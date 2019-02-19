CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, February 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Very cold;31;18;W;4;69%;63%;4
Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;41;N;7;69%;85%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;35;ESE;5;60%;29%;4
Avalon;Sunny, but cool;56;45;NNE;5;43%;2%;4
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;55;34;ESE;5;51%;5%;4
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;55;35;ESE;6;49%;30%;4
Big Bear City;Sunny and cold;33;14;WNW;8;63%;1%;5
Bishop;Cold with sunshine;43;21;NW;8;29%;6%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cold;37;22;SE;5;49%;31%;4
Blythe;Sunny, but cool;59;33;WSW;9;28%;0%;4
Burbank;Sunny, but cool;58;39;ENE;5;33%;1%;4
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;ENE;6;37%;2%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny, but cool;55;37;ENE;7;48%;1%;4
Campo;Cold with sunshine;50;25;ENE;9;43%;1%;5
Carlsbad;Sunny, but cool;58;34;ENE;6;50%;1%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny, cool;55;36;E;5;54%;30%;4
China Lake;Sunny, but cold;50;31;WSW;6;31%;1%;4
Chino;Sunny, but cool;55;35;ENE;5;37%;1%;4
Concord;Mostly sunny, cool;58;39;SW;4;45%;6%;4
Corona;Sunny, but cool;58;34;ESE;6;34%;0%;4
Crescent City;Rather cloudy;50;40;ENE;10;68%;100%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cold;50;29;SSW;10;37%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cold;47;29;SW;3;51%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny, but cool;58;32;SSE;9;29%;0%;4
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;52;43;N;9;67%;88%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;57;36;SSW;7;50%;7%;4
Fresno;Mostly sunny, cool;52;34;E;4;60%;15%;4
Fullerton;Sunny, but cool;61;40;N;4;34%;1%;4
Hanford;Mostly sunny, cool;53;30;ENE;5;63%;11%;4
Hawthorne;Sunny, but cool;60;44;NE;5;34%;1%;4
Hayward;Mostly sunny, cool;55;40;SSW;6;54%;6%;4
Imperial;Sunny, but cool;58;32;SSE;9;29%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Brilliant sunshine;59;40;ESE;6;43%;3%;4
Lancaster;Sunny, but cold;48;31;WSW;6;41%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and cool;53;28;WSW;6;57%;6%;4
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, cool;54;36;ESE;6;59%;25%;4
Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;54;36;SSW;6;52%;5%;4
Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;57;36;NNE;8;54%;8%;4
Long Beach;Sunny and cool;60;42;ESE;5;37%;1%;4
Los Alamitos;Cool with sunshine;60;40;E;5;39%;1%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny, but cool;59;42;ENE;5;39%;1%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny, but cool;59;42;ENE;5;39%;1%;4
Madera;Mostly sunny, cool;54;35;ENE;5;66%;14%;4
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;32;21;WNW;5;70%;53%;4
Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;55;36;ESE;7;58%;29%;4
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;54;35;SE;4;55%;9%;4
Merced;Mostly sunny, cool;53;32;ESE;3;63%;13%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, cool;53;32;ESE;3;63%;13%;4
Miramar Mcas;Sunny, but cool;61;39;E;6;37%;2%;4
Modesto;Mostly sunny, cool;55;33;SE;4;54%;11%;4
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;57;39;SSW;4;48%;7%;4
Mojave;Sunny and cold;45;29;WNW;5;40%;1%;4
Montague;Cold with some sun;41;27;SSE;5;69%;67%;3
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny, cool;55;42;WNW;5;47%;27%;4
Mount Shasta;Cold with some sun;39;25;NNW;4;64%;80%;4
Napa County;Mostly sunny;57;34;W;6;50%;6%;4
Needles;Sunny, but cool;55;36;NE;12;28%;1%;4
North Island;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;E;6;35%;3%;4
Oakland;Sunshine and cool;55;43;SSW;7;51%;26%;4
Oceanside;Sunny, but cool;58;34;ENE;6;50%;1%;4
Ontario;Sunny, but cool;55;35;ENE;5;37%;1%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny, cool;55;37;E;6;55%;30%;4
Oxnard;Sunny, but cool;59;38;NE;6;43%;3%;4
Palm Springs;Sunny, but cool;61;39;W;5;25%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and windy;47;30;SW;16;46%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, cool;55;30;ENE;4;59%;3%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny, but cool;58;37;ENE;6;45%;3%;4
Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;53;30;ESE;5;62%;10%;4
Ramona;Sunny, but cool;55;28;E;6;43%;1%;5
Redding;Partly sunny, cool;56;33;ESE;7;43%;33%;3
Riverside;Sunny, but cool;57;34;ESE;7;34%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny, but cold;54;30;E;7;40%;1%;4
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, cool;54;37;SE;6;55%;16%;4
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, cool;54;34;SE;7;53%;18%;4
Salinas;Mostly sunny, cool;57;39;SSW;8;52%;27%;4
San Bernardino;Windy with sunshine;55;33;NE;16;37%;0%;4
San Carlos;Sunshine and cool;56;43;SW;6;51%;9%;4
San Diego;Sunny, but cool;61;44;ESE;6;45%;3%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny, but cool;58;37;ESE;6;46%;3%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Cool with sunshine;59;39;E;6;39%;2%;4
San Francisco;Mostly sunny, cool;54;45;W;7;56%;9%;4
San Jose;Mostly sunny, cool;56;39;SSE;6;48%;6%;4
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, cool;58;35;NE;5;50%;5%;4
San Nicolas Island;Lots of sun, breezy;57;47;NW;15;53%;3%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and windy;39;28;NNW;16;54%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Sunny, but cool;59;40;E;5;42%;1%;4
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cool;59;37;NNE;6;46%;5%;4
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, cool;58;34;E;7;55%;5%;4
Santa Monica;Sunny, but cool;60;43;NNE;5;34%;1%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;57;36;NW;6;59%;11%;4
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;59;31;NE;7;61%;7%;4
Santee;Sunny, but cool;61;35;E;6;33%;2%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Very cold;32;14;WSW;4;56%;13%;4
Stockton;Mostly sunny, cool;56;36;SE;5;54%;7%;4
Thermal;Sunny, but cool;65;33;NW;8;21%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Very cold;31;12;SW;1;64%;21%;4
Twentynine Palms;Sunny, but cold;52;31;W;13;26%;1%;4
Ukiah;Partly sunny;57;36;NW;3;52%;24%;4
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, cool;58;36;SSW;6;45%;8%;4
Van Nuys;Sunny, but cool;59;39;NE;6;34%;1%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;55;36;NNW;9;56%;26%;4
Victorville;Sunny, but cold;47;29;SSW;6;44%;1%;4
Visalia;Mostly sunny, cool;52;29;ESE;4;65%;10%;4
Watsonville;Mostly sunny, cool;57;38;ESE;5;58%;9%;4
_____
