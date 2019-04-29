CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds and sun;55;24;ENE;9;30%;25%;9
Arcata;Sunny;64;42;E;8;59%;2%;8
Auburn;Not as warm;66;47;ENE;5;62%;35%;6
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;63;53;W;6;67%;44%;4
Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;80;54;N;7;41%;7%;10
Beale AFB;Not as warm;73;47;NE;9;56%;61%;5
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cool;56;32;W;8;68%;35%;9
Bishop;Clouds and sun, nice;73;39;NNW;10;23%;14%;10
Blue Canyon;A shower;47;40;ENE;7;67%;63%;5
Blythe;Plenty of sun;87;57;SSW;11;30%;0%;10
Burbank;Decreasing clouds;64;51;SW;6;66%;33%;6
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;66;52;NNW;7;62%;25%;4
Camp Pendleton;Decreasing clouds;63;52;W;7;77%;30%;4
Campo;Partly sunny;63;39;WSW;12;76%;16%;8
Carlsbad;Decreasing clouds;67;54;W;8;73%;34%;4
Chico;Not as warm;73;49;NE;6;46%;29%;9
China Lake;Mostly sunny;81;50;W;15;29%;1%;10
Chino;Clouds and sun;65;50;WSW;7;70%;44%;7
Concord;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;SSW;11;53%;3%;9
Corona;Cool with some sun;67;51;W;7;67%;33%;6
Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;59;45;N;16;65%;4%;8
Daggett-Barstow;Abundant sunshine;80;53;WSW;18;34%;1%;10
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, windy;71;46;WSW;25;44%;2%;10
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;W;11;32%;0%;10
Eureka;Abundant sunshine;61;43;NE;10;62%;2%;8
Fairfield;Partly sunny, cool;72;48;W;8;63%;5%;9
Fresno;Mostly sunny;80;52;WNW;8;42%;15%;10
Fullerton;Decreasing clouds;68;56;W;5;63%;33%;4
Hanford;Mostly sunny;80;49;NW;6;43%;7%;10
Hawthorne;Decreasing clouds;66;56;W;7;63%;35%;5
Hayward;Partly sunny;65;49;WSW;9;68%;2%;9
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;W;11;32%;0%;10
Imperial Beach;Decreasing clouds;66;57;WNW;10;65%;30%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;47;SW;22;53%;15%;10
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;80;46;W;8;43%;7%;10
Lincoln;Partly sunny;72;46;NE;6;61%;31%;6
Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;69;47;W;8;60%;3%;9
Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;65;49;N;9;69%;12%;4
Long Beach;Decreasing clouds;68;56;WNW;6;60%;34%;5
Los Alamitos;Decreasing clouds;67;54;WSW;6;63%;34%;4
Los Angeles;Decreasing clouds;65;53;WSW;6;63%;34%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Decreasing clouds;65;53;WSW;6;63%;34%;5
Madera;Mostly sunny;79;48;NW;6;48%;14%;9
Mammoth;Partly sunny;57;28;ENE;9;28%;25%;9
Marysville;Partly sunny, cool;73;46;NE;6;61%;31%;8
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;73;45;NNW;8;57%;7%;6
Merced;Mostly sunny;76;43;W;9;51%;14%;9
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;76;43;W;9;51%;14%;9
Miramar Mcas;Decreasing clouds;68;55;WNW;7;65%;56%;4
Modesto;Partly sunny;77;48;NW;7;45%;12%;9
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, nice;68;50;SSW;10;59%;2%;9
Mojave;Windy with sunshine;71;45;W;18;40%;1%;10
Montague;Partly sunny;65;32;NE;8;31%;4%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;62;48;SSW;10;65%;5%;9
Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;64;31;NNW;7;31%;4%;9
Napa County;Mostly sunny;68;45;WSW;9;69%;3%;9
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;S;12;23%;2%;10
North Island;Decreasing clouds;65;59;W;8;67%;27%;4
Oakland;Partly sunny;65;50;SW;10;65%;2%;9
Oceanside;Decreasing clouds;67;54;W;8;73%;34%;4
Ontario;Clouds and sun;65;50;WSW;7;70%;44%;7
Oroville;Showers around;72;48;ENE;6;56%;67%;9
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;64;53;NE;7;68%;32%;4
Palm Springs;Sunny;84;59;WNW;11;35%;3%;10
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;46;SW;22;50%;17%;10
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;66;40;SSW;11;73%;7%;10
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;64;53;ENE;8;74%;32%;4
Porterville;Sunshine and nice;78;47;SSE;6;46%;5%;10
Ramona;Low clouds breaking;65;47;WSW;7;69%;32%;4
Redding;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;E;9;29%;10%;9
Riverside;Clouds and sun, cool;67;50;WSW;6;65%;33%;7
Riverside March;Clouds and sun, cool;66;48;WSW;6;71%;23%;7
Sacramento;Cool with some sun;72;47;NW;7;62%;18%;6
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, cool;72;47;NNW;9;59%;20%;6
Salinas;Partly sunny;65;48;SSW;12;64%;5%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny, cool;67;49;SSW;7;68%;44%;7
San Carlos;Partly sunny;64;49;W;9;62%;2%;9
San Diego;Decreasing clouds;66;57;WSW;7;64%;31%;4
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;66;54;NW;7;71%;30%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Decreasing clouds;66;56;W;8;65%;56%;4
San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;50;SW;11;70%;2%;9
San Jose;Partly sunny, nice;69;48;SSW;11;62%;2%;9
San Luis Obispo;Cool with some sun;63;48;SW;9;71%;9%;6
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;64;53;WNW;6;63%;28%;4
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, cool;58;44;SSW;13;74%;18%;11
Santa Ana;Decreasing clouds;66;53;WSW;6;62%;35%;4
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;63;49;WNW;7;73%;19%;4
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;67;50;SSE;10;73%;12%;6
Santa Monica;Decreasing clouds;63;54;W;6;69%;32%;5
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;WNW;6;64%;4%;9
Santa Ynez;Low clouds breaking;70;46;NW;7;82%;12%;5
Santee;Showers around;69;53;WSW;7;52%;72%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Showers around;47;24;SSE;8;57%;85%;7
Stockton;Sunshine and nice;75;47;WNW;8;51%;9%;9
Thermal;Sunshine;87;62;NW;10;31%;1%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;A shower or two;44;22;E;9;71%;65%;7
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;81;54;WSW;11;31%;3%;11
Ukiah;Partly sunny, nice;75;45;SE;5;44%;5%;9
Vacaville;Partly sunny;73;49;W;8;54%;7%;9
Van Nuys;Some sun returning;65;51;SW;6;70%;29%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;48;WSW;9;75%;12%;6
Victorville;Sunshine and cool;68;43;SSW;14;55%;16%;11
Visalia;Mostly sunny;79;49;WNW;7;48%;7%;10
Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;61;47;SSW;8;75%;26%;9
_____
