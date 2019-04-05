CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A touch of rain;51;42;SSW;11;66%;65%;2
Arcata;Occasional rain;62;56;S;10;80%;85%;1
Auburn;A shower or two;59;49;SE;6;79%;68%;2
Avalon;More clouds than sun;63;56;WSW;9;71%;27%;3
Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;74;53;SE;6;49%;11%;4
Beale AFB;A few showers;65;53;SE;11;71%;75%;2
Big Bear City;Clouds and sun, cool;52;33;WNW;8;74%;34%;5
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;70;43;W;6;32%;6%;6
Blue Canyon;A little p.m. rain;43;39;SE;11;79%;74%;2
Blythe;Mostly sunny;84;57;SW;8;29%;0%;8
Burbank;Mainly cloudy;67;53;SW;6;64%;19%;4
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;70;54;ENE;9;60%;15%;2
Camp Pendleton;A morning shower;63;51;NW;7;80%;47%;3
Campo;Partly sunny;63;40;W;12;69%;21%;6
Carlsbad;A morning shower;67;50;N;7;85%;47%;4
Chico;A bit of rain;61;54;SE;12;86%;80%;2
China Lake;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;WSW;7;36%;0%;8
Chino;Rather cloudy;66;51;SW;7;67%;23%;3
Concord;A shower or two;67;54;SW;8;66%;62%;2
Corona;Mostly cloudy;69;52;SSW;7;64%;22%;3
Crescent City;Breezy with rain;57;53;S;21;85%;97%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;76;52;WSW;15;40%;1%;8
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;71;46;SW;15;48%;1%;6
El Centro;Mostly sunny;83;58;W;10;35%;0%;8
Eureka;Periods of rain;61;55;S;11;81%;85%;1
Fairfield;A shower or two;64;52;WSW;7;83%;63%;2
Fresno;Mostly cloudy;73;52;NW;6;52%;16%;4
Fullerton;A morning shower;70;56;SSE;5;62%;46%;2
Hanford;Mostly cloudy;74;50;N;5;58%;17%;4
Hawthorne;Clouds and sun;69;58;SW;8;63%;25%;4
Hayward;Cloudy;65;53;SW;8;73%;36%;2
Imperial;Mostly sunny;83;58;W;10;35%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;A morning shower;68;54;NNW;9;69%;47%;3
Lancaster;Clouds and sun;68;48;WSW;16;53%;12%;6
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;76;48;NNW;6;54%;21%;3
Lincoln;A shower or two;64;51;ESE;7;77%;69%;2
Livermore;Cloudy and cool;64;50;SW;6;74%;35%;2
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;68;51;NNW;7;70%;28%;3
Long Beach;A morning shower;69;57;S;7;62%;46%;4
Los Alamitos;A morning shower;68;55;SSW;7;66%;46%;2
Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy;67;54;SW;6;64%;24%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy;67;54;SW;6;64%;24%;4
Madera;Cloudy;72;50;N;5;59%;20%;2
Mammoth;Occasional rain;48;42;SSW;13;70%;83%;2
Marysville;A shower or two;62;51;SE;9;79%;71%;1
Mather AFB;A shower or two;65;50;SSW;9;71%;68%;2
Merced;Cloudy;71;48;W;6;69%;26%;3
Merced (airport);Cloudy;71;48;W;6;69%;26%;3
Miramar Mcas;A morning shower;69;54;NNE;7;67%;47%;3
Modesto;A thick cloud cover;70;51;NNW;6;63%;32%;2
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;67;53;SSW;8;70%;35%;2
Mojave;Partly sunny;67;47;WNW;15;55%;1%;6
Montague;Occasional rain;59;46;SSE;14;63%;85%;2
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;66;52;SSE;7;66%;31%;2
Mount Shasta;Cold with rain;50;43;SE;3;78%;91%;2
Napa County;Brief showers;63;51;SW;9;81%;69%;2
Needles;Sunshine;84;62;NE;4;24%;0%;8
North Island;A morning shower;69;59;NNW;8;64%;47%;3
Oakland;A shower or two;63;55;SW;9;77%;61%;2
Oceanside;A morning shower;67;50;N;7;85%;47%;4
Ontario;Rather cloudy;66;51;SW;7;67%;23%;3
Oroville;Cool with rain;61;54;ESE;10;80%;73%;2
Oxnard;Mainly cloudy;66;54;ENE;9;71%;15%;3
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;82;59;WNW;10;35%;6%;8
Palmdale;Clouds and sun;69;46;SW;15;50%;13%;6
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;70;44;SW;5;72%;31%;2
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;67;53;NE;8;70%;16%;3
Porterville;Mostly cloudy;72;47;ESE;5;64%;11%;5
Ramona;Rather cloudy;64;46;NNW;6;68%;27%;3
Redding;Occasional rain;59;53;NNE;12;78%;85%;1
Riverside;Rather cloudy;69;51;SW;7;62%;24%;3
Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;65;48;W;7;68%;22%;3
Sacramento;A few showers;65;51;SE;7;75%;71%;2
Sacramento International;A few showers;64;52;S;11;76%;70%;2
Salinas;Cloudy;70;52;E;9;65%;30%;2
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;67;49;SW;6;66%;23%;3
San Carlos;Cloudy;65;54;SSW;8;69%;36%;2
San Diego;A morning shower;68;57;N;7;60%;47%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;68;49;NNW;7;74%;28%;2
San Diego Montgomery;A morning shower;67;54;N;7;67%;47%;3
San Francisco;A shower or two;64;55;SW;9;80%;62%;2
San Jose;Cloudy;68;52;SSE;10;67%;34%;2
San Luis Obispo;Mainly cloudy;69;51;N;6;66%;31%;2
San Nicolas Island;Variable cloudiness;66;56;WNW;14;73%;16%;3
Sandberg;Clouds and sun;57;47;NW;13;69%;12%;5
Santa Ana;Rather cloudy;68;56;SW;6;63%;34%;3
Santa Barbara;Rather cloudy;67;52;NW;7;67%;20%;2
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;70;51;NW;8;71%;30%;4
Santa Monica;Rather cloudy;67;56;N;8;68%;23%;4
Santa Rosa;A few showers;61;53;SSW;7;80%;82%;2
Santa Ynez;Inc. clouds;70;49;NNW;6;84%;30%;4
Santee;Clouds and sun, cool;69;52;NNW;6;51%;20%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy and chilly;47;34;WSW;8;63%;36%;2
Stockton;Cloudy and cool;67;50;NE;7;69%;35%;2
Thermal;Partly sunny;86;61;NW;9;31%;2%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy and chilly;44;33;S;9;74%;44%;2
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;WNW;11;32%;2%;8
Ukiah;A little rain;62;51;SE;8;72%;82%;1
Vacaville;Cloudy with a shower;65;51;SW;8;73%;51%;2
Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SSW;6;64%;20%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;66;51;NNW;8;74%;29%;4
Victorville;Clouds and sunshine;68;45;SSW;11;58%;13%;6
Visalia;Mostly cloudy;74;49;NNW;4;59%;14%;4
Watsonville;Cloudy;65;52;WSW;6;71%;32%;2
