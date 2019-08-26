CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Very hot;97;54;S;4;21%;3%;8
Arcata;Some sun;71;55;NW;4;65%;0%;6
Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;SE;5;25%;5%;8
Avalon;Some sun;79;63;SSE;5;54%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;NE;5;24%;0%;9
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;SE;5;35%;4%;8
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;83;49;SW;6;39%;0%;10
Bishop;Mostly sunny;101;61;W;6;16%;13%;9
Blue Canyon;Lots of sun, warm;86;70;ENE;5;31%;4%;8
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;112;84;SSW;7;29%;0%;9
Burbank;Mostly sunny;90;67;SSE;5;47%;0%;9
Camarillo;Partly sunny;80;64;S;6;63%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;75;65;SE;7;75%;0%;8
Campo;Mostly sunny;96;58;E;8;31%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;65;SSE;7;70%;0%;8
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;SE;4;29%;3%;7
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;WSW;4;19%;4%;9
Chino;Sunshine and warm;94;63;WSW;6;43%;0%;9
Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;96;65;SW;9;38%;1%;8
Corona;Mostly sunny;96;63;W;6;43%;0%;9
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;64;54;SSW;3;83%;4%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;110;79;WSW;8;19%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;105;70;SW;6;19%;0%;9
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;111;83;SE;6;34%;0%;9
Eureka;Some sun;68;55;W;4;68%;0%;6
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;94;60;WSW;11;39%;2%;8
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;NW;6;27%;13%;8
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSE;5;55%;0%;9
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;104;68;NW;5;29%;8%;8
Hawthorne;Partly sunny, nice;81;68;SSE;7;64%;0%;8
Hayward;Mostly sunny;84;61;WSW;7;52%;0%;8
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;111;83;SE;6;34%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;66;SSW;8;74%;0%;8
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;SW;7;19%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;NW;7;24%;5%;8
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;100;66;SSE;5;32%;4%;8
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;97;62;WSW;7;32%;1%;8
Lompoc;Partly sunny;74;55;NNW;8;74%;1%;8
Long Beach;Partly sunny;84;69;SSE;7;58%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;82;66;SSW;6;63%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;87;67;S;5;55%;0%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;87;67;S;5;55%;0%;8
Madera;Mostly sunny;105;68;NW;6;27%;14%;8
Mammoth;Very hot;97;61;SW;5;22%;2%;7
Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;64;SSE;4;33%;4%;8
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;SSE;7;32%;0%;8
Merced;Mostly sunny;102;69;NW;7;26%;14%;8
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;102;69;NW;7;26%;14%;8
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;85;65;SSE;6;59%;0%;8
Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;N;8;25%;12%;8
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;86;66;N;8;52%;0%;7
Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;W;6;19%;2%;9
Montague;Very hot;103;62;NNW;3;23%;2%;7
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;75;60;WNW;6;61%;0%;7
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;96;57;SSE;1;28%;3%;7
Napa County;Mostly sunny;85;57;WSW;10;59%;1%;8
Needles;Very hot;116;90;SW;6;21%;8%;9
North Island;Partly sunny;76;68;S;7;71%;0%;8
Oakland;Mostly sunny;77;61;WSW;8;62%;0%;8
Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;65;SSE;7;70%;0%;8
Ontario;Sunshine and warm;94;63;WSW;6;43%;0%;9
Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;SE;4;34%;3%;8
Oxnard;Partly sunny;75;64;SSE;7;72%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;111;85;WNW;6;25%;0%;9
Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;SW;9;19%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;101;58;SSW;7;28%;0%;9
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;75;60;S;7;77%;0%;8
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;SSE;5;27%;5%;8
Ramona;Mostly sunny;93;60;SSE;6;47%;0%;9
Redding;Very hot;107;72;SSW;5;25%;3%;7
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;97;64;WSW;6;42%;0%;9
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;98;62;SSE;6;37%;0%;9
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;99;62;S;5;37%;5%;8
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;SSE;6;38%;4%;8
Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;NNW;8;58%;0%;8
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;98;64;SW;6;38%;0%;9
San Carlos;Partly sunny;84;60;W;7;53%;0%;7
San Diego;Some sun;78;67;SW;6;64%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;64;SW;6;70%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;65;S;6;67%;0%;8
San Francisco;Partly sunny;73;60;WSW;9;64%;0%;7
San Jose;Mostly sunny;89;64;NNW;8;46%;0%;8
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;82;56;W;7;58%;0%;8
San Nicolas Island;Some sun;74;62;WNW;10;69%;0%;8
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;WSW;13;23%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSW;5;57%;0%;9
Santa Barbara;Some sun;77;59;SE;6;71%;0%;8
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;78;56;NW;6;64%;0%;8
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;78;66;SE;6;73%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;85;56;WSW;5;50%;1%;8
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;97;56;NE;5;65%;0%;8
Santee;Mostly sunny;90;65;WSW;6;50%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Lots of sun, warm;84;50;W;5;32%;9%;8
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;64;WNW;6;31%;6%;8
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;112;82;NW;7;29%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and warm;92;46;S;4;34%;7%;8
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;107;79;SW;6;22%;1%;9
Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;102;61;W;5;33%;1%;8
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;SW;6;34%;2%;8
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;90;65;SSE;6;47%;0%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;53;NNW;5;82%;1%;8
Victorville;Mostly sunny;100;65;SSW;7;29%;0%;9
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;NW;5;39%;9%;8
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;77;57;SSW;6;59%;0%;8
