CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;86;49;SW;8;36%;0%;11
Arcata;Partly sunny;69;57;SSE;7;78%;34%;4
Auburn;Mostly sunny;88;63;SSE;5;40%;0%;11
Avalon;Some sun;74;61;W;6;60%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;97;69;NNW;6;33%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;92;63;SSE;6;48%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;78;47;SW;7;40%;0%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;99;59;SW;8;17%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;73;61;ENE;6;43%;0%;12
Blythe;Mostly sunny;111;82;SSW;6;14%;5%;12
Burbank;Sunny;86;63;SSE;5;49%;0%;11
Camarillo;Clouds breaking;76;61;SE;7;66%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;72;59;S;6;78%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;91;53;NW;10;28%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;76;63;SSW;7;68%;0%;11
Chico;Partly sunny;92;66;ESE;6;38%;0%;11
China Lake;Plenty of sun;104;71;WSW;5;16%;0%;12
Chino;Sunny and warm;90;64;WSW;7;44%;0%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny;87;62;SW;12;50%;0%;11
Corona;Warm with sunshine;92;62;W;7;45%;0%;12
Crescent City;Partly sunny;67;55;SSE;6;83%;44%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;105;75;WSW;8;17%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;99;65;SW;8;19%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny;109;77;W;4;16%;2%;12
Eureka;Periods of sun;67;57;ESE;7;80%;21%;4
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;86;59;WSW;13;54%;0%;11
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;96;70;NW;7;39%;0%;11
Fullerton;Clouds breaking;84;66;SSE;5;55%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunny and warm;96;65;NW;6;36%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Turning sunny;75;65;SSW;7;67%;0%;11
Hayward;Partly sunny;73;60;WSW;9;70%;0%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny;109;77;W;4;16%;2%;12
Imperial Beach;Clouds to sun;71;62;NNW;8;75%;0%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;98;68;WSW;9;18%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;97;64;NW;9;39%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;92;62;SSE;5;43%;0%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny;83;59;WSW;9;54%;0%;11
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;NNW;10;80%;0%;7
Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;80;65;SSW;6;61%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;80;64;SSW;6;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;82;63;SSW;6;54%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;82;63;SSW;6;54%;0%;11
Madera;Sunshine;95;62;NW;7;39%;0%;11
Mammoth;Some sunshine;83;51;SW;9;38%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny;93;61;SSE;5;42%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;91;60;SSE;7;50%;1%;11
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;NNW;9;48%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;94;64;NNW;9;48%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;81;64;WNW;6;59%;0%;11
Modesto;Sunny;92;64;NNW;11;44%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;78;62;WNW;11;66%;0%;10
Mojave;Plenty of sun;96;67;NW;8;16%;0%;12
Montague;Partly sunny;90;56;NNW;8;34%;4%;11
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;69;57;WNW;8;72%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;83;54;NNW;2;45%;2%;11
Napa County;Some sun;78;57;WSW;13;68%;0%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;113;86;WSW;7;10%;1%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;73;65;NW;8;70%;0%;11
Oakland;Some sun;70;59;WSW;10;74%;0%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;76;63;SSW;7;68%;0%;11
Ontario;Sunny and warm;90;64;WSW;7;44%;0%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny;92;66;ESE;5;39%;1%;11
Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;72;60;SE;8;74%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;110;81;WNW;6;17%;1%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;97;68;SW;9;21%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;94;57;NW;6;47%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Clouds breaking;72;58;ENE;8;81%;0%;8
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;96;64;NNE;6;35%;0%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;89;57;NNE;6;45%;0%;12
Redding;Partly sunny;94;68;WNW;7;36%;0%;11
Riverside;Plenty of sun;93;62;W;7;44%;0%;12
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;NW;7;42%;0%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;90;58;SSW;6;47%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;91;61;SSE;7;55%;0%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;74;57;WNW;10;67%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Sunshine;94;62;WSW;6;40%;0%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny;74;60;W;10;65%;0%;10
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;74;65;WNW;7;63%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;NW;7;68%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;WNW;7;67%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;67;58;W;12;76%;0%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;78;60;NNW;10;69%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Clouds, then sun;77;57;SE;10;64%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Some sun;70;57;WNW;14;70%;0%;7
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;NW;11;29%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;81;63;SW;6;54%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Clouds to sun;74;60;NNE;6;69%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Turning sunny;74;57;W;9;72%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;74;63;SSE;7;73%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;77;55;WSW;7;66%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;91;56;NNW;7;72%;0%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;86;63;WNW;6;38%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;76;46;WSW;7;38%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny;91;61;W;8;44%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;111;80;NW;6;17%;1%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, nice;79;41;WSW;7;39%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;105;77;W;7;13%;1%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;88;59;NW;5;44%;5%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;92;62;SW;8;49%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;85;62;SSE;6;50%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;64;54;NW;8;88%;0%;7
Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;95;61;SSW;7;28%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and warm;95;64;NNW;6;50%;0%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;74;57;S;6;64%;0%;11
_____
