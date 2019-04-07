CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Showers;60;35;WSW;12;66%;96%;2
Arcata;Rain and a t-storm;59;49;WSW;6;85%;94%;2
Auburn;Periods of rain;67;47;SW;6;78%;89%;2
Avalon;Partly sunny, warm;80;59;WNW;6;32%;1%;8
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;83;59;NNE;5;48%;61%;8
Beale AFB;Periods of rain;71;50;S;10;71%;84%;2
Big Bear City;Sunny;70;43;W;6;39%;4%;9
Bishop;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;48;WNW;7;20%;22%;6
Blue Canyon;Periods of rain;54;35;SW;10;72%;94%;2
Blythe;Sunshine, summerlike;98;66;S;6;16%;0%;8
Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;87;60;ENE;6;35%;2%;8
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;83;59;S;7;42%;3%;8
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;ESE;5;68%;1%;8
Campo;Sunny and very warm;86;47;N;8;30%;1%;9
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;S;6;74%;1%;8
Chico;Rain and a t-storm;70;50;S;10;70%;74%;2
China Lake;Warm with some sun;89;61;WSW;7;27%;4%;8
Chino;Sunny and very warm;89;59;S;7;32%;3%;8
Concord;Mostly cloudy;71;52;WSW;9;69%;44%;2
Corona;Sunny;92;57;SSE;7;31%;1%;8
Crescent City;Rain and a t-storm;55;47;W;11;97%;92%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;90;61;WSW;9;26%;0%;8
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;86;56;SW;8;36%;5%;8
El Centro;Sunny and hot;99;69;W;4;21%;0%;8
Eureka;Rain and a t-storm;59;49;WSW;7;86%;95%;2
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;71;50;WSW;9;79%;44%;2
Fresno;Partly sunny;82;56;NW;6;54%;30%;7
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;86;60;SE;4;39%;1%;8
Hanford;Partial sunshine;83;57;NNW;5;54%;43%;8
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, warm;80;61;SE;6;45%;1%;8
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;69;53;W;7;74%;42%;2
Imperial;Sunny and hot;99;69;W;4;21%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Sunshine, pleasant;74;57;WSW;7;67%;1%;9
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;85;55;W;9;31%;8%;8
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;83;54;NNW;8;51%;22%;8
Lincoln;Occasional rain;72;50;SSW;6;74%;73%;2
Livermore;Rather cloudy;71;51;W;8;72%;43%;2
Lompoc;Partly sunny;75;51;NW;12;67%;3%;8
Long Beach;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;SSE;6;45%;1%;8
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;S;6;48%;1%;8
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;SE;5;45%;1%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;SE;5;45%;1%;8
Madera;Some sun, pleasant;81;53;NW;6;54%;31%;7
Mammoth;Showers and t-storms;55;35;WNW;14;73%;88%;2
Marysville;A little rain;71;50;SSW;7;71%;83%;2
Mather AFB;Periods of rain;72;49;SSW;7;71%;78%;2
Merced;Partly sunny;77;51;NNW;7;68%;34%;6
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;77;51;NNW;7;68%;34%;6
Miramar Mcas;Brilliant sunshine;85;59;SSE;5;48%;1%;8
Modesto;Partly sunny;77;53;NNW;8;61%;39%;6
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;70;53;WNW;5;74%;36%;2
Mojave;Sunshine and warm;82;54;WNW;10;29%;5%;8
Montague;Rain and a t-storm;59;40;NE;10;75%;86%;1
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;68;53;WNW;6;73%;60%;5
Mount Shasta;Rain and a t-storm;54;35;W;4;82%;84%;2
Napa County;Occasional rain;68;48;W;9;84%;72%;2
Needles;Sunny and summerlike;98;70;SW;6;11%;2%;8
North Island;Mostly sunny;75;61;WSW;6;62%;1%;8
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;67;53;W;8;77%;42%;2
Oceanside;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;S;6;74%;1%;8
Ontario;Sunny and very warm;89;59;S;7;32%;3%;8
Oroville;Rain and a t-storm;71;51;S;8;66%;84%;2
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;75;58;WNW;8;54%;3%;8
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;99;70;W;5;17%;0%;8
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;86;56;W;9;32%;5%;8
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, warm;81;50;NW;4;61%;10%;8
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;74;56;WNW;7;57%;2%;8
Porterville;Partly sunny;81;55;NNW;4;60%;57%;8
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;88;47;SE;6;35%;1%;9
Redding;Rain and a t-storm;65;46;NW;10;83%;75%;2
Riverside;Sunshine and hot;92;59;SE;6;29%;2%;8
Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;89;54;ESE;6;31%;3%;8
Sacramento;A little rain;73;51;SW;6;78%;72%;2
Sacramento International;A touch of rain;72;50;SW;10;76%;72%;2
Salinas;Partly sunny;71;53;W;8;71%;34%;6
San Bernardino;Sunny;90;58;SE;6;30%;1%;8
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;68;54;WNW;6;75%;42%;2
San Diego;Sunshine and nice;77;60;W;6;61%;1%;8
San Diego Brown;Sunshine and warm;81;54;N;4;52%;1%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and very warm;81;58;SSW;5;49%;1%;9
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;66;53;W;8;86%;43%;2
San Jose;Periods of sun;71;53;NW;7;73%;44%;3
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, warm;78;53;NNW;10;61%;6%;8
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;74;57;NW;16;54%;2%;8
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;46;NW;15;41%;64%;9
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;S;6;45%;1%;8
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;80;58;N;7;59%;5%;8
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;NW;10;67%;6%;8
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, warm;78;60;ENE;6;47%;1%;8
Santa Rosa;A touch of rain;66;49;W;6;86%;72%;2
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, warm;87;54;NNW;7;66%;6%;8
Santee;Sunny and very warm;88;55;SSE;6;32%;1%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;58;33;WSW;11;61%;76%;4
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;76;53;W;8;64%;42%;3
Thermal;Sunny and hot;101;68;NW;6;17%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;56;31;SSW;12;61%;77%;4
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine and hot;93;63;W;6;17%;0%;8
Ukiah;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;48;WNW;6;77%;79%;2
Vacaville;A touch of rain;72;51;WSW;9;72%;72%;2
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;88;60;E;6;38%;1%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;70;51;NNW;14;73%;4%;8
Victorville;Sunny and very warm;86;54;WSW;6;35%;4%;8
Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;NW;4;61%;62%;8
Watsonville;Periods of sun;70;51;W;6;77%;32%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather