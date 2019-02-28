CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Morning snow;38;18;SSE;5;70%;68%;1
Arcata;Mainly cloudy;53;39;SE;7;72%;65%;3
Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;51;42;ESE;6;94%;44%;2
Avalon;Clouds breaking;62;53;WNW;7;76%;52%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;69;51;ESE;5;58%;33%;5
Beale AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;58;42;ESE;7;66%;43%;2
Big Bear City;Decreasing clouds;50;32;W;8;92%;34%;5
Bishop;Partly sunny;63;35;W;8;34%;39%;5
Blue Canyon;A little snow, cold;34;31;SSE;8;87%;87%;1
Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;80;52;S;5;39%;0%;5
Burbank;Clouds breaking;65;51;SSW;5;77%;53%;3
Camarillo;Clouds breaking;66;51;NE;6;74%;52%;3
Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;61;50;NNE;5;86%;50%;3
Campo;Partly sunny;64;38;WSW;10;67%;7%;5
Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;65;51;ENE;4;83%;50%;3
Chico;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;41;E;6;67%;41%;2
China Lake;Decreasing clouds;73;48;WSW;13;34%;4%;4
Chino;Clouds breaking;65;50;SW;6;71%;75%;3
Concord;Clouds and sun, cool;60;42;WSW;7;58%;28%;2
Corona;Clouds breaking;68;51;SW;6;70%;50%;3
Crescent City;A shower in the p.m.;49;40;SSE;10;69%;87%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunshine and breezy;73;49;WSW;17;47%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Decreasing clouds;66;46;SW;18;59%;6%;4
El Centro;Sunny and beautiful;78;49;W;7;45%;0%;5
Eureka;A p.m. shower or two;52;40;SSE;7;71%;74%;3
Fairfield;Clouds and sun, cool;59;38;W;8;76%;28%;2
Fresno;Partly sunny;67;49;NW;6;62%;55%;3
Fullerton;Clouds breaking;68;54;SSW;4;68%;52%;3
Hanford;Partial sunshine;67;47;NNW;6;67%;51%;4
Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;66;55;WSW;5;70%;54%;3
Hayward;Periods of sun, cool;58;42;W;7;68%;27%;2
Imperial;Sunny and beautiful;78;49;W;7;45%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;65;54;ENE;7;73%;47%;5
Lancaster;Clearing;64;48;WSW;15;63%;12%;5
Lemoore Nas;Some sun, a shower;67;47;WNW;7;69%;52%;3
Lincoln;Clouds and sun, cool;58;41;ESE;7;78%;42%;2
Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;58;40;WSW;7;76%;31%;2
Lompoc;Clouds breaking;63;45;NE;5;82%;52%;3
Long Beach;Clouds breaking;66;54;ENE;5;71%;53%;3
Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;65;53;W;6;82%;53%;3
Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;65;53;SW;5;81%;54%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;65;53;SW;5;81%;54%;3
Madera;Some sunshine;66;48;NW;6;66%;55%;3
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;22;S;5;73%;44%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny, cool;58;41;ESE;7;73%;42%;2
Mather AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;58;42;SSW;6;70%;44%;3
Merced;Some sun, a shower;62;45;WNW;5;78%;55%;3
Merced (airport);Some sun, a shower;62;45;WNW;5;78%;55%;3
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;70;53;NE;6;59%;49%;4
Modesto;Cool with some sun;61;45;NW;6;67%;44%;2
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;59;44;W;5;67%;29%;2
Mojave;Decreasing clouds;65;46;W;15;51%;6%;4
Montague;A shower in the p.m.;43;26;NNE;5;65%;67%;3
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;58;44;WNW;4;69%;33%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;40;25;N;2;67%;44%;2
Napa County;Partly sunny, cool;58;38;NW;7;63%;19%;2
Needles;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;SW;7;29%;1%;5
North Island;Clouds breaking;70;58;ENE;5;61%;58%;4
Oakland;Clouds and sun, cool;57;42;WNW;7;72%;27%;2
Oceanside;Clouds breaking;65;51;ENE;4;83%;50%;3
Ontario;Clouds breaking;65;50;SW;6;71%;75%;3
Oroville;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;43;E;7;69%;41%;1
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;63;51;NE;6;83%;52%;3
Palm Springs;Nice with sunshine;78;55;W;5;44%;2%;5
Palmdale;Decreasing clouds;63;47;WSW;16;62%;11%;5
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;63;43;SSE;5;79%;52%;3
Point Mugu;Clouds breaking;63;49;NE;6;83%;53%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;68;47;SE;5;54%;33%;4
Ramona;Clouds breaking;65;45;ENE;6;69%;58%;5
Redding;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;40;WNW;4;56%;44%;2
Riverside;Clouds breaking;66;50;S;6;75%;47%;3
Riverside March;Clouds breaking;65;46;NNW;5;75%;45%;4
Sacramento;Periods of sun, cool;58;41;S;6;75%;39%;2
Sacramento International;Clouds and sun, cool;59;40;SW;8;62%;37%;2
Salinas;Partly sunny;61;45;SSW;8;70%;34%;3
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;65;48;SSE;6;74%;44%;5
San Carlos;Clouds and sun, cool;57;42;NW;6;69%;28%;2
San Diego;Clouds breaking;67;56;NNW;6;67%;49%;4
San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;67;51;E;5;73%;48%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;68;54;NE;5;63%;49%;4
San Francisco;Clouds and sun, cool;55;43;NW;7;81%;27%;2
San Jose;Periods of sun, cool;59;44;WNW;6;69%;30%;2
San Luis Obispo;Some sun;64;46;NE;6;78%;52%;3
San Nicolas Island;Clouds breaking;61;51;NW;5;91%;53%;3
Sandberg;Decreasing clouds;54;41;W;10;81%;58%;3
Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;66;54;W;6;70%;58%;3
Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;63;47;NNW;6;82%;52%;3
Santa Maria;Clouds breaking;66;47;E;6;82%;52%;3
Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;63;53;NNE;5;75%;54%;3
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, cool;56;36;WNW;6;70%;13%;3
Santa Ynez;Clouds breaking;67;45;N;5;85%;53%;3
Santee;Clouds breaking;70;52;NE;6;55%;47%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Cold with snow;39;30;SW;11;69%;94%;1
Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;60;43;NW;6;77%;39%;2
Thermal;Mostly sunny;83;54;W;6;38%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Cold with snow;37;27;SW;11;77%;93%;1
Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, warm;74;50;W;7;43%;1%;5
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;35;N;4;58%;27%;3
Vacaville;Partly sunny, cool;60;39;W;7;58%;29%;2
Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;66;52;SSW;5;82%;53%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun returning;62;45;NE;6;85%;52%;3
Victorville;Decreasing clouds;65;45;SW;11;65%;19%;4
Visalia;Some sun, a shower;68;49;NW;5;71%;51%;4
Watsonville;Clouds and sun, cool;58;42;W;6;88%;32%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather