CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, January 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Periods of sun;46;26;NW;5;74%;18%;2
Arcata;Clouds and sun;57;42;NE;5;85%;26%;2
Auburn;Partly sunny;56;38;NE;5;84%;12%;3
Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;67;57;NW;6;15%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;NE;5;62%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;57;36;N;4;72%;10%;3
Big Bear City;Sunny and milder;52;25;N;23;26%;1%;4
Bishop;Partly sunny;63;33;NW;6;25%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;53;42;ENE;3;46%;14%;3
Blythe;Sunny and breezy;64;40;WSW;14;22%;0%;3
Burbank;Sunny and breezy;70;48;NNE;16;22%;0%;3
Camarillo;Sunny and breezy;69;47;ENE;16;39%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;NE;14;47%;0%;3
Campo;Sunny and breezy;63;40;NE;16;20%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;N;14;50%;0%;3
Chico;Partly sunny;59;42;NE;5;76%;11%;3
China Lake;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;34;NW;16;30%;0%;3
Chino;Sunny and breezy;69;46;NNE;16;20%;1%;3
Concord;Mostly sunny;61;40;ENE;3;58%;1%;3
Corona;Sunny and breezy;71;44;E;16;18%;0%;3
Crescent City;Rain and drizzle;56;44;NNE;5;81%;66%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, windy, cool;59;35;WSW;16;39%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Sunny, windy, cool;57;29;WSW;16;47%;0%;3
El Centro;Sunny, but cool;64;37;NNW;4;33%;0%;3
Eureka;Sun and clouds;57;44;NE;5;84%;26%;2
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;60;40;NNW;5;69%;1%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny;60;39;NW;4;68%;5%;3
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;N;16;31%;0%;3
Hanford;Mostly sunny;58;35;N;4;76%;3%;3
Hawthorne;Plenty of sun;68;49;N;16;38%;0%;3
Hayward;Mostly sunny;61;41;ENE;6;61%;2%;3
Imperial;Sunny, but cool;64;37;NNW;4;33%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;ENE;7;37%;0%;3
Lancaster;Sunny and breezy;59;32;NNW;16;30%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;59;34;NW;4;70%;2%;3
Lincoln;Partly sunny;59;38;NNE;5;82%;9%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;61;39;ESE;6;60%;2%;3
Lompoc;Sunshine;65;40;NNE;4;57%;0%;3
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;69;47;ENE;16;36%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;69;44;ENE;16;30%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Plenty of sun;69;50;NNE;16;28%;1%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sun;69;50;NNE;16;28%;1%;3
Madera;Mostly sunny;59;38;NNW;4;77%;5%;3
Mammoth;Partly sunny;47;31;NNW;5;71%;27%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny;58;38;N;5;85%;10%;3
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;59;38;NNW;3;69%;0%;3
Merced;Mostly sunny;58;35;NW;2;73%;5%;3
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;58;35;NW;2;73%;5%;3
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;71;47;ENE;6;33%;0%;3
Modesto;Mostly sunny;59;38;NW;3;68%;4%;3
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;62;41;WNW;3;51%;1%;3
Mojave;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;33;NW;16;29%;1%;3
Montague;Partly sunny;52;30;ESE;4;69%;44%;1
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;63;42;ENE;3;47%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Clouds and sunshine;50;32;NW;3;60%;44%;2
Napa County;Mostly sunny;61;38;NNE;5;64%;1%;3
Needles;Sunny and breezy;65;46;NNW;14;21%;1%;3
North Island;Plenty of sunshine;70;50;NE;6;36%;0%;3
Oakland;Mostly sunny;60;44;NE;6;56%;3%;3
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;N;14;50%;0%;3
Ontario;Sunny and breezy;69;46;NNE;16;20%;1%;3
Oroville;Periods of sun;58;42;NE;5;79%;10%;3
Oxnard;Sunny and breezy;65;48;NE;16;49%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;69;47;WNW;4;24%;0%;3
Palmdale;Sunny, windy, cool;59;33;SW;16;37%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;63;34;E;3;62%;1%;3
Point Mugu;Sunny and breezy;66;46;NE;16;47%;0%;3
Porterville;Mostly sunny;59;36;ESE;4;71%;2%;3
Ramona;Sunny and breezy;71;40;ENE;15;17%;1%;3
Redding;Periods of sun;61;43;N;3;58%;17%;2
Riverside;Sunny and breezy;71;45;NE;14;19%;0%;3
Riverside March;Sunny and breezy;68;41;ENE;16;20%;1%;3
Sacramento;Partly sunny;59;38;NNW;4;81%;6%;3
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;57;36;NNW;4;75%;4%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;40;E;9;50%;1%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny and breezy;69;46;NNE;14;19%;0%;3
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;61;44;NE;5;61%;3%;3
San Diego;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;NNE;5;32%;0%;3
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;70;43;ESE;6;32%;0%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;ENE;5;34%;0%;3
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;58;47;NE;6;65%;3%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;63;40;WSW;5;49%;1%;3
San Luis Obispo;Sunshine;69;41;NNE;5;52%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;65;52;NW;9;51%;1%;3
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;57;44;NNW;16;28%;0%;3
Santa Ana;Plenty of sun;70;46;E;16;37%;1%;3
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;NNE;5;57%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Sunshine;67;42;NNE;5;54%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;N;16;36%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;61;39;NNE;4;73%;1%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunshine;67;39;NE;5;59%;2%;3
Santee;Plenty of sun;72;45;ENE;5;21%;1%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, milder;48;23;ENE;4;59%;1%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny;61;39;NW;5;65%;3%;3
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;WNW;3;26%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, milder;47;19;N;1;69%;2%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and breezy;64;43;WNW;16;18%;1%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;63;36;N;2;64%;0%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;61;38;NNW;3;64%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Sunny and breezy;70;48;NNE;16;22%;1%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Abundant sunshine;63;43;NNE;7;59%;0%;3
Victorville;Sunny and breezy;60;34;SW;16;26%;1%;3
Visalia;Mostly sunny;59;36;NNW;4;77%;3%;3
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;64;39;NE;4;55%;1%;3
_____
