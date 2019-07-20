CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sun;93;52;SW;5;28%;0%;10
Arcata;Sunshine;68;57;NNW;7;74%;0%;10
Auburn;Plenty of sun;92;67;SE;5;36%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;76;63;W;6;56%;1%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;101;73;NNE;6;27%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;95;65;SE;6;42%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;82;50;SW;7;35%;0%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;102;61;WNW;7;17%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;77;64;ENE;6;45%;0%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny;110;82;SSW;9;29%;0%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;88;65;SE;6;46%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;75;60;ESE;7;68%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;73;60;W;8;79%;1%;10
Campo;Partly sunny;97;58;NNW;9;28%;6%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;76;64;WSW;8;71%;1%;10
Chico;Sunny and seasonable;96;69;ESE;5;35%;0%;10
China Lake;Partly sunny;108;75;SW;7;16%;0%;11
Chino;Partly sunny, warm;94;65;WSW;7;40%;0%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;87;61;SW;10;47%;0%;11
Corona;Partly sunny, warm;96;63;WNW;7;41%;0%;11
Crescent City;Sunny;64;54;SSE;5;86%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;108;78;WSW;7;16%;1%;11
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;103;70;SW;10;16%;0%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny;108;82;SE;7;39%;3%;11
Eureka;Sunny;65;57;NE;7;76%;0%;10
Fairfield;Plenty of sun;85;57;WSW;11;54%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny;99;72;NW;5;34%;0%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;85;66;SSW;5;54%;0%;10
Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;99;66;WNW;4;34%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;74;64;SSW;8;70%;0%;10
Hayward;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;WSW;7;65%;0%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny;108;82;SE;7;39%;3%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;71;63;NW;11;77%;11%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny;101;72;WSW;11;16%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;99;65;NW;6;37%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;95;64;SSE;5;41%;0%;10
Livermore;Mostly sunny;88;57;WSW;7;48%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;69;54;NNW;9;78%;0%;6
Long Beach;Partly sunny;81;65;SSW;7;60%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;82;64;SSW;7;55%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;82;64;S;5;55%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;82;64;S;5;55%;0%;10
Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;98;65;NW;5;38%;0%;11
Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;91;58;WSW;6;29%;2%;10
Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;SSE;4;41%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;S;6;42%;1%;10
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;97;63;WNW;5;42%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;97;63;WNW;5;42%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;81;65;WNW;8;61%;5%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny;96;65;NNW;7;40%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Clouds break;78;60;N;8;64%;0%;10
Mojave;Partly sunny;100;70;W;10;15%;0%;12
Montague;Sunny;98;61;N;4;27%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Clouds, then sun;67;56;WNW;6;72%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Sunshine;90;56;N;1;36%;0%;10
Napa County;Sunny and beautiful;75;56;SSW;10;70%;0%;11
Needles;Partly sunny;114;87;SW;8;16%;0%;11
North Island;Partly sunny, cool;73;64;WNW;11;72%;8%;10
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;SW;8;75%;0%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny;76;64;WSW;8;71%;1%;10
Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;94;65;WSW;7;40%;0%;11
Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;96;68;ESE;4;39%;0%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;60;W;9;77%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, warm;111;82;WNW;6;20%;1%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;100;72;SW;11;16%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;88;52;S;8;53%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;58;WNW;9;82%;0%;10
Porterville;Partly sunny;99;67;SSE;5;34%;0%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny;92;59;ESE;7;47%;3%;12
Redding;Warm with sunshine;99;71;SSE;7;30%;0%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;97;64;W;7;41%;0%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;96;61;SSW;7;39%;0%;11
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;SSW;5;45%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;SSE;7;48%;0%;10
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;70;56;NNW;8;72%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;98;64;SW;6;36%;0%;11
San Carlos;Clouds to sun;76;56;WSW;7;63%;0%;10
San Diego;Partly sunny;75;66;NW;8;62%;8%;10
San Diego Brown;Some sun;76;62;WNW;8;74%;10%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;WNW;8;68%;6%;11
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;WSW;10;72%;0%;10
San Jose;Clouds break;82;59;N;8;64%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;74;54;WNW;7;66%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;69;57;WNW;12;70%;0%;10
Sandberg;Partly sunny;89;69;WNW;12;26%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;64;SSW;6;52%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;71;57;SSE;6;76%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;54;NW;7;74%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;72;63;ESE;7;77%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Clouds break;79;51;SSW;5;64%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, humid;90;55;N;6;75%;0%;10
Santee;Partly sunny;86;65;NW;7;45%;4%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;80;51;SW;6;39%;25%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny;94;63;WNW;6;43%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;110;80;E;7;27%;2%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;84;45;S;6;44%;0%;11
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;107;77;SW;7;16%;2%;12
Ukiah;Sunlit and warm;96;58;WNW;4;38%;0%;10
Vacaville;Sunny and seasonable;93;61;SW;7;45%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;88;63;SSE;6;46%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;64;52;NNW;6;84%;0%;6
Victorville;Partly sunny;99;65;SSW;8;25%;0%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;97;66;WSW;4;46%;0%;11
Watsonville;Clouds breaking;68;55;SW;6;73%;0%;10
_____
