CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A passing shower;63;43;W;6;52%;89%;11
Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;48;NNW;10;71%;72%;7
Auburn;A shower or two;70;48;S;5;66%;88%;4
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;62;52;WSW;7;81%;30%;6
Bakersfield;A shower or two;82;54;N;7;37%;68%;8
Beale AFB;A shower or two;76;53;SSE;8;59%;88%;5
Big Bear City;Periods of sun, cold;56;34;SW;8;61%;32%;13
Bishop;Spotty showers;71;46;WSW;9;37%;69%;11
Blue Canyon;A few showers;53;38;SSE;7;74%;94%;6
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;S;9;21%;0%;11
Burbank;Turning sunny, cool;68;55;S;6;70%;33%;10
Camarillo;An afternoon shower;66;54;SE;8;70%;55%;6
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;63;53;W;5;80%;31%;7
Campo;Turning sunny, cool;66;45;W;9;66%;29%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;67;56;SW;6;73%;31%;6
Chico;A shower or two;77;53;SSE;6;49%;93%;6
China Lake;Clouds and sun;81;55;SW;12;32%;37%;12
Chino;Turning sunny, cool;70;53;SW;8;63%;30%;11
Concord;Clouds and sun, cool;73;53;SSW;8;53%;30%;11
Corona;Turning sunny, cool;72;54;WSW;8;62%;30%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny;57;48;NNW;18;80%;74%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;83;53;WSW;11;27%;8%;12
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;77;51;SW;15;37%;19%;12
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;W;8;28%;1%;11
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;59;48;NNW;12;72%;75%;7
Fairfield;Cool with some sun;72;51;SW;8;63%;76%;10
Fresno;Brief showers;79;52;ENE;7;52%;75%;8
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;69;59;SSW;5;64%;31%;8
Hanford;A shower or two;82;53;S;6;43%;67%;8
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;67;58;SSW;6;67%;32%;6
Hayward;Clouds and sun, cool;66;53;SW;9;67%;31%;11
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;W;8;28%;1%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;67;57;WSW;7;66%;33%;7
Lancaster;Cool with some sun;74;50;SW;16;44%;31%;12
Lemoore Nas;A shower or two;82;51;WSW;9;48%;67%;8
Lincoln;A shower or two;75;53;S;6;64%;88%;6
Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;70;51;SW;8;66%;31%;11
Lompoc;A shower or two;65;52;NNW;7;76%;66%;5
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;67;59;SW;6;68%;31%;6
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;68;59;SSW;7;67%;31%;6
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;69;57;S;6;72%;33%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;69;57;S;6;72%;33%;6
Madera;A shower or two;81;53;NNW;5;47%;69%;8
Mammoth;Spotty showers;62;40;NNW;6;50%;96%;11
Marysville;A shower or two;76;53;SSE;5;62%;88%;4
Mather AFB;A shower or two;75;52;S;8;61%;88%;8
Merced;A shower or two;77;53;W;8;54%;68%;8
Merced (airport);A shower or two;77;53;W;8;54%;68%;8
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;69;56;ESE;6;64%;32%;7
Modesto;A shower or two;78;55;N;6;53%;66%;8
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;69;53;SSW;8;62%;31%;11
Mojave;Partly sunny;73;49;SW;13;41%;20%;12
Montague;Spotty showers;69;43;N;6;47%;91%;10
Monterey Rabr;Clouds and sunshine;62;53;WSW;11;66%;35%;6
Mount Shasta;A shower or two;65;39;NNW;3;46%;91%;11
Napa County;Sun and clouds, cool;67;49;SSW;8;76%;79%;10
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;S;8;14%;2%;11
North Island;Low clouds breaking;66;58;W;7;69%;33%;7
Oakland;Cool with some sun;65;53;SW;8;69%;30%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;67;56;SW;6;73%;31%;6
Ontario;Turning sunny, cool;70;53;SW;8;63%;30%;11
Oroville;A shower or two;76;53;SSE;6;56%;90%;5
Oxnard;An afternoon shower;65;55;SE;8;72%;55%;6
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;89;61;WNW;7;27%;8%;11
Palmdale;Cool with some sun;75;50;SW;15;39%;30%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, cooler;70;49;SSW;11;67%;32%;11
Point Mugu;An afternoon shower;67;56;SSE;9;79%;55%;6
Porterville;A shower or two;81;51;SSW;6;44%;67%;9
Ramona;Turning sunny, cool;68;51;WSW;7;70%;30%;12
Redding;A shower or two;79;54;SW;8;42%;88%;7
Riverside;Turning sunny, cool;72;54;WSW;7;59%;30%;11
Riverside March;Turning sunny, cool;71;52;SSW;7;61%;44%;12
Sacramento;Mainly cloudy, cool;74;53;SSW;6;66%;79%;8
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy, cool;74;53;S;7;64%;80%;6
Salinas;Clouds and sun, cool;64;53;WSW;11;67%;35%;11
San Bernardino;Turning sunny, cool;72;53;SSW;7;59%;30%;11
San Carlos;Cool with some sun;63;52;W;10;68%;34%;10
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;67;58;WSW;7;73%;33%;7
San Diego Brown;Clouds and sun, cool;66;55;SW;6;68%;32%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;66;54;WSW;6;69%;33%;11
San Francisco;Clouds and sun;63;53;WSW;9;67%;32%;7
San Jose;Cool with some sun;68;52;SSE;7;69%;31%;11
San Luis Obispo;Periods of sun, cool;65;49;NW;8;75%;33%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;65;54;WNW;10;68%;35%;6
Sandberg;An afternoon shower;60;40;S;16;66%;67%;11
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;68;58;SSW;7;68%;31%;7
Santa Barbara;An afternoon shower;64;53;W;6;80%;55%;6
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;67;50;N;8;76%;33%;10
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;65;56;SSE;6;77%;33%;6
Santa Rosa;Sun and clouds, cool;69;49;SW;5;67%;64%;10
Santa Ynez;A shower or two;74;50;NW;7;85%;66%;11
Santee;Turning sunny, cool;71;55;SW;6;50%;26%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Spotty showers;54;36;SW;8;64%;71%;6
Stockton;A shower or two;77;54;WSW;6;55%;66%;8
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;WNW;9;21%;4%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Spotty showers;56;35;SSW;6;68%;70%;5
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;WSW;9;24%;7%;12
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy, cool;75;49;WNW;5;49%;66%;8
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy, cool;75;52;SW;5;63%;81%;8
Van Nuys;Turning sunny, cool;67;55;S;6;72%;33%;10
Vandenberg AFB;A shower or two;61;49;NNW;7;84%;66%;6
Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;73;47;SSW;10;48%;28%;12
Visalia;A shower or two;82;52;SSW;7;53%;66%;9
Watsonville;Cool with some sun;63;53;WSW;8;72%;33%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather