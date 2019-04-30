CA Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;62;29;WSW;6;29%;0%;9

Arcata;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;N;6;61%;2%;9

Auburn;Sunshine, pleasant;72;48;E;6;42%;2%;9

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;63;51;WNW;7;72%;3%;9

Bakersfield;Brilliant sunshine;79;54;SE;6;41%;1%;10

Beale AFB;Sunshine and warmer;79;48;SE;5;36%;1%;9

Big Bear City;Cool with sunshine;58;33;WNW;7;63%;5%;11

Bishop;Sunshine and nice;72;41;W;6;21%;0%;10

Blue Canyon;Sunshine, but cool;57;42;E;7;29%;3%;10

Blythe;Sunny;88;60;S;5;23%;0%;10

Burbank;Mostly cloudy;70;52;SSE;6;62%;3%;9

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;67;52;NNE;7;59%;3%;9

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;65;51;NNW;7;72%;3%;9

Campo;Partly sunny, warmer;70;38;NNW;10;59%;1%;11

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;69;53;NW;7;68%;4%;9

Chico;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;E;6;33%;1%;9

China Lake;Partly sunny;79;51;WSW;6;23%;0%;10

Chino;Mostly sunny;71;50;WSW;7;62%;4%;10

Concord;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;SW;7;43%;1%;9

Corona;Sunshine and warmer;74;50;WSW;6;59%;3%;10

Crescent City;Partly sunny;56;43;NNW;10;71%;4%;8

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;80;55;WSW;9;31%;0%;10

Edwards AFB;Lots of sun, warmer;76;46;WSW;6;35%;0%;10

El Centro;Sunshine;87;59;W;6;28%;0%;11

Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;59;41;NNE;7;65%;2%;9

Fairfield;Nice with sunshine;77;47;W;7;51%;1%;9

Fresno;Plenty of sun;80;55;NW;5;39%;1%;10

Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;71;55;WSW;5;57%;4%;9

Hanford;Sunny;79;50;NNW;5;47%;2%;10

Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;66;56;WSW;7;60%;4%;9

Hayward;Sunshine;72;49;WSW;6;59%;1%;9

Imperial;Sunshine;87;59;W;6;28%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;69;56;N;10;60%;2%;9

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;50;WSW;7;39%;2%;11

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;80;48;NW;6;36%;0%;10

Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;ESE;5;41%;2%;9

Livermore;Sunny and beautiful;76;46;WSW;6;49%;1%;9

Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;65;48;NNW;8;69%;0%;9

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;70;56;WSW;6;56%;4%;9

Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;70;54;WSW;7;65%;4%;9

Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy;69;53;SSW;6;64%;5%;9

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy;69;53;SSW;6;64%;5%;9

Madera;Plenty of sun;80;51;NNW;5;44%;0%;10

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;62;31;NW;6;28%;0%;9

Marysville;Sunny and warmer;78;46;ESE;5;40%;1%;9

Mather AFB;Abundant sunshine;78;47;S;5;42%;0%;9

Merced;Abundant sunshine;80;46;NW;5;45%;1%;9

Merced (airport);Abundant sunshine;80;46;NW;5;45%;1%;9

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;70;55;NNE;7;58%;3%;9

Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;80;50;NNW;6;38%;1%;9

Moffett Nas;Sunshine, pleasant;73;51;N;7;55%;1%;9

Mojave;Sunshine and nice;73;48;W;7;35%;0%;11

Montague;Mostly sunny;70;32;N;5;32%;2%;9

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;65;50;SSW;6;62%;1%;10

Mount Shasta;Abundant sunshine;67;34;NNW;2;27%;3%;9

Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;W;8;64%;1%;9

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;ENE;8;17%;0%;10

North Island;Low clouds breaking;67;58;NNW;9;62%;3%;9

Oakland;Mostly sunny;68;50;WSW;7;63%;1%;9

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;69;53;NW;7;68%;4%;9

Ontario;Mostly sunny;71;50;WSW;7;62%;4%;10

Oroville;Sunny and warmer;78;49;E;6;38%;2%;9

Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;64;53;N;7;67%;2%;9

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;WNW;6;27%;0%;10

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;49;SW;7;38%;2%;11

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;44;WSW;5;59%;0%;10

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;64;52;NW;8;74%;3%;9

Porterville;Sunny;78;48;E;5;47%;2%;10

Ramona;Partly sunny, warmer;71;45;N;6;61%;4%;11

Redding;Plenty of sun;79;49;NNE;6;24%;2%;9

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;50;WSW;6;51%;3%;10

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;73;47;W;6;60%;4%;11

Sacramento;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;SW;5;45%;2%;9

Sacramento International;Sunshine, pleasant;78;48;SSW;5;41%;1%;9

Salinas;Mostly sunny;70;49;SE;9;56%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Sunshine and cool;74;49;SW;6;58%;3%;10

San Carlos;Sunny;71;49;W;6;58%;1%;9

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;68;57;NNW;8;58%;3%;9

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;67;52;N;7;65%;2%;10

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;69;55;N;7;59%;3%;9

San Francisco;Sunshine;66;51;WSW;8;68%;1%;9

San Jose;Sunny;75;50;NNE;8;54%;1%;9

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;66;48;NW;7;66%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;65;54;WNW;10;61%;4%;9

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;65;48;W;10;49%;1%;11

Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;70;54;SW;6;56%;5%;9

Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;65;50;N;7;70%;2%;9

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;67;48;NW;7;70%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;65;55;W;7;67%;4%;9

Santa Rosa;Sunny and nice;72;43;W;6;58%;1%;9

Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;74;46;N;6;79%;2%;9

Santee;Low clouds breaking;73;52;NNW;7;43%;2%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sun;54;27;WSW;6;45%;1%;10

Stockton;Sunny and pleasant;80;47;W;6;44%;1%;9

Thermal;Sunny;91;65;WNW;8;23%;0%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;58;22;N;5;43%;0%;10

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;WNW;7;26%;0%;11

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, nice;78;43;ESE;5;38%;0%;9

Vacaville;Sunshine and warmer;80;45;WSW;6;40%;2%;9

Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;70;51;SSE;6;62%;5%;9

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;61;48;NNW;7;76%;0%;9

Victorville;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;SSW;6;47%;2%;11

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;NNW;5;48%;1%;10

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;66;48;SW;6;65%;1%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather