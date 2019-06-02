CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;81;47;NW;5;38%;0%;11

Arcata;Sunny;63;51;NNW;7;79%;0%;10

Auburn;Sunshine;84;62;SE;5;60%;10%;11

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;64;56;W;7;81%;0%;6

Bakersfield;Sunshine and warm;93;69;ESE;6;36%;9%;11

Beale AFB;Sunny and very warm;91;63;SE;4;55%;7%;11

Big Bear City;A t-storm around;63;41;NW;7;62%;44%;12

Bishop;Sun and some clouds;83;55;WNW;5;34%;55%;12

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;71;59;ENE;5;57%;29%;11

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;97;68;SSW;5;22%;0%;12

Burbank;Low clouds breaking;76;58;S;5;68%;3%;11

Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;69;57;N;8;70%;5%;6

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;66;55;WNW;6;77%;8%;7

Campo;A t-storm around;77;49;SW;8;57%;42%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;69;57;W;7;72%;7%;6

Chico;Sunny and very warm;92;68;E;5;48%;7%;11

China Lake;Partly sunny;92;68;WNW;6;23%;13%;12

Chino;Low clouds breaking;78;57;WSW;6;67%;7%;11

Concord;Sunny;83;56;SSW;10;53%;0%;11

Corona;Low clouds breaking;80;56;WSW;6;68%;5%;11

Crescent City;Sunny;60;51;N;11;81%;3%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;93;69;WSW;8;24%;7%;12

Edwards AFB;Sunny;90;63;SW;6;31%;6%;12

El Centro;Sunny;96;68;SSW;5;32%;4%;12

Eureka;Sunny;61;51;NNW;8;82%;0%;10

Fairfield;Sunny;82;56;WSW;10;68%;0%;11

Fresno;Plenty of sun;91;70;NW;6;42%;18%;11

Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;74;60;SSE;5;61%;0%;8

Hanford;Sunny and very warm;93;66;NNW;5;43%;10%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;68;60;SW;7;68%;1%;7

Hayward;Sunny and nice;74;55;WSW;8;70%;0%;11

Imperial;Sunny;96;68;SSW;5;32%;4%;12

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;69;61;NW;9;67%;6%;6

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;90;64;WSW;7;32%;3%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;94;66;NNW;8;42%;4%;11

Lincoln;Sunny and very warm;90;61;SSE;5;60%;5%;11

Livermore;Warm with sunshine;83;56;WSW;7;57%;0%;11

Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;68;53;NNW;8;78%;1%;6

Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;71;59;SW;7;64%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;72;59;SW;6;65%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;72;59;SSW;5;70%;2%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;72;59;SSW;5;70%;2%;8

Madera;Sunny and very warm;93;66;NW;5;48%;11%;11

Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;81;49;NW;6;36%;0%;11

Marysville;Sunny and very warm;91;62;SSE;5;58%;7%;11

Mather AFB;Sunshine;89;59;S;6;54%;3%;11

Merced;Sunny and very warm;91;65;WNW;7;48%;9%;11

Merced (airport);Sunny and very warm;91;65;WNW;7;48%;9%;11

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;73;61;NNW;6;64%;9%;6

Modesto;Sunshine;92;64;N;7;47%;4%;11

Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;75;58;NNW;8;67%;0%;11

Mojave;Mostly sunny;86;63;WNW;7;28%;6%;12

Montague;Partly sunny, warm;88;48;N;5;36%;1%;11

Monterey Rabr;Sunshine;66;53;NW;6;74%;0%;11

Mount Shasta;A t-storm around;83;50;NNW;3;38%;40%;11

Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;SW;10;75%;0%;11

Needles;Sunny;99;74;W;5;15%;8%;12

North Island;Low clouds breaking;69;61;NW;9;68%;6%;6

Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;68;55;SW;8;78%;0%;11

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;69;57;W;7;72%;7%;6

Ontario;Low clouds breaking;78;57;WSW;6;67%;7%;11

Oroville;Warm with sunshine;91;66;ESE;5;54%;8%;11

Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;65;57;SW;8;76%;5%;6

Palm Springs;Sunshine;98;73;WNW;6;26%;14%;12

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;90;62;SW;8;30%;25%;12

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;88;57;S;7;55%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;66;55;SW;8;85%;5%;6

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;ESE;5;45%;12%;11

Ramona;Low clouds breaking;76;55;NW;6;65%;10%;11

Redding;Partly sunny and hot;97;64;W;6;39%;4%;11

Riverside;Low clouds breaking;82;57;SW;7;60%;7%;11

Riverside March;Low clouds breaking;81;55;WSW;7;61%;8%;11

Sacramento;Sunlit and very warm;89;59;SSW;6;60%;3%;11

Sacramento International;Sunny and very warm;91;60;SSE;6;55%;2%;11

Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;70;56;NNW;8;71%;0%;11

San Bernardino;Low clouds breaking;82;56;SW;5;60%;7%;11

San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;WSW;7;70%;0%;11

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;70;61;NW;7;66%;6%;6

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;70;59;NW;7;67%;6%;6

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;70;59;NW;7;69%;9%;6

San Francisco;Sunny;66;54;WSW;10;79%;0%;11

San Jose;Abundant sunshine;79;58;N;7;68%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;72;55;NW;8;72%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;65;56;W;10;69%;5%;6

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;NW;13;47%;5%;12

Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;72;59;SSW;6;64%;2%;7

Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;69;58;N;6;80%;5%;6

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;72;55;NNW;9;73%;2%;11

Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;66;59;SW;6;77%;3%;7

Santa Rosa;Nice with sunshine;75;52;SSW;6;77%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;84;55;NNW;7;87%;2%;11

Santee;Low clouds breaking;76;60;NW;6;50%;10%;9

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;69;46;WSW;6;56%;53%;12

Stockton;Sunny and very warm;91;60;WNW;7;52%;0%;11

Thermal;Brilliant sunshine;100;71;NNW;8;26%;13%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;72;43;N;4;58%;39%;12

Twentynine Palms;Sunshine;93;70;W;6;24%;12%;12

Ukiah;Warm with sunshine;92;56;WNW;5;45%;2%;11

Vacaville;Sunshine and warm;89;58;SW;7;55%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;75;57;S;6;71%;4%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;63;52;NNW;7;84%;1%;6

Victorville;Sunny and nice;84;57;SW;6;43%;7%;12

Visalia;Sunny and very warm;92;67;NNW;5;48%;14%;11

Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;69;53;SW;6;78%;0%;11

