;5;53%;3%;6

Mather AFB;Sunshine and nice;84;55;SSE;7;49%;3%;6

Merced;Sunny and nice;85;52;WNW;9;50%;2%;7

Merced (airport);Sunny and nice;85;52;WNW;9;50%;2%;7

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;66;SSE;7;58%;1%;7

Modesto;Sunshine and nice;83;56;NNW;9;48%;3%;7

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;76;58;WSW;12;60%;8%;6

Mojave;Sunny and breezy;84;56;WNW;21;25%;0%;8

Montague;Partial sunshine;72;43;NNW;5;49%;37%;6

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;71;58;WNW;10;70%;27%;6

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;68;42;NNW;2;51%;37%;6

Napa County;Some sun;79;51;W;12;61%;2%;6

Needles;Mostly sunny;102;80;S;9;21%;26%;8

North Island;Partly sunny;76;66;SSE;9;70%;1%;5

Oakland;Partly sunny;73;58;W;11;65%;5%;6

Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;8;65%;2%;7

Ontario;Partly sunny;85;59;SW;7;53%;3%;7

Oroville;Mostly sunny;82;55;E;5;54%;4%;6

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;81;61;SW;8;58%;3%;8

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;99;68;WNW;5;27%;0%;8

Palmdale;Plenty of sun;89;58;WSW;13;26%;3%;8

Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;86;50;NW;11;50%;3%;7

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;82;59;S;8;56%;3%;8

Porterville;Sunny and delightful;85;53;NNW;6;40%;3%;7

Ramona;Sunny;84;54;S;7;59%;1%;8

Redding;Mostly sunny;84;56;W;6;40%;12%;6

Riverside;Plenty of sun;88;60;SSW;7;51%;3%;8

Riverside March;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;SE;7;51%;3%;8

Sacramento;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;S;6;52%;1%;6

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;83;57;S;5;52%;1%;6

Salinas;Some sun;73;58;SW;12;69%;27%;6

San Bernardino;Abundant sunshine;88;58;S;6;50%;3%;8

San Carlos;Partly sunny;74;59;WNW;11;60%;8%;6

San Diego;Partly sunny;76;67;SSW;8;62%;1%;5

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;77;60;S;7;65%;1%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;77;64;SSE;7;67%;1%;7

San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;58;WNW;14;67%;8%;6

San Jose;Partly sunny;76;59;WNW;11;62%;8%;6

San Luis Obispo;Abundant sunshine;78;53;NNW;15;55%;1%;7

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;60;NW;16;67%;3%;7

Sandberg;Sunny and windy;76;51;NW;23;38%;3%;8

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;81;64;S;6;56%;2%;7

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;55;N;14;57%;3%;8

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;76;52;NW;13;62%;1%;7

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;76;65;E;7;73%;3%;7

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;79;52;WNW;8;55%;4%;6

Santa Ynez;Sunny;85;49;N;7;69%;2%;8

Santee;Brilliant sunshine;84;61;SSW;7;48%;0%;8

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine, but cool;64;30;WSW;9;37%;2%;7

Stockton;Nice with sunshine;84;57;WSW;9;48%;3%;7

Thermal;Mostly sunny;101;72;WNW;7;32%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;66;26;WSW;9;48%;4%;7

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;98;67;WSW;7;20%;0%;8

Ukiah;Partly sunny;80;50;WNW;9;49%;9%;6

Vacaville;Sunny and nice;86;56;WSW;7;45%;1%;7

Van Nuys;Some sun;83;62;SSE;6;55%;3%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and breezy;68;51;NNW;21;79%;1%;7

Victorville;Sunny and nice;86;54;SW;8;38%;2%;8

Visalia;Sunny and nice;84;52;NW;8;56%;2%;7

Watsonville;Partly sunny;74;56;W;6;67%;12%;6

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather