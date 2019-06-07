CA Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, cool;66;34;ENE;7;36%;0%;11

Arcata;Mostly sunny;66;48;NE;9;58%;3%;11

Auburn;Sunshine and warmer;84;62;E;18;33%;1%;11

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;71;59;S;6;68%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;89;63;SE;5;33%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, windy;90;61;NNW;17;22%;1%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;70;41;E;7;52%;0%;13

Bishop;Sunny and pleasant;84;49;NNW;8;18%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;55;ENE;17;23%;2%;12

Blythe;Plenty of sun;101;72;S;6;19%;0%;12

Burbank;Partly sunny;82;62;SE;5;54%;0%;11

Camarillo;Partly sunny;75;59;ENE;7;56%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;69;57;SE;5;75%;0%;11

Campo;Mostly sunny;86;51;NE;10;36%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny, nice;73;61;SSE;6;67%;0%;11

Chico;Mostly sunny, windy;88;63;NE;19;21%;2%;11

China Lake;Sunny and pleasant;92;65;N;7;18%;0%;12

Chino;Mostly sunny;86;63;W;6;53%;0%;12

Concord;Sunny and warm;91;60;W;18;19%;2%;11

Corona;Mostly sunny;89;59;WSW;6;53%;0%;12

Crescent City;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;52;NNW;15;66%;4%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;94;66;ENE;10;15%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Sunshine;91;57;SE;8;16%;0%;12

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;101;67;SE;4;26%;0%;12

Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;48;NNE;11;61%;3%;11

Fairfield;Windy with sunshine;89;62;NNW;24;26%;2%;11

Fresno;Sunshine;89;65;NNW;6;24%;0%;11

Fullerton;Partly sunny;81;63;SSE;4;54%;0%;11

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;NW;6;38%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;74;62;SSE;6;63%;0%;11

Hayward;Sunny and warmer;84;57;WSW;16;36%;2%;11

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;101;67;SE;4;26%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;70;62;SSE;8;71%;0%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;90;60;NW;7;24%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;89;56;NW;10;22%;1%;11

Lincoln;Windy with sunshine;88;59;ENE;19;28%;1%;11

Livermore;Windy with sunshine;88;56;WNW;19;26%;2%;11

Lompoc;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;54;NNE;8;43%;2%;11

Long Beach;Partly sunny;77;61;SSE;6;58%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;76;61;SSW;6;62%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;79;62;S;5;57%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;79;62;S;5;57%;0%;11

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;NW;6;40%;1%;11

Mammoth;Mostly sunny, cool;67;39;ENE;8;35%;0%;11

Marysville;Mostly sunny, windy;88;60;N;19;27%;1%;11

Mather AFB;Windy with sunshine;90;62;N;18;21%;0%;11

Merced;Sunshine;88;59;NNW;10;26%;1%;11

Merced (airport);Sunshine;88;59;NNW;10;26%;1%;11

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;78;61;SSE;5;58%;0%;11

Modesto;Sunshine;90;62;WNW;12;21%;1%;11

Moffett Nas;Sunny and warmer;87;61;WNW;10;30%;2%;11

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;NNW;9;22%;0%;12

Montague;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;39;NNE;9;29%;2%;11

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;54;S;7;50%;2%;11

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, cool;71;43;NNW;4;31%;3%;11

Napa County;Warmer with sunshine;86;57;NW;20;24%;0%;11

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;103;79;N;5;14%;2%;12

North Island;Partly sunny;70;61;SSE;7;71%;0%;11

Oakland;Sunny and warm;81;57;WSW;16;38%;2%;11

Oceanside;Partly sunny, nice;73;61;SSE;6;67%;0%;11

Ontario;Mostly sunny;86;63;W;6;53%;0%;12

Oroville;Mostly sunny, windy;89;64;ENE;19;23%;3%;11

Oxnard;Partly sunny;71;60;ENE;6;62%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Sunlit and very warm;101;74;W;6;19%;0%;12

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;91;58;SW;10;14%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;93;53;N;5;26%;2%;11

Point Mugu;Some sun;71;58;NE;7;71%;0%;7

Porterville;Mostly sunny;88;58;ESE;5;42%;0%;11

Ramona;Mostly sunny;83;55;SW;5;53%;0%;12

Redding;Mostly sunny, windy;88;65;N;17;17%;3%;11

Riverside;Mostly sunny;90;60;WSW;6;48%;0%;12

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;88;58;W;6;50%;0%;12

Sacramento;Sunny and windy;87;60;N;19;26%;1%;11

Sacramento International;Sunny and windy;89;62;NNW;19;22%;1%;11

Salinas;Sunny and warmer;81;57;SE;8;38%;2%;11

San Bernardino;Brilliant sunshine;90;61;WSW;6;48%;0%;12

San Carlos;Sunny and nice;82;55;W;8;37%;0%;11

San Diego;Partly sunny;71;61;SW;6;68%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;75;60;SW;6;63%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;73;59;SSE;6;65%;0%;11

San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;WSW;10;44%;2%;11

San Jose;Sunny and warmer;87;60;W;11;31%;2%;11

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;81;55;NNE;10;33%;2%;11

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;68;57;SW;7;65%;0%;6

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;79;60;NW;15;23%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;78;61;SSW;6;59%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;72;56;ENE;6;59%;1%;11

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;55;NE;9;37%;1%;11

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;61;ESE;6;66%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Sunny and warmer;87;56;N;8;31%;2%;11

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, warm;90;51;NE;6;56%;1%;12

Santee;Partly sunny;80;58;W;6;44%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;63;35;E;8;36%;0%;12

Stockton;Sunny and breezy;91;60;WNW;16;26%;1%;11

Thermal;Sunny and hot;102;71;WNW;8;19%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and cool;64;32;E;9;30%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;96;69;W;7;20%;2%;12

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;52;NNE;5;27%;2%;11

Vacaville;Sunshine and windy;91;66;N;19;17%;2%;11

Van Nuys;Some sun;81;60;SSE;5;52%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;53;NE;9;52%;2%;11

Victorville;Sunny and nice;87;56;SSE;6;36%;0%;12

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;N;5;32%;0%;11

Watsonville;Warm with sunshine;80;53;ESE;6;42%;2%;11

